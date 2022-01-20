Nets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (28-16) play against the Washington Wizards (22-22) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 119, Washington Wizards 118 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie says he is embracing the pressure that comes with playing without KD for a while. He is confident he can keep the Nets moving offensively. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:51 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte Murray on what he expects from the crowd Friday when Patty Mills returns to the AT&T Center:

“It better be loud. San Antonio better come out and show their appreciation for him. He was here a long time, he won here and he loves this city a lot, he loves the fans…” – 11:56 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I like the pressure, I love pressure. I think it brings out the best in me personally and then also I’m able to carry that energy with the team….”

-Kyrie Irving was asked if he feels more pressure with Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/xFIorHTDut – 11:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

On the chance that KPJ would not take that last-minute 3, Silas said, “No chance, no chance.” Ran the same action as in Washington. “I like that shot.” – 11:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“It just feels good to win. To do it for the world to watch and let them know how serious we are, we just want to keep going. We’re not satisfied. We’re going to stay humble, keep playing hard and have fun out here.” – Terry Rozier

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop looking ahead to Friday:

“They played well at both ends. We were aggressive, solid on defense and on the boards, and I thought we shared it pretty good. We had 32 assists, so that’s a good sign. So, now we got to hold (Kyrie Irving) below 50 on Friday.” – 11:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Mavs 102,Raptors 98; on to Washington on Friday for Toronto

Just enough blips down the stretch – 10:59 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets assistant coach reaches onto court to tip pass, allowed to cause Wizards turnover (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/net… – 10:50 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Here is the pool report from tonight’s officiating crew regarding the Nets coach deflecting the ball in the 4th quarter: pic.twitter.com/JUlYhSBkKv – 10:50 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points per minute in an NBA game:

2.08 — Wilt 100 in 48 min

2.07 — Klay 60 in 29 min

1.96 — Klay 52 in 27 min

1.96 — Harden 60 in 31 min

1.93 — Kobe 81 in 42 min

1.91 — Gervin 63 in 33 min

1.89 — Kobe 62 in 33 min

1.85 — Malone 61 in 33 min

1.85 — Embiid 50 in 27 mins pic.twitter.com/mgYJh2ISEX – 10:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I was never as bad as him.”

LaMarcus Aldridge joking about Day’Ron Sharpe’s foul trouble and what advice he might have. – 10:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The double-double duo 🔥

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie said he spent time teaching some high school kids about the game while he was away the last few months. Said it was a good way for him to stay connected. – 10:28 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving said he kept fit while he was away from the #Nets by training with boys – St. Patrick’s (NJ) and others – and girls at the high school, college and pro level. – 10:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving said to keep in shape while he was away from the team he trained boys and girls at the high school, college and pro level. Said they taught him, too. – 10:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry: 28 PTS, 10 AST, 6 3PT

Miles: 22 PTS, 7 REB

Kelly: 18 PTS, 3 3PT

LaMelo: 15 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB

Jalen: 12 PTS, 3 REB

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

What it’s all about

@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vOO9mglzeZ – 10:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Terry Rozier!

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tKP4psxTFB – 10:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/0VTrNkTXDs – 10:06 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma says the Nets assistant coach deflecting the Wizards’ pass was “horseshit.” – 10:05 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Terry Rozier got mad at me one time because I accidentally implied he was learning his moves from watching Kyrie, and he was absolutely right to do so. – 10:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”

#Nets Day’Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he’s battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/WRuLJKrmnc – 10:04 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Joseph Blair has a great mantra: “I don’t expect perfection, but I expect perfect effort”

He did not like the Wizards effort to close the first half – 10:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Day’Ron Sharpe said when playing against the Grizzlies, Steven Adams let him box-out, then when the shot went up, Adams just moved him out the way. Said that game made him realize he needs to get stronger. – 9:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

PJ Washington is out for the rest of the game with a hip contusion, per the Hornets. – 9:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington suffered a right hip contusion and is out for the rest of the game. – 9:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Hornets say PJ Washington is done for the night with a hip contusion. – 9:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a right hip contusion in the 4Q and will not return to the game tonight @ BOS #AllFly – 9:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

DayRon Sharpe on his biggest adjustment to the #NBA game: “Trying not to foul.” He jokes “I feel like the refs ain’t giving me no love.” #Nets – 9:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Day’Ron Sharpe asked about his biggest adjustment to the NBA foul: “Trying not to foul.” Said he’s getting no love from the refs, which makes sense given he’s a rookie. Has a good attitude about it. – 9:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards acting head coach on the Nets assistant interfering on a 4th quarter play: “My reaction was utter disbelief… I’ve never seen anything like that.” – 9:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Wizards got 2 clean looks at a game-winner on their final stretch and missed them both. Steve Nash said he held his breath each time one of those shots went up. – 9:43 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

@qatarairways pic.twitter.com/Ot3QCVIKZN – 9:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said the Wizards took the pick-and-pop away from Aldridge in the second half, which caused him to slow down offensively. Credits him to getting hot late. – 9:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said James Harden got hit in the head. Thinks he’s fine. – 9:39 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Interesting final possession from Washington. Timeouts in hand, but with a scramble on matchups, you got good looks. Maybe Kuz goes to the basket after the pump fake? – 9:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie Irving last 2 games:

30 PTS, 7 AST, 57 FG%

27 PTS, 9 AST, 52 FG%

Part-time Kyrie is still better than your favorite player. pic.twitter.com/JafXNzYCmu – 9:32 PM

Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo

Whenever LaMarcus Aldridge has a huge game I am reminded of this Reddit meme from like 7 years ago.

(spoiler: he had a huge game.) pic.twitter.com/rk4JFqK3u9 – 9:32 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets squeeze this one out — 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie got clean looks at the end that would have won it, but they didn’t fall. Kyrie finishes with 30 points. Aldridge goes 11-for-15 from the field for 27 points.

The Nets are 28-16. – 9:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Held on for the W pic.twitter.com/Op2WOyoI3z – 9:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

WOW. Final: Nets hold on against the Wizards 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie both had looks at the buzzer. Irving with 30, Harden with 18, Aldridge with a season-high 27. Brooklyn survives by the hair on their chinny, chin, chin. On to San Antonio. – 9:30 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wow. Insane finish. Kuzma’s three rims out, Trezz gets a wild offensive rebound with 2 sec. left to set up Dinwiddie, but his 3 also missed. Nets beat the Wizards 119-118. – 9:30 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Sheeeesh what a finish. The Nets escape that one with a 119-118 win over the Wizards. – 9:30 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wow, Wizards get two good looks at 3, but neither can fall

Joseph Blair opts not to call timeout – 9:30 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma with a clutch 3, because that’s what he does. The Wizards trail the Nets by one point with 36.2 sec left, 119-118. Stream the finish here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 9:27 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyle Kuzma corner 3. Nets lead 119-118 with 36.2 seconds left. Timeout Steve Nash. – 9:27 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nets running their offense through LaMarcus Aldridge is not something I expected to see tonight. He’s got three shots in the last two minutes as Brooklyn clings to a two-point lead with 1:05 left. – 9:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge hitting big shots down the stretch to keep the Nets in front reminds me of his fourth quarter heroics in Philly in the second game of the season when he had his ‘I’m back’ moment. – 9:23 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash rolling with Aldridge, Irving, Harden, Mills and Edwards in crunch time. Four vets, one rook again. Aldridge just scored for the first time in I don’t know how long. – 9:21 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets up 113-111 with 3:19 left. Brooklyn trying to hold the lead, which was once as large as 16 points. Kyrie Irving continues to dazzle, James Harden is near a triple-double despite an off-shooting night (7-for-20). LaMarcus Aldridge has just one basket the second half. – 9:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

What a flop by Kyle Kuzma. Add it to his highlight reel. 😆 pic.twitter.com/y16LmAUHN0 – 9:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

🆙🆙🆙

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Looked like Harden might have gotten popped in the face on a drive to the rim. He stayed on the floor for a few moments but ultimately made his way back to the bench. He’s going to end up right around 40 minutes again tonight. – 9:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Harden is up and on the Nets bench. Can’t tell where he’s hurting. – 9:14 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Just a terrific 4th quarter defensive play by… a Nets assistant coach? pic.twitter.com/RBz28iYFFi – 9:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden is down on the court. – 9:13 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kuzma and Beal with back to back solid defensive possessions on Kyrie. Nets on the verge of giving back a 16 point lead here. Wizards have come back to life late. – 9:07 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Kyrie Irving breaks out the Kyrie Infinity in a @DukeMBB PE. pic.twitter.com/ThouCWfGSf – 9:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Still within striking distance.

Beal: 15 PTS, 3-6 3P, 3 AST

Harrell: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4 REB

Hachimura: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG, 5 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:50 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Tonight we’ve seen extended stretches of a lineup that includes Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura and Bryant.

Lots to like. Their 3 most recent 1st rd picks. Youth and offense, some defensive versatility with Avdija/Rui. Will be interested to see how the numbers play out. – 8:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 97-88. Not much defense here. Irving has 26 points, Harden 16 and LA with 21. Day’Ron Sharpe looks better and better every game. Needs to get better with the fouls. – 8:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We love a solid first half.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/66WY6PqRXL – 8:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving is making the Wizards look like muggles. – 8:44 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge has 21 points on 90 percent shooting. From November, my story on his road back from retirement to becoming an X-factor for the Nets’ this season: theathletic.com/2982101/2021/1… – 8:38 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Day’Ron Sharpe continues to give Nash some good minutes off the bench. He’s got 14 points and six rebounds tonight. He came into the game averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game this month. – 8:33 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Depleted #Nets focusing on playing better, not just wins and losses nypost.com/2022/01/19/net… via @nypostsports – 8:27 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

When I asked @Will Barton on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson who he thought was a flat-out bucket in the league today, he thought about it for a few seconds, and said what so many guys say:

“Kyrie.”

Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 8:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Frames from the first 24. – 8:14 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Lots of points on the board so far.

Harrell: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4 REB

Dinwiddie: 9 PTS, 3 AST

KCP: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) Tell me if I’m incorrect, everybody. The Wizards allowed the Nets to score 74 pts. & shoot 63% from the field. And yet, as awful as those numbers are, I think the Wizards’ defense was OK. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are just incredible talents who were almost flawless. – 8:09 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving looking like a top 15 overall player out there in Washington, he has 22. Nets are on pace for (checks notes) A LOT of points. – 8:09 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Most points we’ve scored in a first half this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/NUu5KfkHlC – 8:09 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie bringing out the full bag of tricks. He has 22 on 9/12 shooting in the 1st half.

40 ball en route? 👀 – 8:08 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie just having his way with the Wizards defense. He’s already got 22 points — and he’s making it look easy.

9-for-12 in 19 minutes. The Wizards, like so many other teams, have no answer for him as he gets rolling. – 8:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 74-62. Kyrie Irving has been spectacular. He’s got 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and is putting on an absolute clinic. LaMarcus Aldridge has been as good with 19 points. Wizards with a 19-6 edge in second-chance points. – 8:07 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards clearly trying to prove that the Nets are better without Kevin Durant so that he finally comes home? – 8:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Wizards can’t do a damn thing with Kyrie Irving tonight. – 8:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal probably thinking, how come I don’t even get half of these James Harden calls – 8:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Aldridge’s 19 points (on 8-of-9 shooting) are the most he’s scored in any half this season. The #Nets are shooting .632 percent and leads Washington 61-49 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. #Wizards – 7:59 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.

The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: LaMarcus Aldridge’s 17 points in tonight’s first half are tied for his most points scored in a half this season.

Aldridge tallied 17 points in the second half on 10/29 vs. Indiana. – 7:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

That was a great sell by LaMarcus Aldridge. – 7:53 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 points. #Nets lead 51-42. – 7:51 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

With Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans back in the rotation, Raul Neto is out through the first half

Joseph Blair has described the in-game rotation has reading the flow of the game – 7:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Now James Harden back to barreling to the rim, bullying folks like Debo. #Nets – 7:49 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Through 1 1/2 quarters the Wizards have gone away from their back-up PGs (Neto and Holiday) vs. the Nets, opting instead to play Beal at PG when Dinwiddie is off the floor. Avdija and Bertans have instead received those minutes. – 7:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge with a mid-range shot toward the corner plus the foul. He’s made all six shots and the free throw. Has a game-high 13 points. Nets are going to need that without KD. – 7:43 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Aldridge off to a nice start — 5-for-5 in six minutes — already has 10 points. Kyrie getting almost anything he wants offensively — had 12 points in the first quarter. Wizards crushing Nets on the boards early: 17-8 and

2nd chance points: 13-4. – 7:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Done with one.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets have a different spunk with Kyrie Irving on the floor and lead, 33-28, after one quarter in DC. – 7:38 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Nets lead the Wiz 33-28

Gafford: 8p

Irving: 12p

Aldridge 10p – 7:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have combined for 22 of Brooklyn’s 33 points. The Nets lead the Wizards 33-28 after one quarter. – 7:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards trail the Nets 33-28 after one. Kyrie Irving has 12 pts on 5-7 FG, Aldridge has 10 off the bench. Gafford leads the Wizards with 8 pts. – 7:37 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Ended up being a foul, but have to respect Bradley Beal playing very good defense in a 2-on-1 with Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown (who only goes 1-2 from FT line) – 7:34 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards beginning to embrace point guard Bradley Beal when Spencer Dinwiddie is off the floor?

Current lineup:

Bradley Beal

Corey Kispert

Deni Avdija

Rui Hachimura

Thomas Bryant – 7:32 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija check in in the first quarter! – 7:27 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

After Deni Avdija didn’t appear until garbage time on Monday, he checks in midway through the 1st vs. the Nets. – 7:27 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Avdija and Hachimura checking in with 4 mins to go in the first. – 7:27 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura are about to check in with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:26 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija back in the Wizards rotation after a near DNP-CD last game – 7:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

For the second game in a row, Thomas Bryant will be the first reserve center off the Wizards’ bench. Bryant is about to enter the game. – 7:24 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyrie Irving with 9 points on 4-5 shooting in 6 minutes to start the game, mostly against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:22 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Granted, KD isn’t playing which surely would make a difference in DC — but it is unbelievably empty in here. Quiet. Feels like one of those early NCAA tournament games where there is no atmosphere at all. – 7:16 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from our nation’s capital. Nets-Wiz underway. Does Brooklyn get back on the horse or is this the Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game? Updates to follow. – 7:11 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

In response to a question by @waynec0le, Wizards acting coach Joseph Blair cited these keys for his team tonight: limiting the number of Nets 3-point attempts, limiting the Nets’ 3-point percentage and avoiding turnovers. – 6:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma and Gafford start tonight for the #Wizards against the #Nets. – 6:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

With the trade deadline approaching the Wizards may have to go all in to solidify Bradley Beal’s return at season’s end.

My latest on why this deadline is like no other and intel on how Washington is approaching some of the biggest names available.

mayoh.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… – 6:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

STARTING 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ofylEHRfwv – 6:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:

– James Harden

– Kyrie Irving

– Patty Mills

– Kessler Edwards

– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s Wizards-Nets tonight. Harden. Beal. Kyrie. Should be fun.

Here are my 3 keys as I wear a new suit (no big deal). I said no big deal. Tip-off at 7 on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/hRrfRfvuux – 6:01 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets‘ Thursday Feb. 10 game at Washington will now be televised by #TNT. Tipoff has been moved back a half hour to 7:30pm. #Wizards #NBA – 5:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Corey Kispert is catching up with Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris before tonight’s game. Kispert has been compared to Harris and has studied his game, as I wrote over the summer: https://t.co/c6x7QuX6LY pic.twitter.com/9E024qFUkK – 5:49 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Nets at Wizards contest scheduled for Thursday, February 10, will be broadcast nationally on TNT. – 5:39 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

TNT will now televise the Nets-Wizards game on Thursday, February 10, choosing to drop the Heat-Pelicans contest. – 5:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

DeAndre Bembry is out. #Nets #wizards – 5:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards starters today vs. Brooklyn, per acting coach Joseph Blair: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Big congrats to wizards with the pen, @Marcus Thompson and @James Edwards III, winners of sportswriter of the year in California and Michigan, respectively. Proud to know them both and call them friends – 4:25 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

“I feel way more comfortable out there. I feel like a different player.”

@Corey Kispert spoke to @Chris Miller about the progress he’s made during his rookie season.

🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/uYaspDHZaK | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/gEad9rx7gd – 2:30 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Recognizing what position Kyrie Irving plays is the first step in accurately assessing how good he is shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:59 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

What’s everybody doing at noon ET tomorrow? @The Athletic will hold a live podcast online about the Wizards, and it’ll be open to everyone who wants to listen. Subscribers to @TheAthletic can ask questions. I’ll tweet out a link around 11:58 a.m. tomorrow. – 1:55 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Took a look at what we’ve seen from Kyrie Irving in the first four games of his return to the Nets and what it tells us about the rest of their season: es.pn/3tI7e1i (ESPN+) – 1:27 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Wizards’ deep roster breakdown.

-Kispert made a statement

-Thomas Bryant is back healthy

-“Deni Avdija reminds my younger self. He always wants to get better”, Bradley Beal said.

And more below. @SdnaGr #dcaboveall sdna.gr/mpasket/923774… – 1:14 PM

