World’s oldest man dies in Spain at 112, weeks shy of 113th birthday

By Chris Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOldest living person (male) - Saturnino de la Fuente García 🇪🇸 112 years and 211 days. The world’s oldest man on record died at 112 years old and 341 days, according to Guinness World Records. The agency said Saturnino de la Fuente García passed away...

Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, oldest living man, dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age 112. The announcement of his death was made by the Guinness World Records. Garca died at home in Leon in Spain's north-western region. He died only weeks before his 113th...
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced that Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, died Jan. 25. He was 61. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. He was found dead by his care team. Ozzie’s cause of death is not known, but he had decreaed appetite recently and was being treated to encourage him to eat and drink. He had also experienced facial swelling and weakness. A necropsy will be performed through the Zoo’s partnership with the University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service.
Kane Tanaka
Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
Florida Named Shark Bite Capital Of The World In 2021 ‘International Shark Attack File’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has been named the shark bite capital of the world, according to a new study. The Florida Museum of Natural History released its “International Shark Attack File” statistics for last year. Shark Bites 2021 infographic. (Source: Florida Museum of Natural History) It investigated 137 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2021, and the majority were unprovoked. Narrowing down the numbers, the United States had the most unprovoked shark bites a year ago with 47 confirmed cases. That’s almost two-thirds of the worldwide total. Of the 47 attacks, only one was fatal and it happened in California. Florida had 28 cases in 2021. That’s a third of unprovoked bites worldwide. Volusia County had the most shark bites by far with 17. Miami-Dade, Brevard and St. Lucie Counties each saw two bites. And one bite each in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Johns and Manatee Counties. Over the last five years, Florida has been averaging 25 attacks. For the full report, click here.
UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
