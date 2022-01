A suspect is in custody, facing charges he robbed the St. Joseph Menards and ran over an employee as he fled the store. The employee suffered serious injuries. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call from Menards early Tuesday afternoon. The store off I-29 reported a man entered the store and stole several items. When an employee attempted to stop him from driving off in a black pick-up, he allegedly ran her over, causing serious injuries.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO