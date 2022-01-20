Adam Kinzinger announces birth of son

Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his wife welcomed a baby boy Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Republican announced on social media.

The congressman said his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman, and the newborn are "doing great" and shared photos of the happy occasion.

"Thrilled to introduce Christian Adam Kinzinger to the world," Kinzinger wrote.

Kinzinger has been serving in Congress since 2011.

He is one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot attack. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is the other.

Kinzinger was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection. However, Trump was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate at the time.

Kinzinger, who has a leadership PAC called Country First, which aims to challenge some of the Republicans who have embraced Trump, announced in October that he would not seek reelection in 2022.