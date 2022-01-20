Blazers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 92, Miami Heat 104 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

No Tyler Herro, no Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler ejected. Takeaways from another short-handed Heat win led by elite fourth-quarter defense, Bam Adebayo, and incredible depth

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin:

“It’s the deepest team I’ve ever been a part of…Down the line everybody nice. Down the line everybody can hoop.” – 11:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin:

“When we’re locked in defensively, we’re a different team.” – 11:24 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nurse on whether he’s encouraged by competing with PHX, MIL, MIA, DAL or discouraged by not coming away with more wins:

“It’s promising for sure, there’s hardly any teams coming into these places and winning.” – 11:11 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

From the big trade guide on Caleb Martin in Miami.

To be eligible for the playoffs, Martin would need to be converted to a standard contract.

26 points tonight vs. Portland

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

In recent losses to Phoenix, Miami and Dallas, Raptors have failed to top 25 points in any of the six second-half quarters. – 11:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees off Heat from Wednesday night’s 104-92 victory over the Blazers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Butler ejected in second period.

2. So Adebayo steps up at finish.

3. After Martin keeps Heat afloat.

4. With an early boost from Strus.

5. Even some meaningful Guy minutes. – 11:03 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

NBA official’s reasoning for Jimmy Butler’s second tech, prompting an ejection:

NBA official's reasoning for Jimmy Butler's second tech, prompting an ejection:

Not totally clear if he got T'd up for one yell or for two separate yells.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Crew Chief Courtney Kirkland via pool report explains second technical on Jimmy Butler: “The second one was the fact that he yelled egregious profanity at Mousa, and that’s why he was given the second technical foul.” – 10:57 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Pool report is out:

Referee Courtney Kirkland says Jimmy Butler was given the first technical for approaching Mousa Dagher and for profanity. The second technical was for “egregious profanity.” – 10:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon gold, “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon: “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon on Caleb Martin:

“Second light-skin player I love watching play. Right behind Steph Curry.” – 10:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon on closing out this win:

“Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:45 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Dewayne Dedmon: “Like I tell Jimmy all the time, we don’t need him.” – 10:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon on Bam Adebayo defensively:

“Best defender 1 through 5 that I’ve seen in a while in this league.” – 10:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

When Lowry’s out, Miami treats Gabe like him

When Butler’s out, Miami treats Caleb like him

When Duncan’s out, Miami treats Strus like him

When Herro’s out, Miami treats Guy like him

When Bam’s out, Miami treats Omer like him

A little bit of talent. A whole lot of trust. – 10:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo mentions being without Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Jimmy Butler in the second half:

“We gotta step up. And as a leader on this team, it was my time to step up.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on this Heat team:

“Got that underdog mentality. We call it the kennel for a reason.”

“A lot of the guys on the scouting report aren’t on the scouting report.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on playing next to PJ Tucker:

“He brings that intensity that we need. He’s one of those guys his passion is just unmatched.” – 10:30 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bulls beat the Cavs, meaning the Heat won’t be claiming sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the East tonight. – 10:27 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s spot in the rotation going forward. Didn’t get a straight answer but did get this.

“We’re playing for something special… it will require sacrifice.” pic.twitter.com/ueHeFwzB0t – 10:25 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Chauncey Billups did not stagger the minutes of Simons & McCollum. pic.twitter.com/BLKomDjPdm – 10:25 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo heaping praise on Bam. Says he probably guarded everyone on Portland tonight.

Adds “@CoupNBA will probably chart that.” pic.twitter.com/9Zo8eGHWZn – 10:19 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren nails another burner from deep as he has begin to heat up

Also has 4 blocks tonight – 10:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra begins his postgame press conference by shouting out the Heat defense’s performance in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers scored 12 points in the fourth. – 10:15 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says Nassir Little banged his knee in the last game in Orlando. X-rays were clean. Tried to go tonight, but wasn’t able to play after halftime. – 10:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Uncle Joe score update – Miami wins … hit the music …

youtube.com/watch?v=T7jqJu… – 10:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

If the Raptors had John Havlicek or Vinnie Johnson over there, playing 7 guys would be insane

Who’s got a ton of confidence in Yuta or Svi to keep ’em in games like this group?

Sustainable over 4 weeks? No. A week? Well, this week — Phoenix, Mke, Miami — would suggest yeah – 10:13 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Jalen Brunson is what you get if you took the average of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. – 10:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: No Tyler Herro or Kyle Lowry. Then Jimmy Butler was ejected in the second quarter.

The Heat still found a way to defeat the Trail Blazers. Takeaways and details from the victory miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:08 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”

"[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn."

#Nets Day'Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he's battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Final 📊

Ant: 27p/7a/3r

CJ: 24p/4a/3r/2s

Nurk: 18p/14r/2a

RoCo: 11p/12r

DSJ: 5p

Tony: 3p/4r

Trendon: 2p/2r/2a

CJ E: 2p/2r – 10:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Full defensive film breakdown from this Heat game out tomorrow morning

Spearheaded by Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin

Just total team defensive dominance

Look out for it tomorrow morning here on Twitter – 10:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Back Friday in Boston.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/lMpShX0ibL – 9:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Blazers

Bam Adebayo takes over late, Caleb Martin keeps them afloat, plus more

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Heat 104, Blazers 92: FINAL. 27 points, 7 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 24 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 12 rebounds for @Robert Covington. – 9:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 104, Trail Blazers 92. Heat has won 15 of its last 20 games. – 9:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Butler goes ballistic and other Heat-Blazers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No Kyle Lowry

No Jimmy Butler

No Tyler Herro

Bam Adebayo took over late to get Miami a win

After missing 7 weeks

Yeah, pure domination on both ends – 9:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin fighting each other for the offensive rebound is the definition of each of them – 9:47 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Heat defense ratcheted up a level down the stretch here and sheeesh. – 9:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is why this Heat team is a contender

They can mix coverages, mix lineups, and straight up lock you up – 9:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat ahead 95-87 with 3:46 to play. – 9:42 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Blazers are getting a pass defected on almost every possession. And now drifting into a lot of iso – 9:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

When Miami’s defense is dialed in, impenetrable – 9:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent have put together a defensive masterpiece of a game

8 steals from the two – 9:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dedmon again solid in his defined role a backup center, now checking out with 12 points, 8 rebounds. – 9:32 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Miami’s deflections are going to be the difference in this game – 9:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon spark Miami on 3 straight possessions with the two man game – 9:28 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Buckle up.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/SoqsD8qHWk – 9:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

We’re through three in Miami.

Blazers starters 71, Heat starters 32.

Heat bench 46, Blazers bench 9.

Blazers 80-78 with 12:00 left.

May the fourth (quarter) be with you. – 9:22 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 80, Heat 78: end of third quarter. 25 points, 7 assists for @anferneesimons. 22 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 13 points, 10 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 10 rebounds for @Robert Covington. – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Blazers 80, Heat 78. Caleb Martin with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting. – 9:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Blazers 80, Heat 78 going into fourth. No Butler, no Lowry, so who? – 9:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin is the team leader in both points and rebounds tonight – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let me say this one more time:

Caleb Martin is in this rotation for good

Caleb Martin will be on this Heat team for some time – 9:17 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Both Edwards and Jimmy Butler got tossed under incredibly similar circumstances tonight. A T after a big reaction to a call/no-call, then a very quick 2nd T. – 9:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers have had no answer tonight for the Heat bench – 9:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is the Erik Spoelstra move from the game against Utah

Change PJ Tucker onto McCollum

Every screen means Bam on McCollum and PJ on Nurkic

Win-win

Now the game flips because of that one move – 9:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin up to 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Much-needed offense with Lowry, Butler and Herro unavailable. Heat ahead 70-68. – 9:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That’s a big shot for Duncan Robinson – 9:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Without the offense of Lowry, Herro, Butler, wouldn’t some Yurtseven make sense in this second half? – 9:07 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce, Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:59 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Nassir Little will not return for the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/f3B6XDiNHG – 8:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Blazers announce Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin starting in place of Jimmy Butler. – 8:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Team says Nassir Little is out with acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion in his right knee – 8:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return. – 8:57 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) will not return to tonight’s game in Miami. – 8:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin starting the second half in place of Butler. – 8:56 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Miami's apparently so good that Omer Yurtseven can go from putting up numbers like this to not playing at all upon Bam's return.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

We haven’t seen this combination this season

No Kyle Lowry

No Tyler Herro

Now no Jimmy Butler

It’s all on Bam Adebayo to take them home with the bench mob – 8:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Interesting first-half box score.

Chris Silva played six seconds.

Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The halftime show in Miami is a Star Wars larping thing with a local chapter of the “Saber Guild.” This type of guild absolutely exists in Portland, right? – 8:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Heat 58, Blazers 56: halftime. 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 8:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

11 points each off the bench in the first half for Max Strus and Caleb Martin – 8:43 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

CJ & Ant: 40 points on 14-20

Rest of the Blazers: 16 on 5-18 – 8:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So every available Heat player now has seen action tonight except Udonis Haslem. – 8:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 58, Trail Blazers 56. Already without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Heat also now without Jimmy Butler after his ejection in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 58, Blazers 56 at half. Adebayo with 10 and 5 for Heat. McCollum, Simons 20 each for Portland. Heat now without Lowry, Butler (ejected). – 8:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker pressing up at half court is just the scariest thing ever – 8:41 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Jimmy Butler needs to go the Draymond School of Cursing. Can’t get in trouble for yelling the f word in someone’s face if you are always yelling the f word in someone’s face. – 8:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler just ejected with 2:28 left in the first half after being called for two technicals after he got the foul call for a potential three-point play. – 8:35 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler has been ejected with 2:28 left in the first half for one very earned and one not-so-earned technical. – 8:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Butler ejected, Blazers choose shooter. Silva enters. – 8:34 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jimmy Butler picks up two quick techs and he’s gone at the 2:28 mark of the 2nd qtr. – 8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Butler ejected for two quick technical fouls for complaining, after he got the foul call for a possible 3-point play. Lowry similarly ejected in Portland. – 8:34 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler definitely earned that technical — he really went for it — but an ejection seems harsh. – 8:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

And Jimmy Butler has been ejected, and to be honest, that’s the right call. – 8:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I’ve talked about, Bam Adebayo blitzing should be utilized much more

Led to a turnover right there

That’s going to be an instinctive coaching key – 8:32 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

All of @Anfernee Simons‘ attempts have been threes, and considering he’s 4-of-6, no reason to stop now. – 8:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

At this point, the Heat may need to go into the luxury tax when it converts Caleb Martin’s two-way deal to a standard contract later this season. (I’m kidding, I think) – 8:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo playing like he’s faster than any guy they put on him

Because he is – 8:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good thing they locked up Kyle Guy – 8:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami being able to ride out this Vincent-Strus-Martin-Guy lineup this long is just such a representation of this team and franchise

But now they need to mix these others back in and expand before the half – 8:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Can’t say enough about the production Max Strus provides night in and night out

Playing like he’s hooping at a 24 hour fitness is just simply fun to watch – 8:20 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Decemberists lineup is pushing a 9-0 run with 3-pointers. Even when healthy, the Heat can get to a similar lineup (with Herro in place of Guy). Could be an interesting change-of-pace option that gets the starters some needed regular-season rest. – 8:19 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

After a strong first quarter, Blazers taking too many quick threes on offense and look like their feet are glued to the floor on defense to start the second quarter. Heat on a 18-2 run to take a 36-28 advantage with 8:48 to play in the first half. – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

A lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Guy is out there

That’s four you’d hear Jimmy Butler taking at practice to show up the starters

And well, they’re dominating right now together – 8:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus doing that making shots thing again. He has 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat on a 9-0 run and leads 36-28. – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man that zone possession was just picture perfect defense by Miami – 8:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

30% shooting from three in the first quarter by Miami

Down 3

They look to be surviving non Bam and Jimmy minutes which is the only true key

(Last season all over again, except this depth doesn’t fall apart) – 8:10 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

CJ’s leading all scorers with 13 points in 10 minutes.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UJD9gebuYV – 8:09 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 26, Heat 23: end of first quarter. 13 points, 1 assist/rebound for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 3 points, 2 assists/blocks for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 50 percent, MIA 37 percent. – 8:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Blazers 26, Heat 23. Heat shooting 38.1 percent from the field and Blazers shooting 6 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Blazers 26, Heat 23 after one. McCollum with 13 for Portland. Robinson 6 for Heat. – 8:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nurkic, Simons and Elleby now all have two fouls in the first quarter (I think the last on Elleby should have been on Watford, but whatever). Heat have been called for two fouls. – 8:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Is this the same team that was impressive in back-to-back victories against the Celtics and Heat? They need to #WakeUpFlow pic.twitter.com/JFqkJR5JGU – 8:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy about to enter for the Heat with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out. – 8:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin in next for Heat. – 8:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon again the first big off the Heat’s bench. – 7:58 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If the distance PJ Tucker just flew is any indication, @Anfernee Simons been spending some serious time in the weight room

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Once again:

Max Strus has never missed his first shot

Dude got out of his chair 10 seconds ago – 7:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon next for Heat, again ahead of Yurtseven. – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus enters as the Heat’s sixth man with Tyler Herro out. – 7:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus as Heat sixth man. – 7:56 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nurk picks up his second foul — on a rather late call — with 6:34 to play in the first quarter, Blazers up 10-7. – 7:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo sees the defender fronting Duncan Robinson on the DHO

Immediately turns into the jumper

That’s interesting – 7:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Rough offensive start for the Heat: 1 of 6 from the field with two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 7:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A strong defensive start to the game for your @Portland Trail Blazers. Heat start the game 1-of-6 from the field and have turned the ball over three times. – 7:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Handing Gabe Vincent the Kyle Lowry keys every time he’s out is so cool to see – 7:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Been to quite a few “Star Wars” nights in various NBA arenas throughout the years but the folks here in Miami go harder than most. – 7:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time list, at 203. – 7:41 PM

It’s Star Wars night at the Heat game, so may the fourth quarter be with you. – 7:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat staying with Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent joining Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. The sixth-man decision will be interesting, with Tyler Herro in COVID protocols. – 7:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Asked about when Kyle Lowry might return, Erik Spoelstra said before tonight’s game that he doesn’t have an update on Lowry’s status. Lowry will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. – 6:05 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent:

“He has a Miami Heat DNA.” – 5:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat’s Feb. 10 game in New Orleans has been removed from TNT’s schedule. – 5:48 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.

✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill

✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan

✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check

✅ Tenacious Zeke

thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

TNT will now televise the Nets-Wizards game on Thursday, February 10, choosing to drop the Heat-Pelicans contest. – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 10 will no longer be televised by TNT, NBA announces. – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ray Donovan 2.0? When Heat need a fixer, Gabe Vincent has been there to make things right. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo reflects on return and road ahead. – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: The airing of the Omer Yurtseven grievances (as readers revolt) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight's game vs. Trail Blazers. But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow "It's crazy to think when I first got here that I was 19."

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):

Suns – 23rd

Warriors – 25th

Grizzlies – 29th

Jazz – 4th

Mavs – 13th

Nuggets – 24th

T’Wolves – 12th

Clippers – 5th

Lakers – 3rd

Blazers – 28th

Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA Power Rankings: Suns on top but heat climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/nba… – 4:34 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Good shows to start the week for @LockedOnBlazers

Monday – @Nate Duncan joined to talked about the Blazers future

Tuesday – CJ McCollum’s return + Nurk’s 20/20

Today – My Friend Chuck joined to revisit our preseason predictions

Listen to all of them linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 4:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:

✅ 50 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 11 AST

Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Heat announce that Tyler Herro has entered the Health & Safety Protocols and has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the #Blazers.

Ten day signee Chris Silva, who was ineligible, is now available for this evening’s contest. – 1:34 PM