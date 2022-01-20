ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Taglines: Jennifer Aydin Flaunts Nose Job; Melissa Gorga Seemingly Shades New Jersey By Accident

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG6Kt_0dqNoGRh00

It’s almost the best time of the year yet again — Real Housewives of New Jersey season. Watching my Jorsey girls is like putting on my favorite pair of sweatpants and nestling into the comfy spot on the couch. I can always expect them to be over-the-top and DELIVER everything I love about an amazing season of Real Housewives . Teresa Giudice is back ( duh ), but this time, she’s a newly engaged woman. Her relationship with the shady Luis Ruelas has people questioning his motives , but she’s in love love love. So in love that she’ll flip a table to prove it if she has to.

Margaret Josephs will be the target of Tre’s wrath when she brings up the questionable rumors about Luis ‘ past. Dolores Catania is back, bringing a new boo with her. This time, she’s left Doctor David Principe in the dust, but Frank Catania is always in her orbit. Jennifer Aydin might never make nice with Melissa Gorga , but she’ll always make me laugh. As always, MelGo will seemingly have a fake podcast storylin e and rely on Joe Gorga to make her interesting yet again. But Joey will have to face none other than his niece Gia Giudice , the unofficial seventh RHONJ lady. Bring. It. On.

As we near the premiere of RHONJ , Entertainment Tonight has revealed the ladies’ taglines this year. Thankfully, after wayyyy too long, Dolo and the Marge seemingly got new into photos. Because that was like 3 facelifts ago , honey. Unfortunately, Jackie and Jennifer are subjected to another round of their first season photos. Come on, Bravo, show the ladies some respect.

Let’s start with Tre . To the surprise of no one, she referenced her man in her catchphrase. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.” Damn right . And her upcoming celebration of love love love is like the royal wedding of Bravo. Tre Huggers rise up. Unfortunately, MelGo is also lacking when it comes to her tagline. “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey.” Alright so can people from New Jersey not be great?? What is this supposed to convey about her personality?? I’m confused.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Margaret Josephs Claims She Made Teresa Giudice “Very Mad”; Insists She Was Honest Because She “Cares”

Marge also seems to reference the drama she gets involved in this season. “I say, when you have nothing to hide, there is nothing to lose.” Someone call Sheree Whitfield because it sounds like someone is trying to be the Bone Collector 2.0. I’m surprised Margaret didn’t reference her latest invention, high ponytails, in her tagline.

Jackie’s is also a bit bleh overall. “You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect.” OK, I respect you when you’re not making analogies . However, I will probably never compliment your hair extensions. Hopefully, Jackie’s improved in that department during this next season, because it’s truly tragic.

Dolo seems to be referencing that she’s a bombshell. She is, so it’s iconic. “I don’t start the drama, but I will stop the show.” Bring on Patterson Dolores, baby, I’m ready. Finally, we have Jennifer who turned her tagline into a walking ad for Bill Aydin’s plastic surgery practice. “My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.” I wonder if this rat that she’s referring to likes the color green, with Envy (by Melissa Gorga ) . Have I mentioned that I can’t wait for RHONJ to be back?

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Margaret Josephs Says Jennifer Aydin Does Whatever Teresa Giudice Wants

TELL US – WHO HAS YOUR FAVORITE TAGLINE? WHO HAS THE WORST OF THE RHONJ TAGLINES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Taglines: Jennifer Aydin Flaunts Nose Job; Melissa Gorga Seemingly Shades New Jersey By Accident appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Danielle Staub Claims Caroline Manzo’s Husband Albert Manzo Pays For A Side Piece’s Apartment So She Can Live Nearby

Buckle in, people. This is a Danielle Staub story. Danielle is seriously high up on the list of unhinged Housewives. I will never, and I mean NEVER, recover from her bringing uninvited Hell’s Angel guests to a child’s cancer charity event. The moment took place at Caroline Manzo and Albert Manzo’s Brownstone venue during season two of Real Housewives of New Jersey. […] The post Danielle Staub Claims Caroline Manzo’s Husband Albert Manzo Pays For A Side Piece’s Apartment So She Can Live Nearby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Is "Bonding" with Her New Sisters-in-Law: "Sweet Loves"

As things started getting serious between Teresa Giudice and her now-fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, of course, started introducing her special someone to her loved ones, from her daughters to longtime friends like Dina Manzo to even her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. And now, Teresa is getting to know Louie's family in a big way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Want To Take Down Her Business & Family

Love her or hate her, Tamra Judge is forever going to be an iconic housewife. Even when it was ugly (and it almost always was), Tamra brought the drama and knew what the show needed. But every franchise needs to grow and change, and that includes Real Housewives of Orange County. And that meant Tamra […] The post Tamra Judge Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Want To Take Down Her Business & Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares His 5 Favorite Real Housewives Moms Of All Time

