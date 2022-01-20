ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Meriden council OKs three requests for ARPA funding

By Michael Gagne, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 6 days ago
MERIDEN — The City Council approved three separate requests for use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that would bolster staffing in its own health department, as well as support a local non-profit agency’s efforts to provide housing and other transitional services for domestic violence victims and their families, and...

