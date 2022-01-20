U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith files for reelection in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has filed for reelection in Nebraska’s vast 3rd Congressional District.

Smith, a Republican, is seeking an ninth term in the district, which is heavily conservative and rural and covers most of Nebraska.

Smith serves on the House’s tax-focused Ways and Means Committee and is the ranking member of a trade subcommittee.

Smith lives in Gering with his wife and two children.

