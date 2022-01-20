Meriden council OKs three requests for ARPA funding

The North Haven Democratic Town Committee held its biennial caucus on Jan. 4 to endorse candidates for its 2022-2024 membership. The following Democrats were endorsed:. District 1: Sally Buemi, Marie Devlin, Stephen Fontana, Michael Hallahan, Patricia Brown, Lori Mansur, Raul Avila; District 2: Frank Alvarado, Frances Bartlett, Marc Calafiore, Kenneth Quick, April Capone, Mary Anne Hardy, Sequella Coleman, Alden Mead, Gerald Feinberg, Barbara Feinberg, Debbie Reynolds, Minochka Taylor, Elizabeth Fiorillo; District 3: Nancy Barrett, Kathleen Fox, Jonathan Lewin, Elizabeth Beacom, James Giuletti, Cheryl Juniewic, Jayne Kleinman, Adam Joseph, Frederick Rodriguez; District 4: Jim Carew, Portia Elmer, Michelle Spader, Dwight Stover, Roderick Williams, Ruth Bryant, Dean Volain, Joseph Villano; District 5: Jennifer Caldwell, Joseph Cappucci, Norman Juniewic Sr., Heidi Avila, Theresa Ranciato-Viele, Kathy Spinato-Grant.
