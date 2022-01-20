ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham make history with latest-ever comeback for Premier League win

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oad2_0dqNmbiQ00
Press Association

Tottenham Hotspur snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Wednesday night at Leicester City when second-half substitute Steven Bergwijn bagged a stoppage-time brace that propelled the visitors to a 3-2 win and made history.

Per Steve Douglas of The Associated Press, Tottenham's comeback that occurred when they were trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds became the latest-ever rally to win a Premier League match. Manchester City held the previous mark for their title-clinching come-from-behind win over Queens Park Rangers in May 2012.

"We showed today that we don’t want to give up. Never," Tottenham boss Antonio Conte remarked after the result.

Conte introduced Bergwijn to the contest in the 79th minute, but it wasn't until five minutes into injury time that the 24-year-old first hit the back of the net to secure at least a point for Tottenham. Bergwijn wasn't finished, though, as he ran down a through ball delivered by striker Harry Kane minutes later and then deflected a game-winner past the line and in front of jubilant away supporters:

"It is fantastic," Bergwijn said after his record-breaking performance, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "The fans had a fantastic day. I scored two goals. I am happy. The manager told me to score goals, make difficulties for the defenders and stay close to Harry Kane.

"This is every boy's dream to turn around a game like this."

Following the day's action, Tottenham sit fifth in the Premier League table but trail fourth-place West Ham United by only one point with three games in hand in the race for the all-important Champions League berths.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool, Chelsea make up ground on Manchester City with Sunday wins

Manchester City still holds a significant lead at the top of the Premier League table, but for the first time in a long time, other teams closed the distance. On Sunday, Liverpool blew through Crystal Palace with a 3-1 win and Chelsea handled Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0. Meanwhile, Manchester City's winning streak in Premier League play ended at 12 on Saturday with a surprising 1-1 draw with Southampton. The end result was Liverpool and Chelsea climbing to nine and 10 points behind Manchester City, respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
NFL
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Queens Park Rangers#The Associated Press#Nbc Sports Soccer#Reuters#Espn
The Independent

Adama Traore: Tottenham confident of completing deal for Wolves winger

Tottenham Hotspur are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.It is understood they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel urges fans to ‘show respect’ after Antonio Rudiger hit by lighter

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged fans to curb their risky behaviour to protect English football’s “unique atmosphere” after Antonio Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away supporters during Sunday’s win over Tottenham.Rudiger was hit during the Blues’ 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, earned thanks to second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.Ziyech’s wonder strike and Silva’s header handed Chelsea their third win over Spurs in the month, after victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Chelsea boss Tuchel released a message this week after the Blues beefed up security and rules after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive with victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike helped Chelsea  keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham. Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Thomas Tuchel side’s third victory over bitter rivals Spurs this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed just before half-time for a push on Silva with the match still goalless.Chelsea are third, 10 points behind Manchester City who drew at Southampton on Saturday.Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after their 3-1 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech’s moment of magic inspires Chelsea to victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech lived up to his wizard nickname with a spellbinding strike to sink Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal Premier League win for Chelsea.Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Chelsea’s third victory over their London rivals this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Wily Brazil defender Silva had earlier done just enough after a push from Harry Kane to earn a foul that denied the England captain the game’s opening goal.360 minutes of football.8⃣ scored.0⃣ conceded. Cheers. 🥂#CheTot pic.twitter.com/mUUGK835R0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2022Kane tapped past Kepa Arrizabalaga after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Premier League reaction and transfer latest

Frenkie De Jong scored a late winner as Barcelona edged past struggling Alaves to move up to fifth in La Liga. The Netherlands midfielder converted Ferran Torres' first-time cross with three minutes remaining. Xavi's side dominated possession but it was Alaves, 19th in the table, who had the better chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - & for Tony Romo

With two simple words of analysis following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend that yet again ends the Super Bowl hopes of a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough, Jimmy Johnson sharply framed the woes of his old team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-Alabama QB calls out ungrateful Georgia fans

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had a message on Twitter Wednesday for the ungrateful Georgia fans who are critical of Stetson Bennett. Two Georgia players have entered the transfer portal, we learned on Wednesday. The players are quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The reason Daniels is leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez shown on TV at Packers game with new girlfriend?

Everyone quickly wondered who the mystery blonde was. Rodriguez was recently linked to sports reporter Melanie Collins, but it was hard to tell in that weather whether that was Collins. So, why was that a favor for Rodriguez?. A-Rod previously went through a highly publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez....
NFL
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy