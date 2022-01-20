ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MPCA: Air quality back to pre-pandemic levels

 6 days ago
MINNESOTA, USA — In science, it's all about data and numbers, projections and forecasts. For years, the models predicted that fewer vehicles on the road would lead to less air pollution, but testing out that theory wasn’t easy, — until COVID came along. "COVID kind of...

naturalgasworld.com

Canadian rig count surges to pre-pandemic level

Activity increase in the US added a modest three active rigs. The number of drilling rigs active in Canada surged this week to a level not seen since before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Baker Hughes said January 21 in its weekly North American rig survey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
flyertalk.com

Data Shows Airfare Now Lower than Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data from aviation consortium Airlines for America shows the average airfare is now lower than it was before the pandemic began. There’s good news for those planning a trip in 2022: The average price you pay for airfare may be at the lowest point since 2000. The research...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

World tourism inched back in 2021, still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels

MADRID (Reuters) – The world tourism industry barely improved last year compared to 2020, with all indicators staying way below pre-pandemic levels and industry professionals not expecting a full recovery before 2024, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Tuesday. The tourism industry suffered a huge blow in 2020...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Car traffic increases to 86% of pre-pandemic levels

It is the highest weekday figure of the year so far. Car traffic was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Department for Transport statistics show. That is up from 82% a week earlier and is the highest weekday figure of the year so far. Bus travel rose from 68%...
TRAFFIC
Inman.com

4 states reach pre-pandemic job levels, with more on the way: Report

Economists told The Wall Street Journal how population growth has driven the strongest job recoveries — most recently in Texas and Arizona. Some places have traversed the long road to economic recovery more quickly than others, as Texas and Arizona join the ranks of states that have replaced the job losses they suffered since the beginning of the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Hundreds of lives saved by improved air quality during first Covid lockdown

More than 800 lives may have been saved across Europe due to better air quality in the first phase of Covid lockdowns, new research suggests.Measures brought in to stem the rise in infections led to far fewer cars and lorries on the roads, which had the biggest impact on reducing deaths, according to the study led by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).Analysis of 47 European cities found Paris, London, Barcelona and Milan were among the top six with the highest number of avoided deaths.The study noted that closing workplaces and schools in European cities...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Drops To Pre-Pandemic Levels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to pre-pandemic levels in December, hitting 3.1% for the first time since 2019. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that the state lost about 2,000 jobs in December, but November employment numbers were revised to add 5,000 jobs, bringing the total gains to 13,600. “Today’s jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The good news remains that our economy is bursting with great job opportunities, and DEED will continue our proactive programs to Minnesota job-seekers across the state.” Job growth has been uneven yet rising since August of 2021, but people of color are still disproportionately impacted by unemployment. Compared to a 5.4% unemployment rate in December of 2021 for white people, Black Minnesotans saw an unemployment rate of 11.1%. Five sectors saw job loss in December, including financial activities, professional and business services, manufacturing, trade, and leisure and hospitality. However Minnesota gained jobs in information, education and health, government and construction sectors. The national unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December.
MINNESOTA STATE
Islands Sounder

Last year’s ferry ridership nears 75% of pre-pandemic levels

Submitted by Washington State Ferries. Annual ridership aboard Washington State Ferries rebounded from 2020 pandemic numbers by almost 3.3 million customers in 2021 to nearly 17.3 million. The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and a boost in tourism are the main reasons for the system’s largest year-to-year ridership increase on record.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Travel Weekly

Travel plans for 2022 ‘surpass pre-pandemic levels’

More people are planning to travel in 2022 than those who actually travelled before the pandemic in 2019, according to research from Tripadvisor and Ipsos Mori. Their report, Travel in 2022: A Look Ahead, is based on a survey of more than 10,000 people in key markets – including 2,199 adults in the UK – as well as Tripadvisor search data.
TRAVEL
Hotel Online

Tourism Grows 4% in 2021 but Remains Far Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Global tourism experienced a 4% upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were still 72% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary estimates by UNWTO. This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism, when international arrivals decreased by 73%.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis, MN
