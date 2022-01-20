Magic vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Orlando Magic (8-38) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-18) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Orlando Magic 110, Philadelphia 76ers 123 (Final)
Insane nights from the 3 best centers in the game:
— Embiid 50 PTS in 27 minutes
— Jokic 49/14/10
— Zubac career-high 32 PTS on 79 FG% pic.twitter.com/xm6AblU5Jc – 12:51 AM
Joel Embiid scored 50 points in 27 minutes.
Nikola Jokić was right there with 49 and a triple-double AND a pass for the win any playoff QB would take.
And don’t forget Luka Dončić with a rather nasty 41 himself …
Nikola Jokic tonight:
49 PTS
14 REB
10 AST
16-25 FG
Who’s the best center in the NBA? Jokic or Embiid? pic.twitter.com/b7vW6VY1ua – 12:48 AM
Basketball gods gotta give us a Jokic-Embiid Finals some day 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 – 12:21 AM
I keep imagining Jokic with even Tim-Duncan-level free throws. 7-8 FTs. The mind boggles. I don’t need him to get calls like the most favorable whistle in NBA history, Joel Embiid. Just a good whistle for an MVP who can’t be stopped inside without constant doubles and fouling. – 11:56 PM
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
Joel Embiid talks about changing things up with his nutritionist a couple off-seasons ago. Mentioned the bubble loss, “disrespect” of All-NBA voting and having a son as reasons for why.
“Becoming a father is probably the biggest part of it. I want to set the bar high for him.” pic.twitter.com/ZjdCNhUilj – 11:31 PM
Joel Embiid on his shooting improvement, mentioned opening night knee injury: “To make jump shots, you need to be explosive and I really couldn’t move the way I wanted to.”
“The COVID break helped a lot, a blessing in disguise to rest the knee and take as much time as I could.” pic.twitter.com/252ULrJM1v – 11:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Per @Stathead, @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid is the 10th player in @NBAHistory to score at least 50 points in a game while attempting 23-or-fewer shots.
Embiid was 17-23 (.739) on the night. pic.twitter.com/pps26vZr9v – 11:10 PM
Most points per minute in an NBA game:
2.08 — Wilt 100 in 48 min
2.07 — Klay 60 in 29 min
1.96 — Klay 52 in 27 min
1.96 — Harden 60 in 31 min
1.93 — Kobe 81 in 42 min
1.91 — Gervin 63 in 33 min
1.89 — Kobe 62 in 33 min
1.85 — Malone 61 in 33 min
1.85 — Embiid 50 in 27 mins pic.twitter.com/mgYJh2ISEX – 10:39 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s 50-point night in 27 minutes: “I played with Dominique (Wilkins), and I don’t know if I’ve seen that. Iv’e seen Dominique score more, but it took the whole game. That was easy, quick, efficient and determined.” – 10:34 PM
Joel Embiid has been so ridiculous that Nikola Jokic might break the all-time PER record while tossing up 25-14-7 and still not make 1st-Team All-NBA. – 10:32 PM
Possibly the best part of Joel Embiid’s postgame presser after scoring 50: At the end of a long answer in which he essentially said he can play like Dirk, Shaq, Jordan and Kobe when he wants to, Embiid noted he played “OK” tonight. – 10:29 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘This year we had so much going on, missing our second-best player …’ – 10:27 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘My teammates just found me and I did the rest.’ – 10:25 PM
Atlanta scored a season-high 73 points in tonight’s second half. It’s the most points scored in either half since March 16, 2021 at Houston (73 first half points) and the most points in a second half since March 3, 2021 (73 at Orlando). – 10:22 PM
#Sixers star Joel Embiid on playing the right way and making good decisions even when he’s scoring 50 points in 27 minutes: pic.twitter.com/ATiMlcNVZl – 10:22 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid says his team has to win and he needs to be an award-winner for him to be considered an all-time great after scoring 50 points vs #Magic: pic.twitter.com/lWK0SUhdAm – 10:20 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Joel Embiid scored 29 points in post up situations in the 76ers’ win over the Magic, among the highest totals of the last decade. – 10:19 PM
Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: “I was messing with him before the game and like, ‘Who ya gonna be tonight? Shaq? Dirk?’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna be Joel.’” pic.twitter.com/9UhNE48DBh – 10:15 PM
50 PTS | 12 REB | 3 BLK
all in 27 minutes. RT to vote @Joel Embiid for #NBAAllStar. 🌟
🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/MnjPPGkH90 – 10:15 PM
Chauncey Billups says Nassir Little banged his knee in the last game in Orlando. X-rays were clean. Tried to go tonight, but wasn’t able to play after halftime. – 10:14 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: ‘He’s the MVP candidate for a reason. We appreciate him.’ – 10:09 PM
Tyrese Maxey said he was messing around with Joel Embiid pregame, asked whether he was going to be Shaq or Dirk tonight.
Maxey said Embiid told him he was going to “be Joel.” – 10:08 PM
Tyrese Maxey says he jokingly asked Embiid before the game tonight who hr was going to be, Shaq or Dirk. His reply?
“I’m gonna be Joel.” – 10:08 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘I was a fan (watching Joel Embiid tonight). It was amazing.’ – 10:08 PM
Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: “I was a fan tonight! I asked him before the game is he gonna be Shaq or Dirk? Because he can do both. Joel said ‘I’m gonna be Joel’.” #Sixers – 10:08 PM
“I was a fan… It was amazing to watch” – Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid’s performance #Sixers – 10:08 PM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid joins Klay Thompson in rare club, bolsters MVP case with dominant 50-point night vs. Magic
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Russell now with 31 points tonight, his third 30+ point effort of the season (36th career).
His season-high is 35 points at Philadelphia on 11/27. – 9:57 PM
Tobias Harris says Joel Embiid has been their anchor all season. He said he’s been doing that all season. #Sixers – 9:37 PM
Tobias Harris on #Sixers star Joel Embiid 50-point night: ‘He’s been doing it all year’ pic.twitter.com/KzjaJNssOh – 9:37 PM
FINAL BOX: Philadelphia 123, Orlando 110 pic.twitter.com/zVa3mZdmr5 – 9:32 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: ‘He’s a little bit Olajuwon and a little bit Garnett – that’s a heck of a combination. … I said it before that I knew he was good when I got here but I didn’t know he could do all this.’ – 9:32 PM
HAVE A NIGHT, JOEL ‼️
He tied his career-high point total in just 27 minutes vs. the Magic 👀 pic.twitter.com/ULUGbFfBlu – 9:31 PM
Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from tonight’s W:
Embiid: 50 PTS, 27 min
Embiid: 17-23 fg, 15-17 FT
Embiid: game-high +24
Harris: 8-13 fg
Maxey: 6-10 fg / 2-3 3fg
Curry: 8 REB
Korkmaz: team-high 5 AST
Korkmaz: +15
Q3 score: 47-23, Sixers. – 9:30 PM
A career night for @TheRealMoBamba:
🪄 32 PTS
🪄 3 BLK
🪄 12-15 FG
🪄 7-8 3P
🪄 30 MIN
🪄 32 points marked a career high
🪄 7 3PM is the most by a Magic center in a game
(h/t @StatMuse) pic.twitter.com/pwhs1y8u5d – 9:29 PM
Doc Rivers said he told Sam Cassell in the 4th quarter he wanted to get Joel Embiid in and out to get 50. Didn’t want him in the game for more than a minute at that point #Sixers – 9:28 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid ‘was unbelievable from the start. He’s just dominant in every way.’ – 9:27 PM
Sure, Embiid scoring 50 is nice, but how did he let Mo Bamba score 32? – 9:25 PM
made some magic in Philly tonight! 🎩🪄
Thing Joel Embiid did in 27 minutes today: Score 50 points. – 9:22 PM
Sixers beat Orlando, 123-110. They are 26-18. Joel Embiid ruined a classic Mo Bamba performance. – 9:22 PM
The player grades following an absolutely ridiculous performance from Joel Embiid in a win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 9:21 PM
Joel Embiid is on a special run right now phillyvoice.com/sixers-magic-j… – 9:21 PM
Joel Embiid becomes the fastest ever to record 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in NBA history. Just 27 minutes. – 9:20 PM
FINAL: Sixers 123, Magic 110. Embiid matches a career-high with 50 points on 17-of-23 from the field and 15-of-27 from the FT line and also had 12 rebounds in 27 (!) minutes. Sixers have won 10 of their last 12. Up next: Clippers on Friday. – 9:18 PM
PLAY THE SONG!!!!
SIXERS WIN!!! – 9:18 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers beat the Magic, 123-110.
Embiid: 50 PTS* / 12 REB / 3 BLK
Harris: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Niang: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Drummond: 9 PTS / 5 REB
Korkmaz: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
*ties his career-high. – 9:18 PM
Joel Embiid’s last two years are the best back-to-back seasons by a Philadelphia 76er in the last 35 years, and I say that with little hesitation. And yes, I’m aware of AI and the Chuckster. Nobody had this much responsibility, and impact, on both sides of the court. – 9:12 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Mo Bamba: career-high 32p on 12/15 FG, 7/8 3s, 4 reb, 3 blk, 2 ast, 6 fouls, -15 in in 29:52 – 9:11 PM
🙏🏼 @RJ Hampton – 9:11 PM
Timeout on the floor as R.J. Hampton goes down grabbing his left knee.
He’s able to walk off the floor and heads to the @Orlando Magic‘s locker room. – 9:09 PM
Mo Bamba career night:
32 PTS
3 BLK
12-15 FG
7-8 3P
That’s the most threes by a center in a game in Magic franchise history. pic.twitter.com/LFf7IFrxy4 – 9:09 PM
RJ Hampton is down on the court holding his left knee. – 9:08 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
RJ Hampton in a lot of pain, clutching his left knee. He took a really awkward fall. – 9:08 PM
This sucks for RJ Hampton. He’s down on the ground in obvious pain. – 9:08 PM
Joel Embiid tonight:
50 PTS
12 REB
3 BLK
17-23 FG
15-17 FT*
*The Magic had 12 free throws as a team pic.twitter.com/yzH5u42KzE – 9:07 PM
A cool 50 points in 28 minutes tonight for Joel Embiid in what will be a rout of a win over the Magic. Embiid has been dominant for a month now. With how well he’s playing, the Sixers will have a real chance in the East if they can turn Ben Simmons into some help by the deadline. – 9:07 PM
Joel Embiid has tied his career-high, scoring 50 points tonight.
Joel heads to the bench with 50 pts, 12 reb, 2 ast, 3 blk.
17-23 FG / 15-17 FT.
#NBAAllStar x @Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/WR7EmYubqD – 9:06 PM
Embiid leaves the game after scoring a career-high tying 50 points – 9:05 PM
Embiid had a chance to set a new career-high, but missed the second free throw. He comes out with 50 points, matching his career best. – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid subs out with 6:25 left and 50 points, tied for his career high. Did it on 17-for-23 shooting. – 9:05 PM
That ties a career-high 50 points for Joel Embiid on 17-for-23 shooting from the field and 15 of 17 from the line in 27 minutes. He just left the game. #Sixers lead by 27 – 9:05 PM
Embiid looking off a wide-open Niang as he shoots the contested jumper that could get him a career high was tremendous.
But Embiid missed the second free throw! He exits with 50 points, a tie for his career high. – 9:05 PM
Sixers players with multiple 50-point, 10-rebound games:
Wilt Chamberlain
Joel Embiid
Insane company. pic.twitter.com/lSXYkbk994 – 9:05 PM
50 points for Embiid, who misses 2nd FT and chance at a new career high, but what a performance – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid is just the second player in @Philadelphia 76ers history to record multiple 50-point, 10-rebound games.
