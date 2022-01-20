ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants’ struggles continue throughout pandemic, call for help

 6 days ago

Winter Restaurant Week is underway in the Nation's...

KFC’s successful campaign provides relief to communities throughout pandemic

Supporting its communities is in KFC's DNA. So, when COVID-19 struck the communities it served, the fried chicken restaurant jumped into action with its Feeding Our Communities campaign. It tapped its philanthropic partners and charitable organizations to help address major issues facing KFC employees and communities during the pandemic.
CHARITIES
Medford theater struggling amid pandemic, asks for community's help

Jackson County, OR — A Medford theater that has been a downtown staple for over a decade is at risk of closing due to pandemic-related struggles and is reaching out to the community for assistance. The Ghostlight Playhouse, part of the Randall Theater Company, says it costs about $600...
MEDFORD, OR
#Pandemic#Call For Help#Food Drink#Winter Restaurant Week
Pandemic pivot turned restaurant

Pizza Champ opens Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 2657 Lyle Avenue in Maplewood. The pizzeria from Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, co-owners of the acclaimed restaurant Elmwood, will eventually share its space with a new concept from Side Project Brewery. Kelling and Altnether first introduced the Pizza Champ concept in summer...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Restaurants struggle with staffing shortages amid omicron surge

REDDING, Calif.- As hundreds of people test positive every day, that means kids are being pulled out of school, and people are calling in sick to work, which is causing a widespread disruption to everyday life. At the Final Draft Brewing Company, the staff feeling the impacts of the surge...
REDDING, CA
Thank you essential workers for your tireless work throughout the pandemic

Be kind and remember to appreciate those working amid the recent COVID-19 surge. After our short but sweet stint having in-person classes and — dare we say — some sense of normalcy during fall quarter, the last thing most people wanted was to return to online school and spiking COVID-19 cases. But, here we are, and though we’re all upset about the newest surge, it’s important to remember that the essential workers who have gotten us through almost two years of this pandemic are continuing to show up, and we should be grateful.
RETAIL
How to order at-home COVID-19 tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. All you have to do is covidtests.gov, put in your information, and a COVID-19 test will be shipped to your home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SGPL providing programs, resources for families throughout the pandemic

Sectors across the province continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic as they work to mitigate challenges facing businesses, institutions, recreational facilities and non-profit organizations. The Spruce Grove Public Library (SGPL) is one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests.
ROANOKE, VA

