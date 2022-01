Virginia came out scorching, locked down defensively and held on down the stretch for a wire-to-wire 64-52 ACC win over Louisville Monday night. Jumpstarted by senior guard Kihei Clark, who scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the first half, the Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) won for the 13th time in 15 conference meetings — including all eight at John Paul Jones Arena — against the Cardinals (11-9, 5-5), who joined the league in 2014.

