Salt Lake City, UT

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for ‘Offensive’ and ‘Hurtful’ Past Facebook Posts Amid Backlash

By Johnni Macke
 6 days ago
Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Making amends. Jennie Nguyen broke her silence amid backlash over her past Facebook posts, in which she allegedly made racist comments amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” the 44-year-old Bravo personality wrote via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, January 19. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Courtesy of Jennie Nguyen/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star claimed she “deactivated” that account “more than a year ago” after realizing that she was doing more harm than good.

“[It’s] why I continue to try and learn about perspectives different from my own,” she continued. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The Vietnam native, who joined season 2 of RHOSLC in 2021, came under fire on Wednesday when posts from two years prior reappeared online. Many of the resurfaced messages allegedly from Nguyen’s account appeared to be promoting anti-Black Lives Matter posts amid the riots and protests during 2020.

During a six-month span, the mother of three allegedly shared and reposted memes and photos that seemed racist in nature. Some had phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

In September 2020, she reportedly posted a meme of an old lady with what appeared to be stickers of her family members or kids on the back windshield of her van. The caption read, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!”

Another message allegedly posted by Nguyen that same month read, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Fans were outraged after seeing the resurfaced messages, with many calling for Bravo to fire her from the series. After issuing her apology on Wednesday, many of Nguyen’s followers were still upset, with one commenting, “An apology should be as loud as the damage.”

Another fan replied, “One season wonder …. Girl bye 👋🏾,” while a third Instagram follower added, “Lol, yeah, no thanks. Only real apologies welcomed here….”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 58

V.Skee 13%
6d ago

Why is it that we never hear of famous Black Americans who get their old racist tweets found.... probably because Black Americans don't sit around thinking about racist things to say.

Reply(12)
26
FIX-IT&MOVEON
6d ago

BLM is a violent group of thug's, what is wrong with telling the truth? You want people to lie, is that what I'm reading? Not only is BLM a group of thug's to the outside world, they're all thugs amongst themselves. The last"leader" took the donation money for personal items like 3 houses, new cars, jewelry, etc. This was A LOT of money.

Reply(5)
17
HornDog
6d ago

She told it like it is and then turns and runs from the same people she accused of being thugs and violent. Called out the parenting of these individuals which was spot on.

Reply(5)
7
 

