Some pundits fan the flames with crash narratives. Others urge you to buy the dip. The valuation history of the S&P 500 can help us determine a safe entry point. Like many other value investors who have kept significant amounts of cash in fixed income, awaiting a return to valuation sanity, I am watching the current market gyrations very carefully. Note, I do not call this latest bout of near-daily declines a "crash" though I see that word in many headlines. That cheapens the term. We are still just looking at what might simply turn out to be a garden-variety correction. When we see broad market indexes declining by 40% we can use the C-word, and then we value investors can invest our money more confidently. But that kind of drop is far from guaranteed. Many other investors see us approaching a buying opportunity. Only this morning a representative from the brokerage my family uses emailed my daughter suggesting now was a great time to buy on the dip.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO