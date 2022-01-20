Blazers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 92, Miami Heat 104 (Final)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
No Tyler Herro, no Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler ejected. Takeaways from another short-handed Heat win led by elite fourth-quarter defense, Bam Adebayo, and incredible depth
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Keep learning & growing.
#RipCity
Caleb Martin:
“It’s the deepest team I’ve ever been a part of…Down the line everybody nice. Down the line everybody can hoop.” – 11:28 PM
Caleb Martin:
“When we’re locked in defensively, we’re a different team.” – 11:24 PM
Nurse on whether he’s encouraged by competing with PHX, MIL, MIA, DAL or discouraged by not coming away with more wins:
“It’s promising for sure, there’s hardly any teams coming into these places and winning.” – 11:11 PM
From the big trade guide on Caleb Martin in Miami.
To be eligible for the playoffs, Martin would need to be converted to a standard contract.
26 points tonight vs. Portland
In recent losses to Phoenix, Miami and Dallas, Raptors have failed to top 25 points in any of the six second-half quarters. – 11:05 PM
Five Degrees off Heat from Wednesday night’s 104-92 victory over the Blazers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler ejected in second period.
2. So Adebayo steps up at finish.
3. After Martin keeps Heat afloat.
4. With an early boost from Strus.
5. Even some meaningful Guy minutes. – 11:03 PM
NBA official’s reasoning for Jimmy Butler’s second tech, prompting an ejection:
Not totally clear if he got T'd up for one yell or for two separate yells.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Crew Chief Courtney Kirkland via pool report explains second technical on Jimmy Butler: “The second one was the fact that he yelled egregious profanity at Mousa, and that’s why he was given the second technical foul.” – 10:57 PM
Pool report is out:
Referee Courtney Kirkland says Jimmy Butler was given the first technical for approaching Mousa Dagher and for profanity. The second technical was for “egregious profanity.” – 10:57 PM
Standout performances and a dominant defense led to tonight's win.
Dewayne Dedmon gold, “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon: “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:46 PM
Dewayne Dedmon on Caleb Martin:
“Second light-skin player I love watching play. Right behind Steph Curry.” – 10:45 PM
Dewayne Dedmon on closing out this win:
“Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:45 PM
Dewayne Dedmon: “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:45 PM
Dewayne Dedmon on Bam Adebayo defensively:
“Best defender 1 through 5 that I’ve seen in a while in this league.” – 10:44 PM
9 of the last 10 home games have been a W.
9 of the last 10 home games have been a W.
We play in front of the best, #HEATNation
When Lowry’s out, Miami treats Gabe like him
When Butler’s out, Miami treats Caleb like him
When Duncan’s out, Miami treats Strus like him
When Herro’s out, Miami treats Guy like him
When Bam’s out, Miami treats Omer like him
A little bit of talent. A whole lot of trust. – 10:39 PM
Bam Adebayo mentions being without Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Jimmy Butler in the second half:
“We gotta step up. And as a leader on this team, it was my time to step up.”
Bam Adebayo on this Heat team:
“Got that underdog mentality. We call it the kennel for a reason.”
“A lot of the guys on the scouting report aren’t on the scouting report.”
Bam Adebayo on playing next to PJ Tucker:
“He brings that intensity that we need. He’s one of those guys his passion is just unmatched.” – 10:30 PM
We lost our leader early due to an ejection but defense sealed the deal, especially down the stretch.
We lost our leader early due to an ejection but defense sealed the deal, especially down the stretch.
Bulls beat the Cavs, meaning the Heat won’t be claiming sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the East tonight. – 10:27 PM
We've now swept the season series with Portland for the 7th time in team history.
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s spot in the rotation going forward. Didn’t get a straight answer but did get this.
“We’re playing for something special… it will require sacrifice.” pic.twitter.com/ueHeFwzB0t – 10:25 PM
Chauncey Billups did not stagger the minutes of Simons & McCollum. pic.twitter.com/BLKomDjPdm – 10:25 PM
Caleb got cookin' tonight and it was over. ♨️
Spo heaping praise on Bam. Says he probably guarded everyone on Portland tonight.
Adds “@CoupNBA will probably chart that.” pic.twitter.com/9Zo8eGHWZn – 10:19 PM
Jaren nails another burner from deep as he has begin to heat up
Also has 4 blocks tonight – 10:16 PM
Y’all peep Bam’s stat line? 👀 Only his second game back plus he owned that 4th quarter.
#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/75G3roZSwD – 10:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra begins his postgame press conference by shouting out the Heat defense’s performance in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers scored 12 points in the fourth. – 10:15 PM
Chauncey Billups says Nassir Little banged his knee in the last game in Orlando. X-rays were clean. Tried to go tonight, but wasn’t able to play after halftime. – 10:14 PM
Uncle Joe score update – Miami wins … hit the music …
youtube.com/watch?v=T7jqJu… – 10:13 PM
If the Raptors had John Havlicek or Vinnie Johnson over there, playing 7 guys would be insane
Who’s got a ton of confidence in Yuta or Svi to keep ’em in games like this group?
Sustainable over 4 weeks? No. A week? Well, this week — Phoenix, Mke, Miami — would suggest yeah – 10:13 PM
Jalen Brunson is what you get if you took the average of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. – 10:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: No Tyler Herro or Kyle Lowry. Then Jimmy Butler was ejected in the second quarter.
The Heat still found a way to defeat the Trail Blazers. Takeaways and details from the victory miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:08 PM
#HEATWin final – Miami 104, Portland 92
🔥 Martin: 26pts (3 3s) & 8rebs
🔥 Adebayo: 20pts, 11rebs, 5stls, 4asts, 3blks
🔥 Strus: 15pts (4 3s) & 5rebs
🔥 Dedmon: 12pts & 8rebs
🔥 Vincent: 11pts, 7asts & 3stls pic.twitter.com/ykVLxvGrhh – 10:08 PM
“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”
"[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn."
#Nets Day'Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he's battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Final 📊
Ant: 27p/7a/3r
CJ: 24p/4a/3r/2s
Nurk: 18p/14r/2a
RoCo: 11p/12r
DSJ: 5p
Tony: 3p/4r
Trendon: 2p/2r/2a
CJ E: 2p/2r – 10:04 PM
Full defensive film breakdown from this Heat game out tomorrow morning
Spearheaded by Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin
Just total team defensive dominance
Look out for it tomorrow morning here on Twitter – 10:03 PM
The force was with us. 💥
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Back Friday in Boston.
#RipCity
Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Blazers
Bam Adebayo takes over late, Caleb Martin keeps them afloat, plus more
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:57 PM
Heat 104, Blazers 92: FINAL. 27 points, 7 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 24 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 12 rebounds for @Robert Covington. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 104, Trail Blazers 92. Heat has won 15 of its last 20 games. – 9:56 PM
Winderman’s view: Butler goes ballistic and other Heat-Blazers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:56 PM
No Kyle Lowry
No Jimmy Butler
No Tyler Herro
Bam Adebayo took over late to get Miami a win
After missing 7 weeks
Yeah, pure domination on both ends – 9:53 PM
Straight out of The Kennel 😤
#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar
PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin fighting each other for the offensive rebound is the definition of each of them – 9:47 PM
HE’S BAAAAAACK
#BAMADEBAYO // #NBAALLSTAR – 9:47 PM
How many #HEATCulture hashtags can we get in the replies? ⬇️
BAM’S TAKING OVER
#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar
The Heat defense ratcheted up a level down the stretch here and sheeesh. – 9:43 PM
This is why this Heat team is a contender
They can mix coverages, mix lineups, and straight up lock you up – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat ahead 95-87 with 3:46 to play. – 9:42 PM
OKAY BUT DO Y’ALL SEE OUR DEFENSE RIGHT NOW – 9:41 PM
Blazers are getting a pass defected on almost every possession. And now drifting into a lot of iso – 9:40 PM
When Miami’s defense is dialed in, impenetrable – 9:40 PM
Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent have put together a defensive masterpiece of a game
8 steals from the two – 9:37 PM
Dedmon again solid in his defined role a backup center, now checking out with 12 points, 8 rebounds. – 9:32 PM
Miami’s deflections are going to be the difference in this game – 9:28 PM
Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon spark Miami on 3 straight possessions with the two man game – 9:28 PM
Need our strongest 12 minutes NOW pic.twitter.com/gfom1Xyo9q – 9:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Buckle up.
#RipCity
We’re through three in Miami.
Blazers starters 71, Heat starters 32.
Heat bench 46, Blazers bench 9.
Blazers 80-78 with 12:00 left.
May the fourth (quarter) be with you. – 9:22 PM
Blazers 80, Heat 78: end of third quarter. 25 points, 7 assists for @anferneesimons. 22 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 10 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 10 rebounds for @Robert Covington. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Blazers 80, Heat 78. Caleb Martin with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting. – 9:21 PM
Blazers 80, Heat 78 going into fourth. No Butler, no Lowry, so who? – 9:21 PM
Caleb Martin is the team leader in both points and rebounds tonight – 9:19 PM
CALEB POSTER COMING – 9:17 PM
Let me say this one more time:
Caleb Martin is in this rotation for good
Caleb Martin will be on this Heat team for some time – 9:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Both Edwards and Jimmy Butler got tossed under incredibly similar circumstances tonight. A T after a big reaction to a call/no-call, then a very quick 2nd T. – 9:15 PM
Blazers have had no answer tonight for the Heat bench – 9:11 PM
This is the Erik Spoelstra move from the game against Utah
Change PJ Tucker onto McCollum
Every screen means Bam on McCollum and PJ on Nurkic
Win-win
Now the game flips because of that one move – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin up to 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Much-needed offense with Lowry, Butler and Herro unavailable. Heat ahead 70-68. – 9:10 PM
That’s a big shot for Duncan Robinson – 9:09 PM
Without the offense of Lowry, Herro, Butler, wouldn’t some Yurtseven make sense in this second half? – 9:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
FROM THE WILD, WILD EAST
FROM THE WILD, WILD EAST
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity
Blazers announce, Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nassir Little will not return for the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/f3B6XDiNHG – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers announce Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin starting in place of Jimmy Butler. – 8:57 PM
Team says Nassir Little is out with acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion in his right knee – 8:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:57 PM
Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return to tonight’s game in Miami. – 8:57 PM
Caleb Martin starting the second half in place of Butler. – 8:56 PM
Miami’s apparently so good that Omer Yurtseven can go from putting up numbers like this to not playing at all upon Bam’s return. pic.twitter.com/iMAXtXN6Nn – 8:53 PM
We haven’t seen this combination this season
No Kyle Lowry
No Tyler Herro
Now no Jimmy Butler
It’s all on Bam Adebayo to take them home with the bench mob – 8:50 PM
Interesting first-half box score.
Chris Silva played six seconds.
Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM
Took the lead in the second frame pic.twitter.com/EEtkETvT7G – 8:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
for those asking about this @Anfernee Simons bucket…. pic.twitter.com/sDTxADNS7I – 8:46 PM
The halftime show in Miami is a Star Wars larping thing with a local chapter of the “Saber Guild.” This type of guild absolutely exists in Portland, right? – 8:45 PM
Heat 58, Blazers 56: halftime. 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 8:45 PM
11 points for Caleb in the second quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/IMBJHOz0HJ – 8:45 PM
11 points each off the bench in the first half for Max Strus and Caleb Martin – 8:43 PM
CJ & Ant: 40 points on 14-20
Rest of the Blazers: 16 on 5-18 – 8:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An exciting first half.
#RipCity
So every available Heat player now has seen action tonight except Udonis Haslem. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Trail Blazers 56. Already without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Heat also now without Jimmy Butler after his ejection in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM
Heat 58, Blazers 56 at half. Adebayo with 10 and 5 for Heat. McCollum, Simons 20 each for Portland. Heat now without Lowry, Butler (ejected). – 8:41 PM
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker pressing up at half court is just the scariest thing ever – 8:41 PM
Jimmy Butler needs to go the Draymond School of Cursing. Can’t get in trouble for yelling the f word in someone’s face if you are always yelling the f word in someone’s face. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler just ejected with 2:28 left in the first half after being called for two technicals after he got the foul call for a potential three-point play. – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler has been ejected with 2:28 left in the first half for one very earned and one not-so-earned technical. – 8:35 PM
With Butler ejected, Blazers choose shooter. Silva enters. – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Butler picks up two quick techs and he’s gone at the 2:28 mark of the 2nd qtr. – 8:34 PM
Butler ejected for two quick technical fouls for complaining, after he got the foul call for a possible 3-point play. Lowry similarly ejected in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Butler definitely earned that technical — he really went for it — but an ejection seems harsh. – 8:34 PM
And Jimmy Butler has been ejected, and to be honest, that’s the right call. – 8:33 PM
As I’ve talked about, Bam Adebayo blitzing should be utilized much more
Led to a turnover right there
That’s going to be an instinctive coaching key – 8:32 PM
All of @Anfernee Simons‘ attempts have been threes, and considering he’s 4-of-6, no reason to stop now. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At this point, the Heat may need to go into the luxury tax when it converts Caleb Martin’s two-way deal to a standard contract later this season. (I’m kidding, I think) – 8:30 PM
Bam Adebayo playing like he’s faster than any guy they put on him
Because he is – 8:29 PM
Good thing they locked up Kyle Guy – 8:28 PM
Miami being able to ride out this Vincent-Strus-Martin-Guy lineup this long is just such a representation of this team and franchise
But now they need to mix these others back in and expand before the half – 8:26 PM
Can’t say enough about the production Max Strus provides night in and night out
Playing like he’s hooping at a 24 hour fitness is just simply fun to watch – 8:20 PM
The Decemberists lineup is pushing a 9-0 run with 3-pointers. Even when healthy, the Heat can get to a similar lineup (with Herro in place of Guy). Could be an interesting change-of-pace option that gets the starters some needed regular-season rest. – 8:19 PM
After a strong first quarter, Blazers taking too many quick threes on offense and look like their feet are glued to the floor on defense to start the second quarter. Heat on a 18-2 run to take a 36-28 advantage with 8:48 to play in the first half. – 8:16 PM
A lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Guy is out there
That’s four you’d hear Jimmy Butler taking at practice to show up the starters
And well, they’re dominating right now together – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus doing that making shots thing again. He has 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat on a 9-0 run and leads 36-28. – 8:16 PM
Ahhhh here come the 3s from our guys ☔️
Man that zone possession was just picture perfect defense by Miami – 8:12 PM
trailing the blazers by 3
30% shooting from three in the first quarter by Miami
Down 3
They look to be surviving non Bam and Jimmy minutes which is the only true key
(Last season all over again, except this depth doesn’t fall apart) – 8:10 PM
Nice move for Kyle Guy's first bucket at home!
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CJ’s leading all scorers with 13 points in 10 minutes.
#RipCity
Blazers 26, Heat 23: end of first quarter. 13 points, 1 assist/rebound for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 3 points, 2 assists/blocks for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 50 percent, MIA 37 percent. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Blazers 26, Heat 23. Heat shooting 38.1 percent from the field and Blazers shooting 6 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM
Blazers 26, Heat 23 after one. McCollum with 13 for Portland. Robinson 6 for Heat. – 8:08 PM
Nurkic, Simons and Elleby now all have two fouls in the first quarter (I think the last on Elleby should have been on Watford, but whatever). Heat have been called for two fouls. – 8:07 PM
Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Is this the same team that was impressive in back-to-back victories against the Celtics and Heat? They need to #WakeUpFlow pic.twitter.com/JFqkJR5JGU – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy about to enter for the Heat with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out. – 8:01 PM
Caleb Martin in next for Heat. – 8:00 PM
Max was in the game for literally 1 second before he made this
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon again the first big off the Heat’s bench. – 7:58 PM
If the distance PJ Tucker just flew is any indication, @Anfernee Simons been spending some serious time in the weight room – 7:58 PM
Once again:
Max Strus has never missed his first shot
Dude got out of his chair 10 seconds ago – 7:57 PM
Dewayne Dedmon next for Heat, again ahead of Yurtseven. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus enters as the Heat’s sixth man with Tyler Herro out. – 7:56 PM
Max Strus as Heat sixth man. – 7:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3J has entered the chat
Nurk picks up his second foul — on a rather late call — with 6:34 to play in the first quarter, Blazers up 10-7. – 7:51 PM
Bam Adebayo sees the defender fronting Duncan Robinson on the DHO
Immediately turns into the jumper
That’s interesting – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Rough offensive start for the Heat: 1 of 6 from the field with two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 7:48 PM
A strong defensive start to the game for your @Portland Trail Blazers. Heat start the game 1-of-6 from the field and have turned the ball over three times. – 7:48 PM
Handing Gabe Vincent the Kyle Lowry keys every time he’s out is so cool to see – 7:45 PM
Been to quite a few “Star Wars” nights in various NBA arenas throughout the years but the folks here in Miami go harder than most. – 7:42 PM
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time list, at 203. – 7:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 for tonight’s action in Miami.
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/eZQWydy88F – 7:30 PM
The battle on Biscayne begins now.
The battle on Biscayne begins now.
@Miami Heat
Portland is in town and it's #StarWars night! Get the scoop on the game and a special #StarWars shirt on sale at the @MiamiHEATstore
It’s Star Wars night at the Heat game, so may the fourth quarter be with you. – 7:15 PM
Heat staying with Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent joining Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. The sixth-man decision will be interesting, with Tyler Herro in COVID protocols. – 7:02 PM
A starting five from another galaxy
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Miami Heat
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WKTj2fTedG – 6:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
From Florida with ❤️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked about when Kyle Lowry might return, Erik Spoelstra said before tonight’s game that he doesn’t have an update on Lowry’s status. Lowry will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. – 6:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent:
“He has a Miami Heat DNA.” – 5:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM
The Heat’s Feb. 10 game in New Orleans has been removed from TNT’s schedule. – 5:48 PM
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
✅ Tenacious Zeke
thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM
TNT will now televise the Nets-Wizards game on Thursday, February 10, choosing to drop the Heat-Pelicans contest. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 10 will no longer be televised by TNT, NBA announces. – 5:34 PM
Ray Donovan 2.0? When Heat need a fixer, Gabe Vincent has been there to make things right. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
From earlier — Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo reflects on return and road ahead. – 5:30 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: The airing of the Omer Yurtseven grievances (as readers revolt) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers. But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “It’s crazy to think when I first got here that I was 19.” – 5:25 PM
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Suns on top but heat climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/nba… – 4:34 PM
Good shows to start the week for @LockedOnBlazers
Monday – @Nate Duncan joined to talked about the Blazers future
Tuesday – CJ McCollum’s return + Nurk’s 20/20
Today – My Friend Chuck joined to revisit our preseason predictions
Listen to all of them linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 4:01 PM
#HBCU students, we're looking for you to join the #NBAxHBCUFellowship program. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of our @NBA family.
Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates
Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates ➡️ https://t.co/2VAkiFhWmR pic.twitter.com/4aEcptvB8O – 3:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Going for three in a row.
#RipCity
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 2:13 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM
Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
#Heat announce that Tyler Herro has entered the Health & Safety Protocols and has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the #Blazers.
Ten day signee Chris Silva, who was ineligible, is now available for this evening’s contest. – 1:34 PM
