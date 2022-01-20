Vermont State Police Trooper Sues Human Rights Commission, Seven Days

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 22, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Agatha Kessler and Adam Munroe to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., dated January 25, 2008 and recorded in Book 244 Page 919 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc, to MidFirst Bank dated December 11, 2019 and recorded in Book 359 Page 238 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 33 Granite Street, Barre, Vermont on February 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,

