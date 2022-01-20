HBCU All-Star game coming to Columbus
According to NBC4i, a one-of-a-kind event will hit the hardwood of Nationwide Arena this spring.
Community leaders revealed Tuesday that the College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza will be held in Columbus.
In 2004 the event became the first college all-star game of its kind to be played in NBA arenas.
And while for many athletes the event is an opportunity to showcase in front of thousands what they can do on the court, it’s also an opportunity to highlight the leaders HBCUs produce off the court.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/hbcu-all-star-game-coming-to-columbus/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Mostly White Jury Selected In Federal George Floyd Case, Judge Claims Case Has ‘Absolutely’ Nothing To Do With Race
- Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Has Passed Away
- NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Talks Voting Rights Bill And Biden’s 1st Year As President
- The Legacy Of Al Sharpton: Why Do Conservatives Hate Him So Much?
- Mitch McConnell Suggests Black Americans Aren’t Really ‘Americans’
- Inside The Rumored MAGA-Beef Raging Between Donald Trump And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Students Demand Biden Keep Campaign Promise To Cancel Loan Debt
- What’s Next For Voting Rights? Disappointed Civil Rights Leaders Won’t Give Up After Manchin, Sinema ‘Let Down’ Americans
- HBCU All-Star game coming to Columbus
- Vowing Kamala Harris Will Be His 2024 Running Mate, Biden Addresses Black Voters In Wide-Ranging Press Conference
Comments / 0