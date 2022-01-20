Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 122, Atlanta Hawks 134 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Thunder lose + Clippers lose + Spurs win + Pacers win Rockets win + Pistons win + Hawks win.

Bummer night on the court for OKC, but an incredible night for OKC in the Jabari, Chet, Paolo and Ivey sweepstakes. – 12:55 AM

Sometimes.. it’s the only way..! #WeMove

🙏🏽❤️🏀❄️💯 pic.twitter.com/0iLvt1akvI – 11:39 PM

Terance Mann just got a technical foul from the bench. The Patrick Beverley gene has progressed. – 11:38 PM

Chris Finch on the Timberwolves working through their persistent issues with the referees this season and how they’re trying to work through it as a team, particularly as it pertains to Karl-Anthony Towns: pic.twitter.com/1WrbvL2YIk – 11:13 PM

Onyeka Okongwu, on his approach after getting switched onto KAT to start 3Q:

“Guard him. Just guard him. I know how to play defense.” pic.twitter.com/JkM3W6IOut – 11:06 PM

If Chris Finch, Karl-Anthony Towns or D’Angelo Russell get fined for talking to us tonight, *explaining* a play that didn’t make sense, that will be absolute trash.

They weren’t at all malicious in their comments. They were cautious, and they answered our clarifying questions. – 10:58 PM

Mike Budenholzer: “I thought George made a bunch of winning plays, a bunch rebounds, loose balls, 50-50s, George got to them. I thought that was a big difference tonight for us.”

After a quiet night in Atlanta, this was a serious bounce-back performance (14/6/5) for Hill. – 10:53 PM

D’Angelo Russell: “The refs made up some stuff throughout the game. It was all over the place, honestly. There was a few plays — and I’m not saying it was the refs — but I’m sayin it was a few calls. There was a play where I’m not sure if it was a flagrant or a jump ball.” – 10:52 PM

D’Angelo Russell on Karl-Anthony Towns fiery approach to the game:

“Karl like that shit. Karl like that. I’m saying like, he likes that rah rah. Know what I mean? I realize he likes that, but it’s a fine line between where it effects the game.” – 10:43 PM

Trae on his nutmeg at the end of the game: pic.twitter.com/oZMQBUAlK5 – 10:41 PM

Over the Hawks’ last two outings, the club is outscoring their opponents 72-50.5 (+21.5) in the second half. – 10:40 PM

D’Angelo Russell when asked if he said anything to Anthony Edwards about his ejection after the game:

“He got fouled. And then the ref took it personal. I don’t think there’s anything to say to him. It is what it is.” – 10:39 PM

Most points per minute in an NBA game:

2.08 — Wilt 100 in 48 min

2.07 — Klay 60 in 29 min

1.96 — Klay 52 in 27 min

1.96 — Harden 60 in 31 min

1.93 — Kobe 81 in 42 min

1.91 — Gervin 63 in 33 min

1.89 — Kobe 62 in 33 min

1.85 — Malone 61 in 33 min

1.85 — Embiid 50 in 27 mins pic.twitter.com/mgYJh2ISEX – 10:39 PM

Nate McMillan’s answer to @Chris Kirschner‘s question about the Hawks’ starting lineup from the past two games:

“Clint is our starter, and Onyeka, I think he just makes us stronger.” pic.twitter.com/lMQzozDgXN – 10:36 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on the flagrant foul:

“I’ve never seen it in basketball before. I’ve never seen it in the NBA… All I’ll say is Dirk Nowitzki got put on the floor for the same shot.”

No more on the topic from KAT. He said, “telling the truth gets you fined, so no comment”. – 10:27 PM

Nate McMillan: “We needed to see different energy and urgency in that third and fourth quarter, and we did.”

Hawks gave up 49 points to the Timberwolves in the whole second half after giving up 42 in the first quarter. – 10:24 PM

Atlanta scored a season-high 73 points in tonight’s second half. It’s the most points scored in either half since March 16, 2021 at Houston (73 first half points) and the most points in a second half since March 3, 2021 (73 at Orlando). – 10:22 PM

Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley’s injury was an ankle “tweak”.

Beverley played the first six minutes of the game and did not return. – 10:18 PM

Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards apologized to his teammates afterward.

Finch said he was told the technicals were for “two separate incidents” – 10:17 PM

With tonight’s win, Hawks say Head Coach Nate McMillan has secured his 707th career victory, tying John MacLeod for 18th most regular season wins as a head coach all-time. Learn more about McMillan’s coaching journey in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3EKGFeq – 10:17 PM

Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards apologized to his teammates after the game for getting ejected. – 10:17 PM

With tonight’s win, Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan has secured his 707th career victory, tying John MacLeod for 18th most regular season wins as a head coach all-time. – 10:16 PM

Chris Finch on the Karl-Anthony Towns and Onyeka Okongwu play:

“They were able to determine it was a flagrant. Didn’t even know that was possible.” – 10:14 PM

tough one. pic.twitter.com/5A6x8n8wXm – 10:14 PM

Hawks beat the Wolves 134-122 and move to 19-25 on the season. First back-to-back wins for the Hawks since late November.

Young: 37/5/14, 10/17 FG

Hunter: 22/5, 9/16 FG

Okongwu: 17/8, 5 blocks, 5/8 FG

Collins: 17/12, 2 blocks, 2 steals – 10:09 PM

Strange, strange game in Atlanta

Wolves 122, Hawks 134

On tonight’s show:

– Ant gets ejected

– Weird KAT flagrant/tech play

– Would have had a shot with more defense

– Another great DLo game

– Trae picks apart Wolves’ coverage – 10:09 PM

Wolves follow up a gritty, gutty win in NY with a meltdown in Atlanta. Even if they’re getting short-changed by the referees, just have to find a way to keep the composure. Did that very well in NY, not so much in ATL. – 10:08 PM

Hawks beat the Timberwolves, 134-122, improving to 19-25.

Back-to-back nice comeback wins for Atlanta.

Trae Young: 37 pts, 14 ast

Onyeka Okongwu: 17 pts, 8 reb, 5 blk

De’Andre Hunter: 22 pts, 5 reb

Kevin Huerter: 12 pts, 6 ast

John Collins: 17 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 2stl – 10:08 PM

Sheeeeeeeeeesh. Trae just nutmegged Jaylen Nowell, picked the ball up on the other side and finished with the layup – 10:06 PM

Russell now with 31 points tonight, his third 30+ point effort of the season (36th career).

His season-high is 35 points at Philadelphia on 11/27. – 9:57 PM

Wolves rarely lose when DLo shoots this well. – 9:57 PM

Love @BobRathbunTV dropping the knowledge that Trae is already top ten in NBA history for 30/10 games. – 9:44 PM

The last-time the Hawks won two straight games was Nov. 24 and 26, which came at the end of their 7-game win streak.

Looking like a new streak will start tonight. – 9:40 PM

Trae and Kong energy in the third changed everything. Still intoxicated from the fumes from that fire! – 9:38 PM

Scrappy steal by Delon Wright, John Collins finishes things off with a dunk and the Hawks lead by 18 in a game they once trailed in by 16.

This is nuts.

Hawks 116, Timberwolves 98, 9:31 to play – 9:37 PM

The Hawks tallied 45 points in the third quarter, a season-high for points in any quarter. The last time Atlanta had 45-or-more points in any quarter was on 4/6/21 against New Orleans (3rd quarter). – 9:32 PM

Onyeka Okongwu in his first 26 minutes tonight:

12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 6 rebounds, 5 blocks, 1 steal – 9:31 PM

At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 106-93. – 9:31 PM

The third quarter officially ends with the Hawks ahead 106-93. Fourth quarter beginning right away. – 9:30 PM

Towns has kicked both John Collins and Onyeke Okongwu in the family jewels in this game 🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 9:25 PM

Trae Young poured in 23 points in tonight’s third quarter (7-9 FG, 5-6 3FG, 4-4 FT). It marks the most points Young has ever scored in a third quarter and the second-most in any quarter of his career. – 9:24 PM

What a quarter for the Hawks. They outscore the Wolves 42-22 and now lead the Wolves 103-95. Trae went nuclear and now has 30 and 13 on 8-of-13 shooting. Hunter has 22 on 9-of-15 shooting – 9:23 PM

Wolves lose 3rd quarter 22 to 42 (Trae Young scores 23 in the quarter)

Edwards and Beverley both out for the night, and it feels like the Wolves are just running out of talent. – 9:23 PM

Trae Young alone had 23 points in that third quarter 😱

Hawks were flat-out insane in the third.

Down 12 at halftime, they won the third 42-22 to lead 103-95 going into the fourth. – 9:23 PM

Trae Young is unconscious – 9:20 PM

Outside of the first few minutes in this game, Trae has been absurd. – 9:17 PM

Anthony Edwards just got ejected.

Now no Edwards and no Patrick Beverley.

Hawks on a 25 to 9 run to start the half. – 9:07 PM

Anthony Edwards ejected.

Edwards had 20 points and five rebounds for the Wolves in his 24 minutes – 9:07 PM

Anthony Edwards just got ejected. That is brutal. – 9:06 PM

Anthony Edwards just got ejected for double techs – 9:06 PM

Anthony Edwards has been ejected. – 9:05 PM

Very nice block from Onyeka Okongwu on KAT, then John Collins follows it up with a block of his own on McDaniels – 9:05 PM

The Hawks started this game with Collins in Towns and Huerter on Ant, which just seemed wrong, looked wrong, and was awful. This half, OO on Towns, Hunter on Ant and things seems more settled. – 9:03 PM

Hawks lead, 81-75.

Atlanta’s on an insane 20-2 run to start the second half. – 9:01 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Party at the rim for the Hawks. – 9:00 PM

With 9:36 left to play in the third quarter, Trae Young has tallied his 21st points/assist double-double of the season. Currently, Young has 13 points and 11 assists. – 8:59 PM

Hawks have started the second half with a 13-2 run, making it a one-point game, 75-74.

Hawks trailed by as much as 16 in the first half. – 8:57 PM

13-2 run for the Hawks to open the 3rd and Finch calls timeout. Wolves lead is all but gone at 75-74. – 8:56 PM

Atlanta opens with the first 9 points of the quarter. – 8:56 PM

Beverley is officially out after being listed as doubtful, per the team. – 8:55 PM

Jaden McDaniels starting the 2nd half with Patrick Beverley being shut down with an ankle injury. – 8:54 PM

McDaniels starting the third for Beverley, who is ruled out for the game. Wolves got blitzed by the Knicks coming out of halftime last night. Let’s see if they can sharpen up tonight. – 8:54 PM

Looks like the Orlando Magic are also beating the Hawks 73-61 at the half. pic.twitter.com/qqgFyzqOI3 – 8:49 PM

Kept waiting for @HawksOnBally to put the Trae to John dunk up but never saw it so if you do see it, watch how Trae keeps Edwards looking to his man at the three point line like a QB moves a safety away from where he wants to go with the ball. Sublime. – 8:48 PM

Hawks had nine defensive rebounds in the first half, which is not enough. pic.twitter.com/4hX0BbrdBY – 8:46 PM

Trae Young recorded nine assists in tonight’s first half. It’s the fourth time this season Young has dished out nine-or-more helpers in either half and the third time doing so in the first half. – 8:40 PM

HALFTIME: Timberwolves 73, Hawks 61

Wolves shot 47.6% from 3 (10-21).

De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts

Trae Young: 7 pts, 9 ast, 1 stl

Kevin Huerter: 10 pts, 1 ast

John Collins: 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 8:40 PM

Wolves up by 12 at half in Atlanta, 73 to 61

KAT (12) + Ant (18) + DLo (18) on pace to score 96 on their own. – 8:39 PM

Ant is special.

@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mmK6td104m – 8:39 PM

Halftime in Atlanta, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 73-61, the sixth time this season scoring 70+ points in the first half.

Edwards and Russell each have 18 points and 4 three-pointers to lead Minnesota. – 8:39 PM

Hawks down 73-61 to the Wolves at halftime.

Hunter: 14, 6/10 FG

Huerter: 10, 4/6 FG

Young: 7/9, 1/4 FG, 4 TOs

Edwards and Russell both have 18 for Minnesota. Wolves shot 57 percent in the half – 8:38 PM

End of the first half and the Timberwolves lead the Hawks 73-61. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Wolves 10 of 21 from three-point range. – 8:38 PM

The Wolves are just going to outshoot the Hawks on their way to a win tonight it seems. – 8:34 PM

STEP

BACK

@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3kPlDYXWsB – 8:30 PM

can’t guard that man.

@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WfnDyrK2Kp – 8:26 PM

that’s just nasty, DLo

@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/c2QcVSAqeT – 8:23 PM

Minnesota leads 56-41 with 6:50 left in the first half.

Russell with 10 of his game-high 18 points here in the second quarter. He’s connected on 4 threes, one shy of his season-high for either half (5, first half at Houston on 1/9). – 8:22 PM

D’ANGELO RUSSELL.

@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar – 8:21 PM

D’Angelo Russell has it rolling. When that happens, he’s really dangerous. – 8:20 PM

DLo is dialedddd – 8:20 PM

Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt both have 3 fouls in the first half.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley is doubtful to return with an ankle sprain, team says.

Beverley stepped on Trae Young’s foot early. – 8:13 PM

Gallinari is getting frisky. – 8:12 PM

Patrick Beverley doubtful to return because of a right ankle sprain, the team announces. – 8:12 PM

Patrick Beverley doubtful to return with a Right Ankle Sprain. – 8:12 PM

Chris Finch has been more comfortable resting all 3 of KAT + DLo + Ant together lately. We saw very little of that in the first half of the season.

With all 3 off, Wolves close the 1st quarter on a 12 to 8.

I think Nowell’s presence is making Finch comfortable with doing this. – 8:09 PM

End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 42, Hawks 26

Wolves shot 59.3% FG, 50% from 3 (5-10). Had 17 rebounds to the Hawks’ 7.

De’Andre Hunter leads the Hawks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 from 3). – 8:08 PM

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 42-26.

The 42 points mark the fourth time this season the Wolves have scored 40+ points in the first quarter and the 27th time in franchise history doing so. – 8:08 PM

Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.

Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.

Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM

Ugly start for the Hawks. Down 42-26 at the end of the quarter to the Wolves. Allowed 1.7 points per possession. Wolves scored 20 points in the paint, had 10 fastbreak points, had 9 second chance points and shot 59 percent in the quarter. – 8:08 PM

JAYLEN NOWELL IS A BUCKET. – 8:07 PM

De’Andre Hunter netted 10 points in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s the third time in his career he’s scored 10+ in a first quarter (1st since 1/2/21) and the 16th time he’s done so in any quarter. – 8:07 PM

Jaylen Nowell has not cooled down from last night. Buries a 3 to end the quarter and the Wolves take a 42(!)-26 lead into the second quarter. – 8:06 PM

Kevin Knox making his Hawks debut right now – 8:00 PM

Already 30 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds (5 offensive) and 3 steals for the Timberwolves with 2:49 still to play in the first quarter.

Wolves 30, Hawks 18 – 7:59 PM

Dieng comes in, presumably to match height, commits foul. – 7:59 PM

that’s good basketball.

BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game

@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cz67lYKvG0 – 7:58 PM

Two different times I thought for sure Jaden McDaniels was going to get called for a foul and … he didn’t! – 7:57 PM

ANT IS COOKING

@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SIIo8sSJYf – 7:56 PM

Wolves have taken twice as many shots as the Hawks so far. Great defense, great rebounding so far. – 7:54 PM

You can tell the Hawks are intentionally loading up the defender on Anthony Edwards’ left shoulder, trying to force him to go right.

Ant obviously shoots with his right, but he prefers to go left. This is the first time I’ve ever really noticed a team forcing him right though. – 7:53 PM

A1 IN THE ATL

@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar – 7:51 PM

Anthony Edwards looks to be right at home. 12 points on 5-8 in 6 minutes. – 7:51 PM

🧊 that’s how you start a game

@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fh5IQgEbJU – 7:48 PM

Jarred Vanderbilt is very active early after an uncharacteristically low impact game in NY. – 7:47 PM

Edwards with 6 points early. Vanderbilt with 2 offensive rebounds and Wolves lead 13-8. Atlanta came in as the 5th best defensive rebounding % team in the league. – 7:47 PM

Timeout Hawks as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 13-8 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

Atlanta native Anthony Edwards leads all with 6 points on 3-5 shooting.

Vanderbilt is up to 3 rebounds, including 2 offensive boards as the Wolves are outrebounding the Hawks 5-1. – 7:46 PM

John Collins has made his 228th career start in tonight’s game, tying Eddie Johnson for 22nd most starts all-time in Hawks history. – 7:41 PM

Atlanta/Georgia natives Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley have dozens of ticket requests in for tonight. More than 60 total between the three of them and Edwards’ total was still growing just a few hours before tipoff. – 7:24 PM

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/IAfy9sYzbN – 7:21 PM

about that time in the ATL 🐺 pic.twitter.com/E7h2iacaVo – 7:16 PM

If the Hawks decide to not double team KAT because McMillan doesn’t believe in double-teaming, that will just be a classic old school coach bad idea.

There’s 40 games of Wolves tape that says that’s the wrong strategy.

But I bet McMillan is stubborn and that KAT eats on Okongwu – 7:16 PM

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hawks

KAT over 23.5 pts, under 5.5 FTs made

– ATL won’t bring doubles (bad idea), gotta go thru KAT. But that FT number feels high

DLo over 17.5 pts

– Light night last night (only 25 minutes), still had 17

Beverley under under 4.5 asts

– back to back – 7:08 PM

Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM

Hawks starters vs. Wolves

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:03 PM

Danilo Gallinari has led all bench scoring in two of his last three games, averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in 30.1 MPG as a reserve. This season, he’s ranked 19th in PPG for all bench players (10.2 PPG) and 18th in 3FGM (1.6). – 6:55 PM

Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta tonight for the Wolves game vs. the Hawks.

Looking back to the long commutes, naps on his classroom floor and the drive he showed to get where he always knew he was going.

theathletic.com/2898032/2021/1… – 6:38 PM

In his last outing against Minnesota, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career night, connecting on a career-high seven three-pointers, in addition to a career-high tying eight made field goals and a season-high 23 points. – 6:22 PM

Pablo Prigioni is back on the bench tonight for the Timberwolves after clearing COVID protocol. Finch said he flew in this afternoon and had yet to see him. – 6:09 PM

Clint Capela is still limited to conditioning work, per Nate McMillan.

Nothing live. – 5:51 PM

In seven career games against Minnesota, Trae Young is averaging 31.3 PPG, 10.0 APG and 5.9 RPG (.462 FG%, .500 3FG%, .920 FT%).

Young is coming off his 41st career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, the 10th most such games in NBA history. – 5:11 PM

Time for work. 💼

#NBAAIIStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/rsC7YqBImT – 4:55 PM

Atlanta will face off against the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30. The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak over Minnesota, which includes a 121-110 win on 12/6. In the win, Atlanta knocked down a franchise-high 25 triples.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:30 PM

ATL GAMEDAY 🐺 pic.twitter.com/8uRkWmDMxB – 2:50 PM

3️⃣0️⃣❗️ pic.twitter.com/FvYh5uaxYF – 2:32 PM

back-to-back. eyes on three in a row.

Wolves @ Hawks

6:30pm CT, State Farm Arena

📺 » @BallySportsNOR

📻 » @wccoradio

📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS

Preview » https://t.co/UCxChHKSq3 pic.twitter.com/ZwCCKXgoFm – 2:16 PM

Which photo we should make into a wallpaper? 🤔

@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/LUvUsxaEvE – 1:43 PM