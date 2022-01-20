ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The media wants to paint Joe Biden as a failure. He won't let that happen.

Washington Post
President Biden, while marking the end of his first year in office on Wednesday, met a press corps anxious to paint him as a failure. While conceding that his voting rights bill and Build Back Better package have both stalled, Biden stuck to one core theme: The economy and the effort...

Independent Record

Biden: US troops won't be moving into Ukraine

President Joe Biden says there has been "no change in the posture of the Russian forces" along the Ukraine border and that the White House is still preparing for a potentially imminent Russian invasion. Speaking to reporters as he stopped at a local small business, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "continues to build forces along Ukraine's border," and an attack "would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world." Asked if the threat assessment has changed in recent hours, Biden said, "it's a bit like reading tea leaves," adding "it all comes down to his his decision." Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and tensions escalated further this week. NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe as part of an alliance "response force" if necessary. Biden said he has "no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine," insisting that any troop movement would be aimed at reassuring Eastern bloc nations that feel threatened.
Fox News

Washington Post columnist complains media is stuck in 'Biden is a failure' mode

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin continued her cheerleading of President Biden in a new column in which she attacks the media for being too critical of the president. After one year in office, Biden and his administration are facing fierce blowback for their management of COVID-19, the economy, and foreign policy. Rubin penned a column Monday where she asserted, "Biden may not find it so hard to turn the corner" on the bad press.
Deseret News

Opinion: This isn't the presidency Joe Biden promised

Over the past week, the American public got two starkly different versions of President Joe Biden. One was in the expertly produced video narrated by Tom Hanks, in which the first year of the Biden administration comes off as a rousing success, and Biden, earnest and compassionate and scripted, says, "There's nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together."
Washington Post

The polling hits keep coming for Biden

Fox News's polling has long been some of President Biden's best, showing his approval ratings staying in the mid- to high 40s in recent months, even as others showed it declining further. But its latest release reinforces something we've seen in plenty of other polling: that Biden's remaining...
Antelope Valley Press

Biden can't blame Republicans for his failures

WASHINGTON — One year ago, Joe Biden promised in his inaugural address to put his "whole soul" into "bringing America together." Now the president who just compared Republicans to racists, segregationists and traitors is blaming the GOP for his utter failure to deliver on that promise.
Washington Post

Don't Panic, Joe Biden. Be Like Reagan.

The New York Times reports that President Joe Biden: "Will retreat from the tangle of day-to-day negotiations with members of his own party that have made him seem powerless to advance key priorities, according to senior White House advisers. The change is part of an intentional reset in how he spends his time, aimed at emphasizing his power to govern as president, rather than getting trapped in a series of congressional battles."
