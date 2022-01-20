Well-Maintained Molds Are The Heart of The LEGO Brick Production Line

Starting in 2023, Mattel will return to making Disney Princess and Frozen toys.
Today the toymaker announced a multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney for its Princess and Frozen lines, to develop lines of toys for the studio’s Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. Mattel and Disney already hatched a licensing agreement for the studio’s Pixar Toy Story and Cars franchises, which includes the upcoming Lightyear.
Since 2016, Hasbro has had the rights to make Disney Princess and Frozen toys.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome back the Disney Princess and Frozen lines to Mattel,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating...
