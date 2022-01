By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — With right tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Sunday’s game, Tom Brady knew going into the Buccaneers’ playoff game that he was due to get hit by the Rams’ potent pass rush. But that didn’t mean he was going to be happy about it. So when Brady absorbed a shot that he felt violated the rules, he wanted a penalty called on the offending party. After Von Miller delivered a shot to Brady’s chest and facemask, Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli while pointing to his chin. Hochuli didn’t give Brady the flag he was looking for, leading...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO