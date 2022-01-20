LNG Storage Tank Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- McDermott, Wartsila, Linde

According to the new research report the "Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Embedded Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.

