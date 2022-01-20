ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville man arrested Tuesday night for child enticement, officials say

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfCUZ_0dqNegqN00

A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly enticing and sexually assaulting a Connecticut girl in a local hotel.

Janesville police made the arrest after being contacted by the New Britain, Connecticut, Police Department that a missing juvenile female was possibly in the Janesville area visiting a 21-year-old male.

Janesville police located the pair in a room at a local hotel.

Officers then arrested Jose M. Delgado Siaca, of Janesville, for second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement, according to a press release.

Janesville police said the girl was later reunited with her mother.

Delgado Siaca is currently being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court.

Janesville Police declined to provide further details while the incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Janesville man charged after fight at jail

JANESVILLE A Janesville man faces a battery charge after he allegedly punched an inmate Jan. 11 in the Rock County Jail, according to a criminal complaint. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy reviewed video footage from the jail that allegedly showed an altercation between Duston M. Wory, 39, and another subject, the complaint said. Wory allegedly punched a man in the back of the head after an argument. Wory is charged with battery by a prisoner.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Public record for Jan. 25, 2022

Rock County Arrests ASHLEY N. GILLHAM, 23, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, for felony retail theft. BRIAN P. ALLINGER, 38, of 2047 Ravine St., Janesville, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at his home, for disorderly conduct. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Beloit school employee charged in stabbing incident

BELOIT A Beloit woman faces a felony domestic abuse charge after she allegedly stabbed a man after an argument Dec. 24 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Abril Lara, 29, faces a substantial battery charge after she allegedly stabbed a man after he pushed her during an incident at a home in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, the complaint said. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Active COVID-19 cases in Rock County top 8,000, health department reports

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rock County reached 8,157 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 33,215 including 278 COVID-related deaths, according to Rock County Public Health Department data. There were 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 20 in Rock County. There were 842 new cases of COVID-19 in Janesville from Jan. 18 to Monday, 1,771 new cases of COVID-19 in...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
GazetteXtra

Man charged in 2020 double homicide to face trial in August

A man accused of killing two Janesville women nearly two years ago was scheduled Tuesday to stand trial in August. Marcus T. Randle El, 35, of Homewood, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot and killed Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory following a dispute over money. According to a criminal complaint, Randle El—who was reportedly known to travel from Illinois to Janesville to...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Five Janesville police officers move up in rank

JANESVILLE The Janesville Police Department on Wednesday announced the promotions of five officers following the retirements of several other veteran law enforcement personnel over the past several weeks Lt. Chad Pearson was promoted to deputy chief on Jan. 4. Pearson is a 24-year veteran of the department with a bachelor’s degree from the UW-Whitewater. He recently graduated from Wisconsin Command College and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville man charged in Winnebago County, Illinois, after traffic stop

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. A Janesville man faces multiple charges after Winnebago County authorities allegedly found a handgun in a vehicle he was driving, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. A deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Illinois Highway 251 and Prairie Hill Road around 1:40 a.m., Sunday. The driver, Tyrese A. Wortham, 21, was determined to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputies observed an open alcohol container inside the vehicle. During a search, a loaded .40 caliber handgun was found under the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s department said. Wortham is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, failure to reduce speed, driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
GazetteXtra

Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022

Rock County EARNEST J. BANKS, 58, of 101 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two years prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record. TOMMY R. COUNTS, 39, of 200 Highway 14, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, felony disorderly conduct, felony criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, three years...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Department#Janesville Police
GazetteXtra

Family members of Beloit gun violence victims call for unity, action at forum

BELOIT More than a decade after 24-year-old Latoya Payton was fatally shot in Beloit, her mother is still seeking answers and justice in the unsolved case. Bonnie McAlister was one of many who shared stories Saturday about how gun violence has affected the lives of Beloit residents. McAlister and others spoke during a forum hosted by community organization Beloit Brown Community Liaison at New Life Youth Center, 1400 Harvey St.,...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
492
Followers
385
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy