Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint in Durham

A third arrest has been made in theat Streets at Southpoint mall.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Lamonttae Taylor, 20, of Durham has been arrested in connection with this case. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Taylor was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was taken into custody.

He also had an outstanding warrant from Nov. 18 charging him with resisting a public officer.

He has been released from the Durham County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Two other men werein connection with the shooting.