Tottenham make history with latest-ever comeback for Premier League win

Press Association

Tottenham Hotspur snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Wednesday night at Leicester City when second-half substitute Steven Bergwijn bagged a stoppage-time brace that propelled the visitors to a 3-2 win and made history.

Per Steve Douglas of The Associated Press, Tottenham's comeback that occurred when they were trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds became the latest-ever rally to win a Premier League match. Manchester City held the previous mark for their title-clinching come-from-behind win over Queens Park Rangers in May 2012.

"We showed today that we don’t want to give up. Never," Tottenham boss Antonio Conte remarked after the result.

Conte introduced Bergwijn to the contest in the 79th minute, but it wasn't until five minutes into injury time that the 24-year-old first hit the back of the net to secure at least a point for Tottenham. Bergwijn wasn't finished, though, as he ran down a through ball delivered by striker Harry Kane minutes later and then deflected a game-winner past the line and in front of jubilant away supporters:

"It is fantastic," Bergwijn said after his record-breaking performance, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "The fans had a fantastic day. I scored two goals. I am happy. The manager told me to score goals, make difficulties for the defenders and stay close to Harry Kane.

"This is every boy's dream to turn around a game like this."

Following the day's action, Tottenham sit fifth in the Premier League table but trail fourth-place West Ham United by only one point with three games in hand in the race for the all-important Champions League berths.