He joins Wilt Chamberlain, who had 11 such games with the franchise.
The only others with even one such game are Dolph Schayes and Moses Malone. pic.twitter.com/bLROkEG5k1 – 9:04 PM
I give credit to Niang for standing in the corner waving his arms for Embiid to pass him the ball, but lol no. – 9:04 PM
Joel Embiid had Georges Niang wide open in the corner and said “nah” lol he goes for his career high at the line #Sixers – 9:03 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Lol Joel Embiid comes back in Sixers up 24 in the 4th with 7 minutes and change left as he’s got 47 points – 9:02 PM
Joel Embiid is checking back in with the Sixers up 24 with a little over 7 minutes left. He’s 3 away from tying his career high.
He’s going to be shooterish here, me thinks. – 9:02 PM
Embiid to the scorer’s table. – 9:00 PM
Looks like Embiid is coming back in for his shot at 50. – 9:00 PM
No reason for Joel Embiid to return to this game. Call it a night and let the big fella rest. #Sixers – 9:00 PM
Sixers up 20 with 8:36 to play. Embiid is three points away from matching his career high. You still gotta bring him back in, right? – 8:55 PM
Joel Embiid is FEELIN’ it!
He has 47 and 12 rebounds through 3 quarters 😱
pic.twitter.com/5wHQLcOzQR – 8:54 PM
The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.
The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM
End of 3Q: 76ers 94, Magic 80.
Bamba: 30 points, 3 blocks
Suggs: 14 points, 8 rebounds
Anthony: 13 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds,
Embiid: 47 points (including 23 in the third) and 12 rebounds – 8:50 PM
Lost in Embiid Mania is that Mo Bamba was held to two points in the third quarter after dropping 28 in the first half. He’s back out there to start the fourth. – 8:50 PM
So far we’ve had:
Embiid score 20 in the first quarter
Bamba get 20 in the 2nd
Embiid go for 23 in the 3rd – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
the center is ROCKIN’!
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/NKMGcafOli – 8:48 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Philadelphia 94, Orlando 80 pic.twitter.com/LO9XXCW589 – 8:48 PM
47 points and 12 boards for Joel Embiid. Thru 3 quarters!!!
Oh, and the other staring center in the game, Mo Bamba, has 30 points and is 7-for-8 from 3PT land.
Again, we still got a full quarter to go y’all! – 8:48 PM
End of 3Q: Sixers 94, Magic 80
Embiid has a season-high 47 points and 12 rebounds. His career-high is 50. – 8:48 PM
Embiid is doing what now!? Box score surfing and I see he’s got a casual 47 points in 26 minutes 😳 – 8:48 PM
Let’s see Embiid go for 60 tonight. I’m here for it. – 8:47 PM
Joel Embiid with a stepback 3 gives him 47 on the night, and gives the Sixers a 94-80 lead heading into the 4th. Through 3 quarters and he legitimately has half of the team’s points.
His career high is 50. If he’s needed in the 4th, he should easily set a new one. – 8:47 PM
Celtics, not fun to watch..Joel embiid? Very fun…47/12 after 3..goin for 60! – 8:47 PM
the Magic had the league’s seventh-best defense in January. They just gave up 47 in a quarter. Joel Embiid is different. – 8:47 PM
Embiid is really, really, really on 🔥. He’s up to 47 points after scoring 23 in the third quarter on 8-10 shooting. #Sixers lead #Magic, 94-80, heading into the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/3nTXwCDfuS – 8:47 PM
Joel Embiid’s got 47 points (on 23 field-goal attempts) through three quarters. His career high is 50.
He’s been a nightmare to guard the last six weeks or so. – 8:47 PM
Joel Embiid with 47 points against the #Magic through three quarters. His career-high is 50 on Feb. 19, 2021, vs. the #Bulls. #Sixers scored 47 points in third period after having just 47 in the first half. – 8:47 PM
A step-back 3 at the end of the shot clock gives Joel Embiid 47 points at the end of three quarters. This has been about as good as it gets. – 8:46 PM
Sixers 94, Magic 80 at the end of the third. Philly created a bit of distance late in the frame, and now we’re all on Embiid Watch. – 8:46 PM
Huge cheer for Embiid has he checks out for rest in the final seconds of the third. Now up to 47 points and 12 boards. – 8:46 PM
Joel Embiid dawg lol that’s wild – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid with 2 minutes left in Q3:
44 PTS / 11 REB / 16-22 fg / 12-13 FT
…read that again. – 8:43 PM
This crowd has been restless a lot of the night, but it’s now fully on the “get Embiid a new career high” train. He’s got 44 with two minutes to play in the third. His career-high is 50. – 8:42 PM
With how frustrated Robin Lopez is, Franklin might want to be on high alert. – 8:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @Stathead, this is @Joel Embiid‘s 17th career game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. That’s 2nd-most in franchise history to HoFer Wilt Chamberlain.
All 17 of his 40-10 games have come since the start of the 17-18 season and rank 2nd only to @James Harden over that span. – 8:40 PM
Still hard to believe some of things Joel Embiid can do for a man that size. – 8:40 PM
Joel Embiid has 41 points on 25 shooting possessions with three minutes to play in the third quarter. – 8:40 PM
Embiid makes a pair of free throws, giving him 41 points on the night — on 15-20 shooting with 3:45 left in the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
41-10-2 for Embiid with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
The Mo Bamba Game – 8:37 PM
sup? pic.twitter.com/7UgBXRwzwC – 8:36 PM
Terrence Ross will not return tonight due to right knee soreness, per the Magic. – 8:35 PM
Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to right knee soreness, the Magic announced. – 8:35 PM
35 points on 14-19 FG midway through the third quarter for Joel Embiid, Sixers lead 76-70. Embiid’s teammates also seem to have woken up a bit offensively. – 8:34 PM
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) is out for the rest of the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the @Sixers. – 8:34 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to right knee soreness.
The #Sixers are on a 29-13 run, turning a 10-point deficit into a 76-70 lead. Embiid has 35 points and 10 rebounds midway through the third quarter, – 8:33 PM
Embiid up to 35 and 10 after that finish. Sixers leading 76-70 with about five to play in the third. – 8:32 PM
Tonight, I’m screaming: “Mo Bamba!” – 8:30 PM
The Sixers have outscored the Magic 17-6 to begin the 3rd quarter, leading 64-63. – 8:26 PM
this was off a Philadelphia make btw pic.twitter.com/vP7js4lJAv – 8:26 PM
Tyrese Maxey briefly restores order with a couple of 3s. Sixers back in front 64-63 with about eight to play in the third. – 8:25 PM
How many times will Cole Anthony walk to the basket? – 8:23 PM
Mo Bamba just recorded his career-high in 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/p6AUKTHxla – 8:20 PM
Korkmaz starting the second half in Brown’s spot. #Sixers – 8:19 PM
In all seriousness, the biggest reason the Magic are out ahead (apart from Bamba’s shooting) is they’re hitting the glass. 28-20 edge on the glass overall and 20 defensive rebounds to just 1 offensive rebound for Philly. – 8:13 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 57, Philadelphia 47 pic.twitter.com/Lab8DTiuc9 – 8:10 PM
What an insane first half in Philly. Joel Embiid scored 20 points in the first quarter but foul trouble limited him.
Orlando shoots 11-20 from beyond the arc, led by a 28-point half from Mo Bamba (7-8 from deep).
Sixers trail Orlando 57-47, and yep, the boo birds were out. – 8:09 PM
Mo Bamba with a career-high 2⃣8⃣ points IN THE FIRST HALF 👀
pic.twitter.com/aJtQ7izChJ – 8:08 PM
Mo Bamba’s career-high in points in 189 career games before tonight: 22 points
Mo Bamba in 18 first-half minutes tonight: 28 points. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Magic 57, 76ers 47.
Mo Bamba has a career-high 28 points (10-of-13 shooting, 7 of 8 on three-pointers).
Joel Embiid has over half (24) of Philadelphia’s points. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47
Orlando’s Mo Bamba posted a career-high 28 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid put up 24 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:06 PM
Mo Bamba and his Magic have a 57-47 lead on the Sixers at halftime. Philadelphia fans are booing. Bamba has 28/4/2 with three blocks and 0 turnovers on 10/13 (7/8). – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47
Bamba: 28 points (7-8 3PT), 4 rebounds, 3 blocks
F. Wagner: 7 points, 10 rebounds
Embiid: 24 points, 7 rebounds
Harris: 9 points – 8:05 PM
Magic leads 57-47 at the half. Mo Bama has 28 points on 7-8 three-point shooting – 8:05 PM
at the half.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/o0p7jUMFnL – 8:05 PM
Magic lead it 57-47 at halftime. Mo Bamba has a career-high 28 points and he’s knocked down 7 triples. The fans are booing. #Sixers – 8:05 PM
Mo Bamba at the half: Career-high 28 points, 7 for 8 from 3-point range
Sixers: 3 for 9 from 3-point range – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47. The boos are out after Philly let Mo Bamba go wild for 28 points on 7-of-8 from deep. Embiid with 21 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:04 PM
Orlando ends the half on a 14-3 run to take a 57-47 lead to the break.
Mo Bamba has 28 points on 10-13 shooting (7-8) from 3. That’s already a new career high for Bamba. – 8:04 PM
This is going to be one of those ‘random drug test’ nights for Mo Bamba after this display. – 8:04 PM
Mo Bamba (28 points) has made 7 first-half 3s. – 8:04 PM
Mo Bamba has 6 three-pointers and three blocks. There’s 1:00 to play in the first half. – 8:03 PM
28 points first half for Mo Bamba! No matter how many 3s he makes, Andre Drummond will not defend him on the pick-and-pop. – 8:03 PM
It’s Mo Bamba’s world tonight. – 8:03 PM
when a casual says Mo Bamba doesn’t have trade value pic.twitter.com/6AoryZ3S6X – 8:02 PM
Embiid picking up his third foul has been damaging. Drummond has stunk up the joint for two straight minutes.
People are booing Tobias, but Bamba block was Drummond’s fault. Threw him a grenade with one second left and brought Bamba right to him. – 8:02 PM
Boos getting louder as #Sixers trail the 8-37 #Magic 54-47 – 8:00 PM
mo bamba callllinnnnnnn’ pic.twitter.com/eFVmdaPor6 – 8:00 PM
Mo Bama is with the ‘Leave Me Wide Open From Three If You Want To Game’ The Magic center is 6-for-7 on mostly wide open threes. – 8:00 PM
Magic big man Mo Bamba entered tonight’s game shooting 32.6% from deep. He’s 6/7 tonight. – 8:00 PM
Mo Bamba has a career-high 25 points tonight vs. the Sixers. There are still over 2 minutes left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Mo Bamba is 6-7 from three and has 25 points in the first half. Mo Bamba! And here I thought this game had no juice. – 7:59 PM
The Mo Bamba Game – 7:59 PM
Mo Bamba
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
6-7 3PM for Mo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9dPs1pdOf9 – 7:59 PM
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Hasn’t Embiid done enough to Suggs this season?! – 7:58 PM
So far in Orlando-Philly, it’s basically been Mo Bamba vs Joel Embiid one-on-one and Bamba is more than holding his own. – 7:58 PM
Mo Bamba, three-point sniper. Apparently. He’s 5-for-6 from deep and the Magic re-take a 46-44 lead with less than four to play in the first half. – 7:56 PM
Is that Mo Bamba or Steph Curry out there? Sheesh. Big man is out here making 3s like they’re layups. Philly trails it 46-44. #Sixers – 7:56 PM
the hangtime tho @Cole Anthony 🤧
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/GnBRqTGcpY – 7:56 PM
Mo Bamba has 17 points already, including 4-5 from deep. He only shoots 32 percent for the season. For some reason, Bamba has played really well in all three of his games against the Sixers this season. – 7:55 PM
Mo Bamba’s shooting 22.2% on midrange Js and 32.6% from 3 on the season.
He turns into prime Dirk from the perimeter against the Sixers, somehow. – 7:54 PM
Mo Bamba going shot for shot with Joel Embiid is beyond delightful. – 7:54 PM
The Sixers are up 38-37 on the Magic with 6:40 left in the second quarter. Orlando has 12 made field goals, 7 of them are 3s. – 7:48 PM
Mo Bamba shoves Drummond out of bounds and they just call it an out-of-bounds off Drummond. WHAT lmao – 7:46 PM
alley-oopin’ our way around South Philly. pic.twitter.com/9m1jSHPT4W – 7:43 PM
Breaking: Other players are making shots in Philly with Embiid on the bench. A pull-up 3 by Korkmaz gives them their largest lead of the game at 34-24. – 7:42 PM
Embiid is back on the bench – 7:38 PM
20 PTS | 5 REB 🤯
Joel Embiid’s first quarter in four frames: pic.twitter.com/G3iYoqCx3Z – 7:38 PM
end of the first quarter in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/5UUlHTAnkc – 7:37 PM
End 1Q: 76ers 25, Magic 21
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has 20 pts* & 5 rebs
Orlando led by Mo Bamba with 8 pts & 3 rebs
*that’s not a typo – 7:37 PM
Sixers 25, Magic 21 at the end of the first. Embiid has 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 5 boards. Magic made just 7 of 24 shots and turned the ball over 5 times, but have a 16-10 rebounding edge. – 7:36 PM
up after 12.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/gvpkepmIBV – 7:36 PM
A missed Drummond dunk on an oop in transition is an appropriate capper for that quarter for the non-Embiid Sixers – 7:36 PM
Joel Embiid has 20 points. The Orlando Magic have 21. Philly leads it 25-21 after 1 quarter. #Sixers – 7:36 PM
Through one quarter of play the score is Joel Embiid 20, everyone else combined, regardless of what jersey they’re wearing, 26.
Sixers up 25-21 after 1. – 7:35 PM
Point Franz 🤝 Gary Harris
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/cHAHBRSXGi – 7:35 PM
Embiid went to the locker room. – 7:33 PM
The 76ers lead the Magic 22-20 late in the first quarter. Joel Embiid has 20 by himself. We’re on pace to have a competitive game between Embiid and the Magic, maybe not any other Sixers. – 7:31 PM
Nor sure I’ve seen anything like this.
With 1:21 in the first quarter, Joel Embiid has 20 points on 8-10 shooting. It has looked effortless.
His teammates are 1-9 from the field, the only bucket was due to Embiid’s gravity, and a lot of the misses have been comically off. – 7:30 PM
step-back Franz 💰
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/RCl7vx2m0h – 7:30 PM
The Sixers lead 22-20 with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Embiid has 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting. His teammates are shooting 1-9. – 7:30 PM
Embiid (20) and Maxey (2) have combined for all 22 #Sixers‘ points. – 7:29 PM
With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Joel Embiid and the Orlando Magic are tied at 20-20.
Embiid’s teammates have two points so far on 1-for-9 shooting. – 7:29 PM
good Christ Joel Embiid is so gd good lmfao – 7:29 PM
Joel Embiid in the first quarter tonight (so far):
20 PTS / 5 REB
Embiid is currently out-scoring the Magic, 20-18. – 7:28 PM
Embiid up to 20 points. His teammates have 2. – 7:28 PM
Embiid now has 20 of the SIxers’ 22 points with two minutes to play in the first. – 7:28 PM
Joel Embiid looked at everybody and said “fuck it, I’ll do it myself”. Dude has 20 of Philly’s 22 points in this opening quarter. #Sixers – 7:28 PM
Joel Embiid has 20 first quarter points and counting – 7:27 PM
There’s 3:50 left in the first quarter. Joel Embiid has 16 points. The Magic have 12. The rest of the Sixers have 2. – 7:26 PM
slam dunk sesame @Cole Anthony 😤
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/NE50iMDLgB – 7:24 PM
Embiid with 12 of the #Sixers‘ 14 points (Maxey has the other two). Lead #Magic 14-12 seven minutes into game. – 7:23 PM
Joel Embiid has been an early one-man show. The #Sixers center has scored 11 of his team’s 13 points on 5-6 shooting. His teammates are shooting 1-for-7. The Sixers lead the #Magic, 13-12, with 5:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:22 PM
Tobias Harris completely wiped out Tyrese Maxey on this Cole Anthony dunk. That’s a great screen! pic.twitter.com/Tbb3TpnQZJ – 7:21 PM
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/jwIpIjewYM – 7:20 PM
The stuff Joel Embiid does as a 7-footer is just crazy. Sometimes you gotta shake your head at what he does. #Sixers – 7:20 PM
OK Joel Embiid goes behind the back before that and-1 finish. He’s got a cool 11 points in six minutes, free throw coming out of the timeout. – 7:20 PM
Joel Embiid scored Philadelphia’s 1st 9 points before that Tyrese Maxey floater. Big fella is gonna need some help in this one. #Sixers – 7:18 PM
Should be able to get Embiid the ball down low all night. #Sixers – 7:15 PM
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/lvKlN9JuPN – 6:51 PM
#Sixers starters: Charlies Brown, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 6:35 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 19 at Philadelphia
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/wBoFgUQW5H – 6:31 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. will start for the #Sixers – 6:31 PM
With Thybulle and Green still out, Charlie Brown is in the starting lineup for the Sixers tonight. – 6:31 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. will start tonight rather than Furkan Korkmaz #Sixers – 6:30 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. is starting tonight #Sixers – 6:30 PM
Sixers starters tonight:
Maxey-Curry-Brown Jr.-Harris-Embiid – 6:30 PM
Charlie Brown Jr. is starting tonight, alongside Embiid-Harris-Curry-Maxey – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @CharleskBrownjr
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/VRHvwWLMSx – 6:30 PM
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/2hYgceb0f9 – 6:16 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Philadelphia due to a sore left hamstring, the team announced. It is his seventh straight game missed with the injury. – 6:03 PM
Shake Milton said his back has been doing better and that he’s hoping to return soon — has a target date in mind but didn’t share it.
He said he had spasms and tightness in the days following the injury. Recently has progressed to light, solo on-court work. – 6:01 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Philadelphia due to a sore left hamstring. It is his seventh straight game missed with the injury.
Shake Milton says he has a target date he set for his return but he doesn’t want to share it. Believes he’ll be back soon though #Sixers – 5:53 PM
Shake Milton says he’s “feeling better for sure.” #Sixers – 5:52 PM
Magic acting head coach Jesse Mermuys said Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba will start tonight at Philadelphia. – 5:42 PM
Magic starters vs. 76ers: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba. – 5:41 PM
Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, and Mo Bamba will start for the Magic tonight – 5:41 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba for their road game against the @Sixers tonight.
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring) is close to return, but unlikely to play tonight. – 5:41 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 46 at PHILADELPHIA
1️⃣4️⃣F: @Gary Harris
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:41 PM
Acting Magic head coach Jesse Mermuys says Wendell Carter remains a gametime decision. Says Carter got work today.
“He’s day-to-day, but not sure about tonight. He’s very close. If he doesn’t play tonight, he’ll play very soon.” – 5:35 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I trust what we’re doing (with Ben Simmons). For the most part, I stay out of it.’ – 5:23 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers doesn’t know when Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will return. Shake Milton (back) is also still not ready. – 5:20 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting pregame 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/gCEil6fyhu – 5:06 PM
