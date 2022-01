BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Advocates and lawmakers voiced their support Thursday for the “Time to Care Act,” which establishes paid family and medical leave for Maryland workers. The insurance program allows workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave in Maryland. It is funded through a state-administered insurance pool into which employees and employers contribute, according to a fact sheet. “Maryland workers shouldn’t have to choose between the job they need and the family they love, and that’s why we need a strong paid family leave program,” said Myles Hicks, campaign manager of the Time to Care Coalition The Time to Care...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO