Robert Pattinson Fell Off of a Bed While Kissing Kristen Stewart During ‘Twilight’ Audition: He ‘Was So Into It’

By Erin Crabtree
 6 days ago
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight’. Lionsgate

Instant chemistry! Robert Pattison felt a spark with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart right away during their auditions for the film franchise.

Director Catherine Hardwicke revealed during the Wednesday, January 19, episode of the “Big Hit Show” podcast that Pattinson, 35, and Stewart, 31, tried out for their roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, respectively, in the 66-year-old’s home in 2007.

“Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke recounted. “Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed — the kissing scene. Rob was so into it, he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera.”

The filmmaker recalled warning Pattinson, then 21, not to date Stewart, who was underage at the time. “At the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things,” she said. “So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual …’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’”

The Spencer actress and the Batman star went on to appear in five films: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Pattinson and Stewart’s connection translated to the real world as the costars began dating in 2009. Their romance hit a rough patch in July 2012 when Us Weekly published photos of the actress kissing director Rupert Sanders. After a brief split, the couple reconciled but called it quits for good in 2013.

The Happiest Season star reflected on her highly publicized relationship with the actor in September 2019.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. at the time. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

The Charlie’s Angels star has since moved on, announcing her engagement to Dylan Meyer in November 2021 after two years of dating. Pattinson, meanwhile, has been linked to Suki Waterhouse since July 2018.

