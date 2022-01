If you've ever walked or driven by this miniature house in New Bedford's Brooklawn Park and wondered what its deal is, then you've come to the right place. Over on Acushnet Avenue, directly across from Grandma's Donuts (formerly known as Ma's Donuts & Coffee Shop), is a small pond where the city ducks congregate. A small island in the middle of the pond, perfectly fit for fowl of all types, with a mansion replica no larger than four or five feet tall keeps the birds warm and cozy during harsh winter or summer days.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO