HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after p0lice made a search of his vehicle Monday evening. Authorities took 29-year-old Derek Jaquez into custody on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. According to police Jaquez was stopped in the 500 block of East 6th, and one of the K-9 units was called to check for drugs.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO