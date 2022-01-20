Social Security: Tips to know before you claim benefits

There are various types of Social Security that Americans might qualify for.

Right now, individuals collecting Social Security are getting average payments of $1,657 with the COLA increase.

Depending on which benefit you get, you may see different amounts.

Four types of benefits you may be entitled to

Retirement

Americans that are at least 62 years old can begin collecting Social Security.

They qualify as long as they have worked and paid into the system for at least ten years.

What they receive is based on their contributions and former salary.

Social Security for retirees is only designed to cover around 40% of a previous salary. Seniors should have a nest egg or investments.

Full retirement age is 66 or 67 depending on the year you were born.

The longer you delay your benefits the more you’ll get up to the age of 70.

Disability

Disabled individuals that are unable to work are entitled to benefits.

In order to qualify, you need to have worked a specific number of years.

The amount you’re given will depend on your age and what you were making salary wise.

Survivor’s Benefits

Widows, divorced spouses, and some qualifying dependents can claim benefits. They are considered survivors of the deceased.

What they get depends on the age of their deceased relative, what they made, and their own ages.

SSI, or Supplemental Security Income

SSI is given to Americans that don’t make enough money to survive.

Disabled adults and children as well as some seniors can be eligible.

Some seniors collect SSI as well as Social Security benefits.