COVID cases at DCH in Tuscaloosa rise to triple digits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — COVID-19 cases at DCH Health System hospitals have surged this week into the triple digits.

Tuscaloosa resident Melodie Carr is concerned. Her son works on front lines in the health care industry as a travel nurse.

“Oh It’s scary, I mean it’s scary for me that I have a son working in the field and every time he goes into work, even though he is vaccinated and boosted, there are breakthrough cases. It worries me and I try to be careful,” Carr said.

There are 120 COVID-19 inpatients being treated at DCH hospitals and 18 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Spokesman Andy North says the hospital staff is doing everything possible to care for everyone with the virus. He says mask wearing and getting fully vaccinated are the best way to protect yourself.

“We are all tired of this and we are all worn out and the staff is worn out from providing COVID care and the community is worn out from wearing masks. But we just need to keep on doing the right thing here and wearing a mask is going to help slow the spread and getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do,” said North.

North tells CBS 42 that the number of Coronavirus deaths at DCH are also surging. Last week, six died from COVID, and 794 total have lost their lives because of the deadly illness during the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.