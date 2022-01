Prior to the 2021 CFB season, Derek Stingley Jr. was not only projected as the CB1 of this draft class, but as a potential top-3 pick. However, after a 2021 season in which the junior played just three games, his status going into April’s draft remains very much in the air. He still could end up being the first cornerback off the board, but there’s also the possibility that Stingley ends up falling out of the top 10. In fact, in his first mock draft of the season, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah sent Stingley to the Vikings at No. 12. Additionally, the No. 12 pick has been traded in three of the last six drafts. It begs the question, if the Vikings see Stingley falling down the board could they/should they make the move?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO