Harrisburg, PA

Police Hunt For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3jJK_0dqNjZ4t00
Jeremiah Tyson Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

A 13-year-old boy is missing-- and police believe he might have runaway from home.

The Swatara Township police department is requesting the public's assistance with locating Jeremiah Tyson after his family reported him as a runaway on Wednesday, according to a release by the police.

An investigation has already led to multiple sightings of Tyson along Paxton Street in Swatara Township and around 4th and Chestnut Streets in Harrisburg City, according to the release.

Police believe Tyson remains in the Swatara Township or Harrisburg City area.

If you see Jeremiah Tyson or have information that can assist in locating him, please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.

Comments / 3

Anthony Velazquez
6d ago

Hunt? Why authorities are calling the search for a runaway teenage a hunt? I find this Statement to be racist and stereotyping😡😡

Reply(1)
2
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Burn Victim Hospitalized In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

One person was hospitalized with severe burns in South Jersey Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.The victim was burned near the torso at a home on Windsor Center Drive in East Windsor shortly before 10:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.A SouthStar medical helicopter was r…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

One Person -- Not Four -- Wounded In Shooting At Notorious Paterson Corner, Authorities Say

Authorities in Paterson corrected erroneous reports floating around that four people had been shot one night last week. It was only one, they said. The 23-year-old victim was wounded at one of the city's most notorious corners -- Governor and Carroll streets, outside the Carroll Street Apartments -- shortly after 5 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

New York Parolee Nabbed In Stolen Car In Area, Police Say

A New York man out on parole was busted for allegedly stealing a 2018 Chrysler 300 and "rifling" through other vehicles in the area. Broome County resident Michael J. Mackawgy, age 24, of Binghamton, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22 around 11:15 p.m. by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing 14-Year-Old Maryland Boy

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from Kensington and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. William David Asbury III, was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 10700 block of Shaftsbury Street, according to Montgomery County Police. Asbury is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 100...
KENSINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

