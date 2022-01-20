ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Biden says he's 'not sure' that he'll be able to renew monthly checks to parents in his big bill

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGFQm_0dqNdkL400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7lKK_0dqNdkL400
President Joe Biden; Sen. Joe Manchin

Nina Riggio/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Biden acknowledged that he may fail to renew the child tax credit in his big bill.
  • It amounts to a tacit admission that resistance from Manchin may force Democrats to eject the program.
  • It's unlikely that Democrats could strike a deal to renew the program with Republicans without major changes.

President Joe Biden conceded on Wednesday that the expanded child tax credit may not survive the negotiations around his $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

"There's two really big components that I feel strongly about that I'm not sure I can get in the package," Biden said at a news conference on Wednesday. "One is the childcare tax credit and the other is help for the cost of community colleges."

He added both are "massive things" that he's campaigned on and would attempt to get them in the event both are dropped.

Biden's comments amount to a remarkable admission that he may fail to renew a program forming the center of the party's anti-poverty agenda. The child tax credit was expanded for a year under the stimulus law, which widened its reach to families who don't have to pay taxes for the first time and boosted its amount to $3,000 per kid and $3,600 for each child age 5 and under.

Congress allowed it to expire last year, though Democrats want to revive it for a year as part of their Build Back Better plan. The package has stalled out for now due to opposition from a key holdout within their ranks: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Without his support, Senate Democrats can't muscle it through over unified GOP resistance in the 50-50 Senate and turn it into law.

Manchin has pushed attaching a work requirement on the child tax credit, a step that experts say would significantly dent its effectiveness on cutting child poverty and shut out many of the poorest families from the program. The program has slashed child poverty up to now by roughly 30%, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy.

Republicans are largely lined up against the child allowance, arguing that giving families checks with no strings attached discourages people from working. That hasn't shown up in studies gauging the program's effects so far.

Manchin, however, poses a formidable hurdle for Democrats because his views on the benefit are an outlier in the Democratic caucus. Congressional Democrats are mostly behind renewing the program as-is.

The conservative West Virginia Democrat slammed the brakes on the bill a month ago. But White House officials are starting to signal they will re-engage with Manchin to try and get his critical vote.

"No one has come to me on that," he told reporters on Capitol Hill before entering a room where Senate Republicans were having dinner.

Other Democrats are making clear they will continue pressing to keep the expanded program within the legislation.

"President Biden rightly celebrated the reduction in child poverty over the past year as the 'biggest drop ever in American history,'" Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado said in a statement to Insider. "It's clear that the expanded Child Tax Credit is the most significant policy for families and kids to come out of Washington in generations, and I'm fighting to extend it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 249

SAM1943
6d ago

I'm all for feeding and educating our children but first we need to keep them safe! The crime is so bad that kids are getting shot while sleeping in their own beds! This administration needs to focus on the safety of it's citizens above and beyond everything else! I've never felt this UNSAFE in the USA! Sadly I do not trust this President to keep us safe! He doesn't seem to be concerned about crime in the least!

Reply(30)
81
WillieB
6d ago

So, where does this money come from? Answer: every taxpayer in the USA. What I see is the young generation not being " money conscious". They spend more than they can afford and expect everyone else to bail them out.

Reply(11)
68
Irma Gillis
5d ago

how can requiring people to go to work or at least find a job put a dent in this program people should be required to work other people should not have to work and do hard labor and then their money be took away from them and give to people that will not work it has nothing to do with child poverty it has all to do with paying people not to work and keeping them under the control of the government

Reply
36
Related
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Media lectures Democrats when they vote against Biden, praises Republicans when they vote against Trump

In past years, news anchors, reporters, commentators, and late-night hosts have unabashedly gushed over Republican senators who’ve broken ranks with their party, hailing them as "mavericks" and "heroes" for casting politics aside and voting with their "conscience." However, when Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., buck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.” “You got 50 Republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the president,” Sanders said on CNN’s State of the Union. “You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president and who have sabotaged the president’s efforts to address...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Child Tax Credit#Democrats#San Francisco Chronicle#Senate#Gop
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

371K+
Followers
24K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy