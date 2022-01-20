ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

Vermont State Police Trooper Sues Human Rights Commission, Seven Days

By Derek Brouwer
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A state trooper says his career was unjustly ruined by the Vermont Human Rights Commission over its finding that the Vermont State Police likely racially discriminated against Lydia Clemmons, the Black director of the historic Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Cpl. Andrew Leise...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 6

 