All of us regular-degular nobodies probably don’t often find ourselves relating to the lifestyles we see on the Real Housewives very often. Massive mansions, designer lunch outfits, private planes — the life of the 1% is pretty mysterious for the rest of us down here. However, I often find from watching the show that reality […] The post Andy Cohen Shares His 5 Favorite Real Housewives Moms Of All Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Wasn’t Shocked By Dolores Catania’s Split With David Principe

It’s a new dawn and a new day. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are rejoicing after the news of Dolores Catania and David Principe’s split. No shade to David, but did anyone see this odd-couple working out? Fans and fellow-Housewives alike had their doubts from the beginning. David is a doctor working long hours and Dolores is…living with her juiced […] The post Margaret Josephs Wasn’t Shocked By Dolores Catania’s Split With David Principe appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Frank Catania
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Posts a Photo of Her Kids That Proves “How Fast Time Flies”

Melissa Gorga has shared yet another reminder of how fast time flies with her latest family photo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently took to Instagram with an update on the Gorga crew, including husband Joe Gorga, daughter Antonia, and sons, Gino and Joey, while also looking forward to the new year as she celebrated with her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Was “Surprised” And “Dumbfounded” Emily Simpson And Gina Kirschenheiter Were Asked Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley has been busy since she announced her departure. In an Instagram post, Dorinda wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…” Dorinda leaving RHONY wasn’t surprising since she exhibited an unusually belligerent side during her final season. […] The post Dorinda Medley Was “Surprised” And “Dumbfounded” Emily Simpson And Gina Kirschenheiter Were Asked Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Caroline Manzo Shares Stunning Photos of Her Family at Greg Bennett's Wedding

Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Posts a Sunny Photo from Her "Second Home" While Visiting Dad Joe

Gia Giudice is living it up with her family at her home away from home. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her latest visit to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her dad, Joe Giudice, while also joined by her younger sisters — Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella — who came along for the reunion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Tagline#Bravo
Reality Tea

Lala Kent And James Kennedy React To Peter Madrigal Hitting On Vicki Gunvalson

Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Orange County are two Bravo shows I’ll always remain loyal to, through thick and thin. RHOC is what started my Bravo love affair and Pump Rules, at one point, was the culmination of everything people loved about reality TV. So, when Peter Madrigal, Lisa Vanderpump’s most loyal SUR-ver, flirted with  Vicki Gunvalson earlier this month, […] The post Lala Kent And James Kennedy React To Peter Madrigal Hitting On Vicki Gunvalson appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says Joe Gorga Is A “Hall Of Fame” Real Housewives Cast Member

Andy Cohen might be the face of Bravo, but he doesn’t always shy away from sharing his opinions on the Real Housewives like the rest of us Bravoholics. He obviously has closer relationships with some stars than others in his personal life, but can also appreciate them as TV characters. Just recently, Andy shared his […] The post Andy Cohen Says Joe Gorga Is A “Hall Of Fame” Real Housewives Cast Member appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

James Kennedy Says It Was “Embarrassing” That Brock Davies Tried To Get Married During His Engagement Party

Vanderpump Rules season 9 is coming to a close and it looks like the finale will actually be packed with drama. Leave it to Bravo to save it for the last episode! The only big thing that happened this season was when James Kennedy (and Tom Sandoval) proposed to Raquel Leviss. All the other drama happened off screen, […] The post James Kennedy Says It Was “Embarrassing” That Brock Davies Tried To Get Married During His Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match”

Dolores Catania posted a picture of herself and a new man to her Instagram stories this weekend, and the crowd went wild. Understandably, too. After years of watching Dolores try to justify her lackluster relationship with Dr. David Principe on Real Housewives of New Jersey, I think we all needed this one. At the end of season 10, Dolores […] The post Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Was “A Little Afraid” To Film With Brandi Glanville For Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is fabulous. And by fabulous, I mean messy. This new mash-up series on Peacock is comprised of former Housewives. I love this premise. Former Real Housewives of New York stars Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley are in the mix, as are former Real Housewives of […] The post Tamra Judge Was “A Little Afraid” To Film With Brandi Glanville For Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Had “Long Talk” With Mary Cosby Before Filming RHOSLC Reunion; Andy Says It’s “Disappointing” Mary Skipped The Reunion

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be the best show on TV these days. This season has just been a knockout to watch, and I love each of the leading ladies differently. Lisa Barlow may set up storylines to cause drama, but she’s already an extremely quotable and relatable legend. Heather Gay’s evolution from a […] The post Andy Cohen Had “Long Talk” With Mary Cosby Before Filming RHOSLC Reunion; Andy Says It’s “Disappointing” Mary Skipped The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Claims Andy Cohen Banned Snooki From Joining Real Housewives; Snooki Calls Andy “So Aggressive” About For Casting Her

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is going into its fourth season in a row without any major cast changes. Teresa Giudice, of course, has been there since the beginning. But we’ve been rolling with the crew of Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider for a few years in a […] The post Melissa Gorga Claims Andy Cohen Banned Snooki From Joining Real Housewives; Snooki Calls Andy “So Aggressive” About For Casting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy