Gambling

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NFL Divisional Round Weekend

By Geoff Clark
 6 days ago
Hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle break down the entire NFL divisional round weekend slate with picks against the spread and Over/Under for all four games.

Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more NFL analysis.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

Bet Slippin’ Podcast Timeline

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans | Time – 07:37

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers | Time – 17:44

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Time – 27:18

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs | Time – 37:54

GOIN’ TO THE WINDOW (Best Bets) | Time – 44:51

NFL season previews

Check back each Wednesday through the NFL season for a new episode.

Like, subscribe, rate and review SportsbookWire’s sports betting podcast on your favorite podcasting platform: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Apple Podcasts.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
