Durham, NC

Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint in Durham

 6 days ago

A third arrest has been made in the Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint mall.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Lamonttae Taylor, 20, of Durham has been arrested in connection with this case. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Taylor was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was taken into custody.

He also had an outstanding warrant from Nov. 18 charging him with resisting a public officer.

He has been released from the Durham County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

