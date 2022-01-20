Mask Fogging Up Your Glasses? Here Are 6 Styles That Will Help You Be More Comfortable

Like much else in life, most of us have a pattern when it comes to getting dressed in the morning. Socks, underwear, bra—I’ll name it and you’re likely wearing it (and if you’re not, kudos). These are the foundations of whatever look we decide to put on, and we usually put them on in a specific order. I’m partial to socks first, and they will most likely be white; and on a good day, they’ll even match. And while I’ve always been a big fan of socks—comfortable, low lift, low cost—I’ve never put much thought into them until now. For the sake of experimentation and as the result of being heavily influenced by the *it-girls of Instagram,* I decided to venture outside my undergarment comfort zone and invest in a bright red pair. And once I did, I was hooked. The final result? Don’t sleep on your socks or how they can elevate any outfit.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO