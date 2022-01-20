Nets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Brooklyn Nets (28-16) play against the Washington Wizards (22-22) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 119, Washington Wizards 118 (Final)
Kyrie says he is embracing the pressure that comes with playing without KD for a while. He is confident he can keep the Nets moving offensively. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:51 AM
Dejounte Murray on what he expects from the crowd Friday when Patty Mills returns to the AT&T Center:
“It better be loud. San Antonio better come out and show their appreciation for him. He was here a long time, he won here and he loves this city a lot, he loves the fans…” – 11:56 PM
“I like the pressure, I love pressure. I think it brings out the best in me personally and then also I’m able to carry that energy with the team….”
-Kyrie Irving was asked if he feels more pressure with Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/xFIorHTDut – 11:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
On the chance that KPJ would not take that last-minute 3, Silas said, “No chance, no chance.” Ran the same action as in Washington. “I like that shot.” – 11:33 PM
This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM
“It just feels good to win. To do it for the world to watch and let them know how serious we are, we just want to keep going. We’re not satisfied. We’re going to stay humble, keep playing hard and have fun out here.” – Terry Rozier
Pop looking ahead to Friday:
“They played well at both ends. We were aggressive, solid on defense and on the boards, and I thought we shared it pretty good. We had 32 assists, so that’s a good sign. So, now we got to hold (Kyrie Irving) below 50 on Friday.” – 11:24 PM
Mavs 102,Raptors 98; on to Washington on Friday for Toronto
Just enough blips down the stretch – 10:59 PM
Nets assistant coach reaches onto court to tip pass, allowed to cause Wizards turnover (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/net… – 10:50 PM
Here is the pool report from tonight’s officiating crew regarding the Nets coach deflecting the ball in the 4th quarter: pic.twitter.com/JUlYhSBkKv – 10:50 PM
Most points per minute in an NBA game:
2.08 — Wilt 100 in 48 min
2.07 — Klay 60 in 29 min
1.96 — Klay 52 in 27 min
1.96 — Harden 60 in 31 min
1.93 — Kobe 81 in 42 min
1.91 — Gervin 63 in 33 min
1.89 — Kobe 62 in 33 min
1.85 — Malone 61 in 33 min
1.85 — Embiid 50 in 27 mins pic.twitter.com/mgYJh2ISEX – 10:39 PM
“I was never as bad as him.”
LaMarcus Aldridge joking about Day’Ron Sharpe’s foul trouble and what advice he might have. – 10:32 PM
The double-double duo 🔥
Kyrie said he spent time teaching some high school kids about the game while he was away the last few months. Said it was a good way for him to stay connected. – 10:28 PM
Kyrie Irving said he kept fit while he was away from the #Nets by training with boys – St. Patrick’s (NJ) and others – and girls at the high school, college and pro level. – 10:28 PM
Kyrie Irving said to keep in shape while he was away from the team he trained boys and girls at the high school, college and pro level. Said they taught him, too. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Kuzma says the Nets assistant coach deflecting the Wizards’ pass was “horseshit.” – 10:05 PM
Terry Rozier got mad at me one time because I accidentally implied he was learning his moves from watching Kyrie, and he was absolutely right to do so. – 10:04 PM
“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”
#Nets Day’Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he’s battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/WRuLJKrmnc – 10:04 PM
Joseph Blair has a great mantra: “I don’t expect perfection, but I expect perfect effort”
He did not like the Wizards effort to close the first half – 10:00 PM
Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe said when playing against the Grizzlies, Steven Adams let him box-out, then when the shot went up, Adams just moved him out the way. Said that game made him realize he needs to get stronger. – 9:57 PM
PJ Washington is out for the rest of the game with a hip contusion, per the Hornets. – 9:56 PM
PJ Washington suffered a right hip contusion and is out for the rest of the game. – 9:55 PM
The Hornets say PJ Washington is done for the night with a hip contusion. – 9:54 PM
DayRon Sharpe on his biggest adjustment to the #NBA game: “Trying not to foul.” He jokes “I feel like the refs ain’t giving me no love.” #Nets – 9:54 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe asked about his biggest adjustment to the NBA foul: “Trying not to foul.” Said he’s getting no love from the refs, which makes sense given he’s a rookie. Has a good attitude about it. – 9:53 PM
Wizards acting head coach on the Nets assistant interfering on a 4th quarter play: “My reaction was utter disbelief… I’ve never seen anything like that.” – 9:51 PM
TSUNAMI BACK 🌊👌
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Ddp3phM5XW – 9:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Wizards got 2 clean looks at a game-winner on their final stretch and missed them both. Steve Nash said he held his breath each time one of those shots went up. – 9:43 PM
In their bags
@qatarairways pic.twitter.com/Ot3QCVIKZN – 9:43 PM
Nash said the Wizards took the pick-and-pop away from Aldridge in the second half, which caused him to slow down offensively. Credits him to getting hot late. – 9:40 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden got hit in the head. Thinks he’s fine. – 9:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Interesting final possession from Washington. Timeouts in hand, but with a scramble on matchups, you got good looks. Maybe Kuz goes to the basket after the pump fake? – 9:33 PM
Kyrie Irving last 2 games:
30 PTS, 7 AST, 57 FG%
27 PTS, 9 AST, 52 FG%
Part-time Kyrie is still better than your favorite player. pic.twitter.com/JafXNzYCmu – 9:32 PM
Whenever LaMarcus Aldridge has a huge game I am reminded of this Reddit meme from like 7 years ago.
(spoiler: he had a huge game.) pic.twitter.com/rk4JFqK3u9 – 9:32 PM
Nets squeeze this one out — 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie got clean looks at the end that would have won it, but they didn’t fall. Kyrie finishes with 30 points. Aldridge goes 11-for-15 from the field for 27 points.
The Nets are 28-16. – 9:31 PM
One frame to finish strong. 💪
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/QR34qb4ZIh – 9:31 PM
Held on for the W pic.twitter.com/Op2WOyoI3z – 9:30 PM
WOW. Final: Nets hold on against the Wizards 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie both had looks at the buzzer. Irving with 30, Harden with 18, Aldridge with a season-high 27. Brooklyn survives by the hair on their chinny, chin, chin. On to San Antonio. – 9:30 PM
Wow. Insane finish. Kuzma’s three rims out, Trezz gets a wild offensive rebound with 2 sec. left to set up Dinwiddie, but his 3 also missed. Nets beat the Wizards 119-118. – 9:30 PM
Sheeeesh what a finish. The Nets escape that one with a 119-118 win over the Wizards. – 9:30 PM
Wow, Wizards get two good looks at 3, but neither can fall
Joseph Blair opts not to call timeout – 9:30 PM
Kyle Kuzma with a clutch 3, because that’s what he does. The Wizards trail the Nets by one point with 36.2 sec left, 119-118. Stream the finish here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 9:27 PM
Nets running their offense through LaMarcus Aldridge is not something I expected to see tonight. He’s got three shots in the last two minutes as Brooklyn clings to a two-point lead with 1:05 left. – 9:25 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge hitting big shots down the stretch to keep the Nets in front reminds me of his fourth quarter heroics in Philly in the second game of the season when he had his ‘I’m back’ moment. – 9:23 PM
He makes it look easy
@Kyrie Irving #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/bpYL6Dkxtt – 9:23 PM
Nash rolling with Aldridge, Irving, Harden, Mills and Edwards in crunch time. Four vets, one rook again. Aldridge just scored for the first time in I don’t know how long. – 9:21 PM
Nets up 113-111 with 3:19 left. Brooklyn trying to hold the lead, which was once as large as 16 points. Kyrie Irving continues to dazzle, James Harden is near a triple-double despite an off-shooting night (7-for-20). LaMarcus Aldridge has just one basket the second half. – 9:19 PM
Looked like Harden might have gotten popped in the face on a drive to the rim. He stayed on the floor for a few moments but ultimately made his way back to the bench. He’s going to end up right around 40 minutes again tonight. – 9:15 PM
Harden is up and on the Nets bench. Can’t tell where he’s hurting. – 9:14 PM
Just a terrific 4th quarter defensive play by… a Nets assistant coach? pic.twitter.com/RBz28iYFFi – 9:13 PM
James Harden is down on the court. – 9:13 PM
Kuzma and Beal with back to back solid defensive possessions on Kyrie. Nets on the verge of giving back a 16 point lead here. Wizards have come back to life late. – 9:07 PM
Kyrie Irving breaks out the Kyrie Infinity in a @DukeMBB PE. pic.twitter.com/ThouCWfGSf – 9:06 PM
Patty Party
@Patrick Mills #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/jHNrq1iKpn – 8:49 PM
Tonight we’ve seen extended stretches of a lineup that includes Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura and Bryant.
Lots to like. Their 3 most recent 1st rd picks. Youth and offense, some defensive versatility with Avdija/Rui. Will be interested to see how the numbers play out. – 8:49 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 97-88. Not much defense here. Irving has 26 points, Harden 16 and LA with 21. Day’Ron Sharpe looks better and better every game. Needs to get better with the fouls. – 8:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That put-back though 😤
@Kyle Kuzma sticking with it 💪
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vrs6gVEA15 – 8:46 PM
Kyrie Irving is making the Wizards look like muggles. – 8:44 PM
LMA + footwork
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/Dfg5ueP6lO – 8:42 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge has 21 points on 90 percent shooting. From November, my story on his road back from retirement to becoming an X-factor for the Nets’ this season: theathletic.com/2982101/2021/1… – 8:38 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe continues to give Nash some good minutes off the bench. He’s got 14 points and six rebounds tonight. He came into the game averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game this month. – 8:33 PM
Depleted #Nets focusing on playing better, not just wins and losses nypost.com/2022/01/19/net… via @nypostsports – 8:27 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
When I asked @Will Barton on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson who he thought was a flat-out bucket in the league today, he thought about it for a few seconds, and said what so many guys say:
“Kyrie.”
Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 8:16 PM
KAI was unstoppable in the 1st half
@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/csFGWzaden – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lots of points on the board so far.
Harrell: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4 REB
Dinwiddie: 9 PTS, 3 AST
KCP: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
(1/2) Tell me if I’m incorrect, everybody. The Wizards allowed the Nets to score 74 pts. & shoot 63% from the field. And yet, as awful as those numbers are, I think the Wizards’ defense was OK. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are just incredible talents who were almost flawless. – 8:09 PM
Kyrie Irving looking like a top 15 overall player out there in Washington, he has 22. Nets are on pace for (checks notes) A LOT of points. – 8:09 PM
Most points we’ve scored in a first half this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/NUu5KfkHlC – 8:09 PM
Kyrie bringing out the full bag of tricks. He has 22 on 9/12 shooting in the 1st half.
40 ball en route? 👀 – 8:08 PM
#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM
The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM
Kyrie just having his way with the Wizards defense. He’s already got 22 points — and he’s making it look easy.
9-for-12 in 19 minutes. The Wizards, like so many other teams, have no answer for him as he gets rolling. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 74-62. Kyrie Irving has been spectacular. He’s got 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and is putting on an absolute clinic. LaMarcus Aldridge has been as good with 19 points. Wizards with a 19-6 edge in second-chance points. – 8:07 PM
Wizards clearly trying to prove that the Nets are better without Kevin Durant so that he finally comes home? – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wizards can’t do a damn thing with Kyrie Irving tonight. – 8:06 PM
Bullseye
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HuWAaWZq4t – 8:03 PM
Bradley Beal probably thinking, how come I don’t even get half of these James Harden calls – 8:02 PM
Scorching 🔥
@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Nj6ApIjPuJ – 8:00 PM
Aldridge’s 19 points (on 8-of-9 shooting) are the most he’s scored in any half this season. The #Nets are shooting .632 percent and leads Washington 61-49 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. #Wizards – 7:59 PM
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: LaMarcus Aldridge’s 17 points in tonight’s first half are tied for his most points scored in a half this season.
Aldridge tallied 17 points in the second half on 10/29 vs. Indiana. – 7:54 PM
That was a great sell by LaMarcus Aldridge. – 7:53 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 points. #Nets lead 51-42. – 7:51 PM
With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM
With Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans back in the rotation, Raul Neto is out through the first half
Joseph Blair has described the in-game rotation has reading the flow of the game – 7:49 PM
Now James Harden back to barreling to the rim, bullying folks like Debo. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Through 1 1/2 quarters the Wizards have gone away from their back-up PGs (Neto and Holiday) vs. the Nets, opting instead to play Beal at PG when Dinwiddie is off the floor. Avdija and Bertans have instead received those minutes. – 7:48 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge with a mid-range shot toward the corner plus the foul. He’s made all six shots and the free throw. Has a game-high 13 points. Nets are going to need that without KD. – 7:43 PM
Aldridge off to a nice start — 5-for-5 in six minutes — already has 10 points. Kyrie getting almost anything he wants offensively — had 12 points in the first quarter. Wizards crushing Nets on the boards early: 17-8 and
2nd chance points: 13-4. – 7:42 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have a different spunk with Kyrie Irving on the floor and lead, 33-28, after one quarter in DC. – 7:38 PM
After one, the Nets lead the Wiz 33-28
Gafford: 8p
Irving: 12p
Aldridge 10p – 7:37 PM
Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have combined for 22 of Brooklyn’s 33 points. The Nets lead the Wizards 33-28 after one quarter. – 7:37 PM
Wizards trail the Nets 33-28 after one. Kyrie Irving has 12 pts on 5-7 FG, Aldridge has 10 off the bench. Gafford leads the Wizards with 8 pts. – 7:37 PM
Ended up being a foul, but have to respect Bradley Beal playing very good defense in a 2-on-1 with Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown (who only goes 1-2 from FT line) – 7:34 PM
Wizards beginning to embrace point guard Bradley Beal when Spencer Dinwiddie is off the floor?
Current lineup:
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:32 PM
LaMidrange
Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija check in in the first quarter! – 7:27 PM
After Deni Avdija didn’t appear until garbage time on Monday, he checks in midway through the 1st vs. the Nets. – 7:27 PM
Avdija and Hachimura checking in with 4 mins to go in the first. – 7:27 PM
Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura are about to check in with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Deni Avdija back in the Wizards rotation after a near DNP-CD last game – 7:25 PM
For the second game in a row, Thomas Bryant will be the first reserve center off the Wizards’ bench. Bryant is about to enter the game. – 7:24 PM
Kyrie Irving with 9 points on 4-5 shooting in 6 minutes to start the game, mostly against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:22 PM
Granted, KD isn’t playing which surely would make a difference in DC — but it is unbelievably empty in here. Quiet. Feels like one of those early NCAA tournament games where there is no atmosphere at all. – 7:16 PM
The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM
Greetings from our nation’s capital. Nets-Wiz underway. Does Brooklyn get back on the horse or is this the Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game? Updates to follow. – 7:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM
In response to a question by @waynec0le, Wizards acting coach Joseph Blair cited these keys for his team tonight: limiting the number of Nets 3-point attempts, limiting the Nets’ 3-point percentage and avoiding turnovers. – 6:51 PM
Rooks in the zone 👀 pic.twitter.com/lVZ31EEudv – 6:50 PM
Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma and Gafford start tonight for the #Wizards against the #Nets. – 6:47 PM
With the trade deadline approaching the Wizards may have to go all in to solidify Bradley Beal’s return at season’s end.
My latest on why this deadline is like no other and intel on how Washington is approaching some of the biggest names available.
mayoh.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… – 6:47 PM
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM
Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
The #Nets‘ Thursday Feb. 10 game at Washington will now be televised by #TNT. Tipoff has been moved back a half hour to 7:30pm. #Wizards #NBA – 5:51 PM
Corey Kispert is catching up with Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris before tonight’s game. Kispert has been compared to Harris and has studied his game, as I wrote over the summer: https://t.co/c6x7QuX6LY pic.twitter.com/9E024qFUkK – 5:49 PM
The Nets at Wizards contest scheduled for Thursday, February 10, will be broadcast nationally on TNT. – 5:39 PM
DeAndre Bembry is out. #Nets #wizards – 5:31 PM
Wizards starters today vs. Brooklyn, per acting coach Joseph Blair: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Big congrats to wizards with the pen, @Marcus Thompson and @James Edwards III, winners of sportswriter of the year in California and Michigan, respectively. Proud to know them both and call them friends – 4:25 PM
Recognizing what position Kyrie Irving plays is the first step in accurately assessing how good he is shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:59 PM
What’s everybody doing at noon ET tomorrow? @The Athletic will hold a live podcast online about the Wizards, and it’ll be open to everyone who wants to listen. Subscribers to @TheAthletic can ask questions. I’ll tweet out a link around 11:58 a.m. tomorrow. – 1:55 PM
Wizards’ deep roster breakdown.
-Kispert made a statement
-Thomas Bryant is back healthy
-“Deni Avdija reminds my younger self. He always wants to get better”, Bradley Beal said.
And more below. @SdnaGr #dcaboveall sdna.gr/mpasket/923774… – 1:14 PM
