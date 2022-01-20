ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl Scout cookie may see shipping delays due to supply chain issues

By Jacob Matthews
mychamplainvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – From holiday food to gasoline, supply chain issues have been ravaging the country for the past year. Now, a new Girl Scout cookie can be added to the list. The cookies, known as Adventurefuls, are currently facing supply chain issues...

