Restaurants’ struggles continue throughout pandemic, call for help

Be kind and remember to appreciate those working amid the recent COVID-19 surge. After our short but sweet stint having in-person classes and — dare we say — some sense of normalcy during fall quarter, the last thing most people wanted was to return to online school and spiking COVID-19 cases. But, here we are, and though we’re all upset about the newest surge, it’s important to remember that the essential workers who have gotten us through almost two years of this pandemic are continuing to show up, and we should be grateful.

