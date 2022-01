UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Many colleges required students to have their COVID vaccine before returning to campus this in the fall. Is it the same case now for the COVID booster? At Utica College, the COVID-19 booster shot is required by Feb. 1 for all students and faculty. This decision was made based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New […]

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO