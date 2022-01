The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make when it comes to which of their own free agents they should re-sign. The team will inevitably part ways with several key players, but it’s unclear what direction they’ll go with many of them. One of the biggest names is Dalton Schultz who is coming off a career season with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s entirely possible that Schultz has played his last down in a Cowboys uniform, and that would be a bad thing.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO