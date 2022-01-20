ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Casey Kulla drops out of governor’s race to run for labor commissioner

By Lynne Terry
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN2cP_0dqNeNGg00

Casey Kulla decided to run for governor of Oregon a year ago, motivated by the Jan. 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.

He believed that as a Yamhill County commissioner he had demonstrated an ability to work with Democrats and Republicans: He thought he was someone who could heal the political chasm.

But Wednesday the 42-year-old Democrat shelved a year’s worth of plans and work, switching from campaigning for governor to running for labor commissioner, a nonpartisan position. He hopes to replace Val Hoyle, a Democrat running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio.

Kulla already has a website, a campaign team and $10,000 on hand.

“I hope to win outright,” Kulla told the Capital Chronicle on Wednesday.

That would mean getting more than 50% of the vote in the May primary, forgoing a general election contest.

The labor commissioner has narrower responsibilities than the governor, but Kulla said building strong state agencies has been one of his goals from the start.

The Bureau of Labor and Industries is tasked with protecting workers, including against discrimination and unlawful wages. It investigates complaints and runs apprenticeship programs, something that’s close to Kulla’s heart. He said he grew up on the trades, working as a ditch digger and plumber while in college.

“I deeply understand the incredible value of things like apprenticeships for mobility and having highly skilled jobs that can pay for a life in Oregon,” Kulla said.

A fifth-generation Oregonian, Kulla earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s degree in forest ecology from Western Washington University in Bellingham. He has a vegetable, fruit, animal and state-licensed cannabis farm on Grand Island in Yamhill County – he said that gives him business experience for the job – and has been in government for three years.

Kulla started thinking about the switch about a month and a half ago after Hoyle announced her run for Congress.

He said his first thought was that Oregon needs another strong labor commissioner and felt he had the right skills and experience.

“I couldn’t get (the idea) out of my mind,” Kulla said.

Gov. Kate Brown’s $200 million plan to expand workforce training programs clinched his decision. He wants to oversee those programs.

“BOLI will be the one to put to use, really effectively, the apprenticeship programs,” Kulla said. “I want to do that.”

He said the job would allow him to flex the experience he has as a member of the Willamette Workforce Partnership, which is in charge of spending federal job training money in Marion, Linn, Polk and Yamhill counties.

The daunting list of competitors in the governor’s race also played a role in his decision, he conceded. Eleven people are now running, including Tina Kotek, who’s stepping down this week as speaker of the Oregon House, and Tobias Reed, the state treasurer.

“That plays into it,” Kulla said. “I definitely felt like it was going to be an uphill battle.”

Only two other candidates are running for labor commissioner, Chris Henry and Robert Neuman, who both filed in September. Henry is an Oregon City-based truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union, according to his campaign filing. Neuman’s filing lists his residence in Greenhorn, which straddles Baker and Grant counties, and says he’s been a general laborer, who graduated from Stayton High School.

“I like to win,” Kulla said, “to serve people in Oregon.”

He said he’ll keep KullaForOregon as his electronic face and will hold on to the same campaign team, which consists of four or five people he speaks with daily and another eight he talks with about four times a week.

They were among the first to know he was considering a change

“Across the board people were so excited,” Kulla said. “Every single person on the team said ‘Let’s do this.’”

In the past week, he’s done his due diligence. He spoke with Hoyle, asking her about the agency and her role. She told him it was in good shape, which he wanted to hear. He wants a solid foundation to build on. He learned that her job resembles his.

“I’m a county commissioner so in some ways what she does is what I do: support staff in their mission and advocate on the issues that are near and dear to heart and also the mission of the agency.” Kulla said.

He also talked to Kotek, Reed, Patrick Starnes, another Democratic contender for governor, and Nick Kristof, a Democrat who’s waiting on a decision from the state Supreme Court about his place on the ballot.

“I wanted to find out from them what they wanted to see in the labor commissioner and their hopes for that position,” Kulla said.

On Tuesday night, he made a campaign video for his new bid which he said would soon be on his website.

Kulla has not yet decided whether he will endorse another Democratic candidate for governor.

“One thing I need to see from the other candidates is their connection with people in communities,” Kulla said, “and taking a hard stance on issues that are important to their voters. Sometimes it’s hard to take a stand because you always offend somebody.”

The post Casey Kulla drops out of governor’s race to run for labor commissioner appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Two House Democrats urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof out of governor’s race

Two Democratic state representatives Monday urged the Oregon Supreme Court to reject Nick Kristof’s assertion that he’s qualified to run for governor.  Reps. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, and Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, joined four other women of color in arguing that Kristof’s presence on the ballot would reverse progress the state has made toward racial and gender […] The post Two House Democrats urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof out of governor’s race appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Supreme Court could clear up ‘residency’ for more than just Kristof’s campaign

The Oregon Supreme Court may issue a narrow ruling when it decides between gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, but it would better serve the state to take a broader view. The narrow focus would review the details of Kristof’s immediate case and his request for the ballot status that Fagan’s […] The post Oregon Supreme Court could clear up ‘residency’ for more than just Kristof’s campaign appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State attorneys urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof off ballot

Nick Kristof’s actions over the past two decades establish that he was a resident of New York until December 2020 and isn’t qualified to run for governor in Oregon this year, according to a legal filing to the Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Fagan said Kristof hadn’t made the […] The post State attorneys urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof off ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yamhill County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Marion, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say

Oregon’s short-term Covid-19 outlook remains bleak, Oregon’s lead epidemiologist said Friday, with hospitals nearing a peak in the demand for hospital beds and case counts skyrocketing. But after that, the situation could improve, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist. “The omicron variant continues to cut a destructive swath through Oregon, fueling steadily rising […] The post Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Despite challenging school year, Oregon graduation rates dropped only slightly

The state’s average four-year high school graduation rate fell just two percentage points during the last school year despite major hurdles to instruction from the pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education.  The average four-year graduation rate in the state went from 83% for the class of 2020 to 81% […] The post Despite challenging school year, Oregon graduation rates dropped only slightly appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew

Last October, the state came to the rescue of school districts by opening the way to get people into classrooms who weren’t necessarily teachers by degree or training. But data from the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission show that the state’s largest districts didn’t grab the lifeline even as they closed down in recent […] The post Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
Oregon Capital Chronicle

DeFazio will try a last time to ease debt burden on college borrowers, expand Pell

Each year since 2016, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, Democrat from Oregon, has proposed lowering student debt and expanding the federal Pell grant for low-income students.  His legislation has yet to pass. In his last year representing the state’s 4th Congressional District before retiring after 36 years, DeFazio will try one last time. He announced Wednesday […] The post DeFazio will try a last time to ease debt burden on college borrowers, expand Pell appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says

The leader of Oregon’s hospital association warned on Thursday that a steady increase in Covid patients needing hospital care is pushing the state’s hospitals to a “breaking point.” Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said during an online news conference that hospitals are treating dozens of new […] The post Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

WASHINGTON – The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon […] The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

DeFazio endorses Hoyle, new candidate files in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

Retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio declared Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle his preferred successor on Thursday, as other candidates entered or bowed out of races for Oregon’s open congressional seats. Hoyle, a Democrat, represented the Eugene area in the state House for eight years before she was elected labor commissioner in 2018. She announced her […] The post DeFazio endorses Hoyle, new candidate files in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Supreme Court#Western Oregon#Laborer#Teamsters Union#Democrats#Republicans#The Capital Chronicle#Oregonian
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon scholarship for community college disproportionately going to wealthier students

Money to help Oregon high school seniors pay for community college has been disproportionately flowing to students with the least financial need.  At a Senate Education Committee meeting Jan. 12, Juan Baez-Arevalo, the director of the Office of Student Access and Completion at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, told lawmakers that the Oregon Promise grant […] The post Oregon scholarship for community college disproportionately going to wealthier students appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires

WASHINGTON –  The Biden administration will announce Tuesday it is using $3 billion from last year’s infrastructure law to revamp the federal approach to wildfire management, introducing a 10-year plan to deal with the large swaths of the West scientists consider most at risk of destructive blazes.  Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, is […] The post Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals

Oregon officials are working to discharge hundreds of hospital patients who have been languishing and taking up critically-needed beds because the care they need in the community isn’t available. The move is expected to free up hospital beds for the still-growing influx of Oregonians so ill with coronavirus they need hospitalization. State officials said Thursday […] The post State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown pitches $200 million workforce spending plan to Legislature

Gov. Kate Brown started pitching her $200 million workforce package to legislators this week, sending staff to committee meetings to sell the idea of using higher-than-expected revenue for grants and subsidies to get more people working. Her team faced skepticism about the need and who would benefit. Lawmakers will get an updated look at state […] The post Brown pitches $200 million workforce spending plan to Legislature appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon State Police should change how it determines staffing needs

Oregon State Police should use workload, not the state’s population, to decide how many troopers it needs, state auditors said in a report released Friday.  The 33-page report from the Secretary of State’s Audits Division notes that OSP staffing declined for decades beginning in 1980, when a voter-approved tax measure shifted the department’s funding source […] The post Audit: Oregon State Police should change how it determines staffing needs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals

In less than a week, Gov. Kate Brown has more than doubled the number of Oregon National Guard members being deployed to Oregon hospitals. “Our hospitals are under extreme pressure,” Brown said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fueled by the omicron variant, current hospitalizations are over 700 and daily Covid-19 case counts are alarmingly high.” […] The post Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will act as soon as Wednesday to attempt to again pass voting rights legislation. “Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” the New York Democrat said at a Tuesday press conference with other Senate Democrats. “We’re running out of time.” Schumer […] The post Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
265
Followers
150
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy