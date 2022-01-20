Janesville man arrested Tuesday night for child enticement, officials say

A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly enticing and sexually assaulting a Connecticut girl in a local hotel.

Janesville police made the arrest after being contacted by the New Britain, Connecticut, Police Department that a missing juvenile female was possibly in the Janesville area visiting a 21-year-old male.

Janesville police located the pair in a room at a local hotel.

Officers then arrested Jose M. Delgado Siaca, of Janesville, for second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement, according to a press release.

Janesville police said the girl was later reunited with her mother.

Delgado Siaca is currently being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court.

Janesville Police declined to provide further details while the incident remains under investigation.