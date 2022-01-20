ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mark Cavendish attacked at home during a robbery

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 6 days ago
As reported by Sky Sport Italy, Mark Cavendish, his wife Peta and their children suffered a home robbery, where they were allegedly threatened with a knife and attacked by robbers. The thieves would have taken away a suitcase and two precious watches. English police said no one was seriously...

Related
BBC

Mark Cavendish: Men's photos released in burglary probe

Police investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish have released photos of two men they want to speak to. The athlete and his wife Peta Todd were threatened during the raid at their home in the Ongar area of Essex on 27 November. Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Financial World

Gaspard Ulliel dies in an accident while skiing

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died in a fall while skiing the slopes of Rosières, France. The family made it known. The French actor, known for his roles in the films Yves Saint Laurent and for playing a young Hannibal Lecter, was unconscious when the rescuers arrived on the scene.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Ex-Tour champion Bernal 'conscious' after surgery for bus crash injuries

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."
CYCLING
Financial World

Deon Lendore died in a car accident at 29 year-old

Deon Lendore, the bronze medal winner at the 2012 London Olympics, died in a car accident in Texas, aged 29. According to the investigators, the dynamics would be the following: the collision occurred when his car skidded, invading the opposite lane and crashing into an SUV. A fatal fight for...
TEXAS STATE
