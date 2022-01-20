ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Piers Corbyn charged with causing a nuisance after protest at hospital vaccination clinic

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6D5Z_0dqNoFYy00

Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance after a protest at a vaccination clinic in London.

The anti-vax campaigner was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic at Guy's Hospital on Tuesday.

He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

Mr Corbyn posted videos on his Facebook page, including one showing him being released from custody as supporters chanted “resist, defy, do not comply”.

On Wednesday, he posted a statement after to Boris Johnson's announcement that plan B measures were to be lifted from next week.

It read: “Well done everyone. They only implement what they think they can get away with, so clearly compliance with plan B has been low. This is now a compliance test to see the numbers of asleep people who carry on wearing masks and venues to keep passes.

“The globalists will then choose their next step. We need a huge push to awake those addicted to masks and the venues that will continue to use the pass.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: ”David Burridge, 44, of Argyle Avenue, Hounslow, and Piers Corbyn, 74, of East Street, Southwark, have been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

“They were charged on Wednesday and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 3 February.

“Police were called at 15.15hrs on Tuesday 18 January to Guy's Hospital following reports of people staging a protest. Officers attended and arrested two men who were later charged as above.”

On Tuesday Mr Corbyn also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court – around 4 miles from the hospital – on ten charges relating to breaches of coronavirus restrictions during several central London anti-lockdown protests in 2020.

He faces a trial in May on five counts of holding a gathering and five counts of participating in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time.

The 74-year-old, who is the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was also arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices” in a Facebook video.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Metropolitan Police apologises to academic for ‘sexist, derogatory’ language used during strip-search

The Metropolitan Police force has apologised to an academic over “sexist, derogatory and unacceptable language” used about her during a strip-search at a north London police station.Dr Konstancja Duff has previously described suffering lasting trauma following her treatment by police, who arrested her on suspicion of obstructing and assaulting police on 5 May 2013 after she tried to hand a “know-your-rights” legal advice card to a 15-year-old being stopped and searched in Hackney.While Dr Duff, an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Nottingham, was later cleared of the charges in court, she was taken to Stoke Newington police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.“As you well know they have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties to continue but report ‘delayed until after police investigation’

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – but its report is expected to be delayed.The Cabinet Office made clear the investigation – which is likely to determine whether Boris Johnson survives in power – is ongoing, despite suggestions it would be “paused”.However, it may not emerge for several weeks, while the police carry out their own inquiries, having been expected to be released at the end of this week, prolonging the agony for the Tory party.“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 police officers ‘interviewed in Partygate inquiry’

Police officers who guard No 10 have reportedly been interviewed as part of Sue Gray’s inquiry into parties held at Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions. A source told The Daily Telegraph their statements to the civil servant in charge of the probe were “extremely damning”. Ms Gray is looking into allegations of a number of parties held at Downing Street while the country was under Covid restrictions. She is expected to publish her findings in the next week. Officers who were on duty outside No 10 at the time of alleged rule-breaking parties have now reportedly been spoken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Anti-monarchy group complains to Met Police over ‘lack of action’ over claims

Republic has lodged a formal complaint with the Metropolitan Police over its handling of cash for honours allegations, accusing the force of an “unacceptable” lack of action.In September, Graham Smith chief executive of the anti-monarchy group, reported both the Prince of Wales and his former most trusted aide Michael Fawcett to Scotland Yard on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.The Metropolitan Police seem reluctant to investigate those in power, the royals in particular. They claim to work without fear or favour but that doesn't appear to be the caseGraham Smith, anti-monarch group RepublicEx-royal valet Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuisance#Central London#Protest#Guy S Hospital#Nhs#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Great Ormond Street Hospital cleaners take legal action after being paid less than white colleagues

More than 80 ethnic minority cleaners are taking legal action against a world-leading children’s hospital for paying them less than their white counterparts.Some 83 workers at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital (GOSH) in central London say the trust has refused to employ them under the same terms and conditions as other staff.The staff members, most of whom are Black, had originally worked for third-party contractor OCS Group UK but their employment was transferred to GOSH last August.They have been denied NHS contracts that would give them a higher wage as well as benefits such as overtime, sick pay, holiday...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Met apologises to woman strip-searched in ‘utterly disgraceful’ incident

Police have apologised to a philosophy lecturer for language used by officers about her when she was strip-searched in an incident branded “appalling” by London’s Mayor.Konstancja Duff was detained at a police station in the capital in 2013, having been arrested after trying to offer a 15-year-old a card with a list of legal advice during a stop-and-search on an east London estate.In footage carried by the Guardian, police officers can be heard to say of Dr Duff, who is based at the University of Nottingham “was she rank?” and “her clothes stink”.In another clip, one officer references a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.The Prime Minister told MPs it is “right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and that he believes it will “help to draw a line under matters”.Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Sick to my stomach’: Parents prevented from visiting baby with cancer together tell of anger at No 10 parties

A mother who was unable to go to the hospital with her husband to visit their 11-month old baby after he was diagnosed with cancer has said she is “sick to her stomach” over reports Boris Johnson celebrated his birthday in Downing Street during a Covid lockdown.Imogen Holliday’s son Raphael was diagnosed with leukemia and taken to Great Ormond Street hospital in May 2020, throwing her and her family into a “whirlwind of cancer and told to navigate it alone.”As part of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, NHS guidelines at the time stated that only one...
HEALTH
The Independent

Lower vaccine take-up linked to greater risk of Covid death among Black people, study suggests

Lower vaccination take-up among some ethnic groups contributes to an increased risk of Covid-19 death, particularly for people from black African and Caribbean backgrounds, new research has indicated.Most ethnic minority groups have continued to experience greater rates of death involving Covid-19 during the third wave of the virus compared with people identifying as white British; these differences have been attributed mostly to social and demographic factors, such as occupation, geography and health.However the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found that levels of vaccination coverage are now contributing to the elevated risk of death observed in some groups in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Half-term holiday warning as unvaccinated children remain barred from Spain

Spain still has its strict vaccination rules in place for travel, meaning those aged 12 and over must have had two doses or more of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to visit the country from the UK.This is likely to hit half-term holidays hard, as families whose teenage children have not yet had the jab are forced to cancel or delay plans. (Children under 12 are currently exempt from vaccine rules.)While around three quarters (79 per cent) of adults in the UK have now had three doses of a vaccine, the rollout is only just starting to reach 12 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Scrap passenger locator form’: Gatwick demands end to Covid travel form

The boss of Britain’s second-biggest airport is calling on the transport secretary to scrap the complex and unpopular passenger locator form for fully vaccinated arrivals.On Monday Grant Shapps announced that arrivals to the UK who are fully vaccinated will no longer need book a post-arrival test.But the passenger locator form will remain. Mr Shapps said: “It is our only way of distinguishing between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated when they use e-gates to come into this country.”This assertion has surprised airlines, rail firms and ferry companies, who are accustomed to checking the vaccination certificates of travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid testing for travellers has ‘outlived its usefulness’ as measures scrapped

Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a coronavirus test when arriving in the UK as the policy has “outlived its usefulness”, the Transport Secretary has said.Grant Shapps said post-arrival lateral flow tests will no longer be required as restrictions were “firmly placed in the past”.He told the Commons the move would help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.Mr Shapps told MPs that the definition of fully vaccinated as “two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of a Janssen vaccine” would remain for now.But that the rules for those who did not count as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fewer Czechs dying of COVID-19 despite record infections

The number of Czech citizens dying of COVID-19 has been steadily declining despite a recent record surge in coronavirus infections caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant.The figures released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday show that 121 people died in the last seven days, down from 206 the previous period and 289 another seven days back.New infections in the Czech Republic had been declining since a record high in late November, but started growing again in January driven by the omicron variant that has became dominant.The daily increases hit a record high of almost 40,000 cases on Tuesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

456K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy