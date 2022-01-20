ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Local agencies are helping parents during Covid-related schools closure

By Mike Landis, Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqPIh_0dqNhi0800

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The schools across Springfield are empty. The district called off school for the rest of the week due to Covid-related absences amongst students and staff.

The change caught some parents off guard.

“Just a little bit of anxiety,” Erin Shaw, Springfield, the mother of a first-grader and a fourth-grader, said. “Just, we had one day of school and then, you know, trying to figure out what to do next.”

SPS considers reinstating student masking, opposing Missouri Attorney General’s orders

But, it is just the opposite at places like the Pat Jones YMCA, Springfield-Greene County Parks Board SPARC program and Discovery Center.

“I figured, you know, they were going to kick something in gear for us to help us out,” Shaw said.

When moms and dads got the message school would be closed for covid the rest of the week, organizations got ready to welcome the kids.

“A lot of parents don’t have the flexibility in school was canceled,” Kathryn Custer, CEO of Pat Jones Y, said. “They have to go to work. They may not have family that can help with care. So, we want it to be known as that place that parents can count on as a safe and fun environment, that the kids can go and help lessen the disruption for that.”

The school closure came as a surprise for parents. But, it hasn’t been a problem for agencies providing child care opportunities.

“You know, I’d like to say it’s different, but since March of 2020, it’s kind of been the new normal,” Rob Blevins, the executive director of Discovery Center said. “I know people are tired of that phrase. They’re tired of pivoting. So really, what I call it is just the Covid shuffle or responding, responding to your community needs.”

“So, whether it be a snow day or, like now, when they have a canceled school because of Covid, we jump into action so that we have here for kids to be able to come to the Y on those days,” Custer said.

Springfield schools and hospitals struggle with major staffing issues amid Omicron surge

The pandemic and this new normal includes going with the flow, and always expecting the unexpected.

You know, families are struggling financially, they’re struggling mentally, emotionally and their workplaces are struggling to keep staff,” Blevins said. “And, so whatever we can do to help serve the community in this way while taking care of those, those kids, that’s what we want to do.”

Shaw said, “They’re gonna do a little swimming tomorrow. And my older one will get to participate in some virtual like VR stuff. So they have some like VR equipment and different movement things. I know that they are going to have a good time and hopefully go to bed at a decent hour tonight.”

Leaders at the YMCA, Discovery Center, and SPARC programs said they had a lot of kids on board Wednesday, but there are still slots available.

Parents must pre-register their students at the agencies’ respective websites:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Churches help students as they switch to virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tuesday (1-25-22) marked the first day of virtual learning for some schools dealing with COVID-19. However, virtual learning is not solving all the problems schools are facing. Supervision and food for students while they’re out of school remains a key priority. The King’s Way United Methodist Church in Springfield is trying to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 in Schools: Virtual classes allow for nearby districts to pool substitute teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While parents and students in Springfield prepare for a week of virtual classes, other districts are already returning to in-person learning after COVID-19 forced several school closures week. Parents and guardians lined up at Westport Elementary in Springfield this afternoon to get their child’s Chromebooks and class materials. “I think it’s going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa Public Schools switch to virtual learning on Friday, Monday

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools are switching to virtual learning from January 28th through January 31st. Nixa Schools says a packaged breakfast and lunch will be available to students at the junior high on those days. “The number of students who have been out of school has caused a great deal of make-up work […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth offers list of tips for those showing COVID-19 symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CoxHealth healthcare system developed a way for people to better safely manage their COVID-19 symptoms at home. This CoxHealth website page offers tips for treating symptoms of the virus. Some of those tips include staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest. Doctor Susan Graves, a family medicine physician at CoxHealth Republic, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Education
KOLR10 News

Ozark engineer earns international “Fire Officer” title

Ozark, Mo. — Kyle Heminger successfully completed the process awarding the professional designation of “Fire Officer.” He is only one of 601 Fire Officers worldwide. The Commission of Professional Credentialing says the program recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components including: Experience Education Professional Development Professional Contributions Association Membership Community Involvement Technical Competence […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Turkey hunters: Apply for a chance to participate in a spring hunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri turkey hunters can apply for a 2022 spring managed turkey hunt starting in February. The Missouri Department of Conservation, MDC, will be managing a turkey hunt in mid-April. Hunters will be able to apply for the hunt throughout the entire month of February. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Is Springfield weather connected to crime? 911 dispatcher says “when it’s warm our calls get crazier”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’re only a month into 2022, but 911 dispatchers and law enforcement agencies say they are already noticing a pattern. The amount of crime they’re seeing might be because of the weather. OzarksFirst spoke with Kris Inman, director of the Springfield-Greene County 911. Inman says his work is very seasonal, so during […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sps#Discovery Center#Pat Jones Y
KOLR10 News

CDC says Missouri among six states having worst flu season in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri has one of the most active flu seasons in the country right now. It joins Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia and North Dakota in that category. OzarksFirst spoke with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) and CoxHealth and learned how the flu is impacting […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

School week preview across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After numerous schools across the Ozarks closed or changed their learning plan last week, you might be wondering what this school week is going to look like. Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will not be in school today. That means all in-person and virtual learning has been canceled. SPS teachers are spending today […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Residents in Gainesville experience water shortage

GAINESVILLE, Mo. — Residents who live in Gainseville, Missouri are experiencing water issues. The City of Gainesville made a social post stating the well located on the west side was down on Friday, January 21. City officials say crews are currently working on restoring the well. Officials say this issue affects about 100 connections, but […]
GAINESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

“Everybody Can Play”: All-inclusive park coming to Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A new playground is coming to Ozark, Missouri this summer. The city says it’s excited about this special place in Ozark where everyone can play. The all-inclusive playground will have an ADA-accessible swing engineered to secure children with mobility limitations. There will also be a section of the play structure designed for […]
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

Ice Cream Factory bringing new jobs to Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — A family-owned business called Ice Cream Factory (ICF) announced it purchased an over 86,000 square feet industrial facility. The building will serve as a new manufacturing plant, creating 130 jobs in the area. ICF owners say the plan is to make the operation a tourist destination. Along with housing operations, the facility […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho Schools adopt student-custodian program

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area school system may have come up with a way to solve two problems at once. Like many school districts, Neosho needs more building custodians, and many district students need part-time jobs. A new program seeks to solve both of those problems at the same time, by turning students into custodians. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING: Springfield police are searching for Joseph Sparks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Joseph D. Sparks, 38, is a white male with brown eyes, brown hair, 5’10” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He also has a shaved head with sleeve tattoos on both arms. Police say Sparks is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Public Schools to consider temporary mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now filed 36 lawsuits against school districts over mask mandates. This comes as Springfield Public Schools (SPS) considers having a special board meeting next Friday, January 28, to talk about temporarily bringing masks back to the classroom. The conversation began at a meeting earlier this week. OzarksFirst […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

NEW VIDEO: Demolition project to make way for new CoxHealth clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction workers came out early Monday morning to continue the demolition project on National Avenue and Sunshine Street. CoxHealth is working on building a 22-thousand-square foot clinic that will fill a healthcare gap for Cox patients who live in the middle of the city. The project was announced after City Council members […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy