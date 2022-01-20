ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in face in rural Paso Robles after trespassing, report says

By News Staff
 6 days ago
Victim reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after argument

– On Tuesday at approximately 10:50 p.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 14-thousand block of Chimney Rock Road in rural Paso Robles.

It was initially reported that two trespassers were in a car on the property. A subject inside a home at that location, 67-year-old Daniel Enriquez David, confronted one of the trespassers. The two got into an argument and David reportedly fired a shotgun at the car striking 37-year-old Michael Fordyce of rural Paso Robles. Fordyce was shot in the face and shoulder and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was done in self-defense after Fordyce made threats against David which caused him to be in fear of his life. The victim in this case, Fordyce, has reportedly remained uncooperative with investigators. The investigation is continuing.

