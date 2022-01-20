Gov. Glenn Youngkin faces backlash after repealing mask mandate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the...
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that its crews recovered one body and continue to search for 38 other people in the ocean off Florida days after their boat left the Bahamas in a suspected human smuggling attempt. Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference that finding the other migrants alive is their highest priority.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are coordinating with natural gas suppliers around the globe to cushion the impact if Russia were to cut off energy supplies in the conflict over Ukraine, Biden administration officials say. The U.S. and European allies have promised punishing economic and political sanctions...
A New York court earlier this week ruled that a mask mandate that includes children in school was invalid, yet a day later it was back in effect. This left parents who have been fighting the mandate disappointed that their children still had to cover their faces due to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
