Germany

Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other...

kdvr.com

The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
AFP

New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects. - 'Giving it a chance' - Around 87 percent of the airport construction has been finished with two months left before the March 21 opening, said Captain Diego Diaz Avila of the military's engineer corps.
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

GENEVA (AP) — New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming. Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Cathay Pacific says 'cash burn' will worsen over Hong Kong curbs

Cathay Pacific is poised to lose nearly $200 million a month from February, the embattled Hong Kong carrier reported Monday, as the city's Covid-19 restrictions have seen cargo flights slashed. Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest travel restrictions, isolating a city that was once one of the world's largest logistics and transportation hubs. Air crew quarantine measures were further tightened following the discovery that two Covid-positive Cathay staff had breached home quarantine -- which resulted in the city's first outbreak of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. By January, Cathay's cargo flights -- one of the few sectors where the airline was making cash -- had reduced to 20 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, while passenger flights dropped to two percent, its CEO Augustus Tang said Monday.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

