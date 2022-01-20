LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Leaked

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO