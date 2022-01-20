Well-Maintained Molds Are The Heart of The LEGO Brick Production Line

LEGO sets are creative, inventive, and fun for all ages — but have you ever stopped to think that they might actually be worth something?. The Danish toy powerhouse has continually upped the creative ante over the last couple of decades, with intricate play sets that have been everywhere from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to Star Wars’ galaxy far, far away. And while the sets all range in piece number, themes, and most importantly, price, there are plenty of opportunities for kids of all ages to find something LEGO that interests them, and then spend hours (or more) putting the little bricks together to form something truly amazing.

GOLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO