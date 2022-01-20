ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Synagogues consider new security measures after Texas hostage situation

By Paul Blume
fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Synagogues across the county are now reviewing their security measures and updating their training protocols after the taking of hostages during a weekend Jewish service inside a Texas synagogue. FOX 9 spoke with a synagogue security expert, who says what happened was disturbing, but not surprising....

www.fox9.com

