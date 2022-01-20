Hoch and Crowder: Is there anything you'd wait in a seven hour line for?

The Hoch and Crowder show were left in disbelief watching video of hundreds off Disney World goers charging into the park this weekend with one goal: purchase a popcorn bucket.

According to several in attendance, lines were up to seven hours long to secure the Dragon-shaped popcorn bucket designed after Figment, Epcots mascot.

Hoch and Crowder discussed the mayhem and questioned whether there was anything that could make the two wait in a line that long. Listen here: