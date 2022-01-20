ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Five Janesville police officers move up in rank

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 6 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department on Wednesday announced the promotions of five officers following the retirements of several other veteran law enforcement personnel over the past several weeks

Lt. Chad Pearson was promoted to deputy chief on Jan. 4. Pearson is a 24-year veteran of the department with a bachelor’s degree from the UW-Whitewater. He recently graduated from Wisconsin Command College and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Pearson told The Gazette last month what drew him to the FBI National Academy was that it offers training to only a select few from local law enforcement agencies.

Pearson spent 11 weeks at the academy and graduated in December. He was only the 14th Janesville police officer to graduate from the academy.

“To get into it is almost like a lottery,” Pearson said. “But to have the opportunity to go and have that experience of getting executive level law enforcement training from the best of the best in the field is second to none and like nothing else in our career field.”

Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Wehmas is a 15-year veteran of the Janesville Police Department and holds a bachelor’s degree from the UW-Oshkosh.

Officers Thomas Northrop, Nicholas Drout and Shawn Welte were all promoted to the rank of sergeant. Northrop has spent nine years on the force, Drout is a 16-year veteran and Welte has spent 22 years the department. Northrop, Drought and Welte are graduates of UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and UW-Oshkosh respectively.

The City of Janesville Police and Fire Commission approved on Dec. 28 the promotionsof Wehmas, Northrop, Drout and Welte. The four of them and Pearson were further honored during a promotion ceremony at city hall on Jan. 14.

Comments / 2

Guest
5d ago

FBI that makes me nervous. If his character is honest it will work. Remember folks you all took an oath. Serve the people not the top 1% agenda. Lots of opportunities out there for start ups advancements etc.

Reply
2
