Piers Corbyn charged with causing a nuisance after protest at hospital vaccination clinic

Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance after a protest at a vaccination clinic in London.

The anti-vax campaigner was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic at Guy's Hospital on Tuesday.

He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

Mr Corbyn posted videos on his Facebook page, including one showing him being released from custody as supporters chanted “resist, defy, do not comply”.

On Wednesday, he posted a statement after to Boris Johnson's announcement that plan B measures were to be lifted from next week.

It read: “Well done everyone. They only implement what they think they can get away with, so clearly compliance with plan B has been low. This is now a compliance test to see the numbers of asleep people who carry on wearing masks and venues to keep passes.

“The globalists will then choose their next step. We need a huge push to awake those addicted to masks and the venues that will continue to use the pass.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: ”David Burridge, 44, of Argyle Avenue, Hounslow, and Piers Corbyn, 74, of East Street, Southwark, have been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

“They were charged on Wednesday and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 3 February.

“Police were called at 15.15hrs on Tuesday 18 January to Guy's Hospital following reports of people staging a protest. Officers attended and arrested two men who were later charged as above.”

On Tuesday Mr Corbyn also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court – around 4 miles from the hospital – on ten charges relating to breaches of coronavirus restrictions during several central London anti-lockdown protests in 2020.

He faces a trial in May on five counts of holding a gathering and five counts of participating in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time.

The 74-year-old, who is the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was also arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices” in a Facebook video.