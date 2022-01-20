Police Hunt For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Central PA

Jeremiah Tyson Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

A 13-year-old boy is missing-- and police believe he might have runaway from home.

The Swatara Township police department is requesting the public's assistance with locating Jeremiah Tyson after his family reported him as a runaway on Wednesday, according to a release by the police.

An investigation has already led to multiple sightings of Tyson along Paxton Street in Swatara Township and around 4th and Chestnut Streets in Harrisburg City, according to the release.

Police believe Tyson remains in the Swatara Township or Harrisburg City area.

If you see Jeremiah Tyson or have information that can assist in locating him, please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.

