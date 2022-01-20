ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light Electric Vehicle Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The Latest Released Light Electric Vehicle market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Light Electric Vehicle market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and...

atlantanews.net

Australian-Indian joint venture to supply hydrogen powered products and vehicles

Melbourne [Australia]/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Australian vehicle and powered products manufacturer H2X Global Ltd. and Indian manufacturing and development company ADVIK Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd. today announced a joint venture for products and components for hydrogen vehicles and powered products for India and for global market. The vehicles and...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

ZigBee Market Statistics - 2027 | | Rewriting Long Term Growth Story |

Surge in demand for smart homes with ZigBee enabled devices across the globe is the major factor that drives market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of ZigBee products and services across different industry verticals is expected to supplement the ZigBee market growth. However, low data transfer speed and short-range...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Solar Traffic Light Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2028 | Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Kanta Electricals India

Latest published market study on Global Solar Traffic Light Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Solar Traffic Light space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sinowatcher, Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Inc., Kanta Electricals India Limited, Fama Traffic, Trafitronics India Pvt Ltd, Eternity Power Solutions Private Limited, Zhongshan Alltop Lighting Co., Ltd., ZhongJing Electric Engineering Co., Ltd (ZEE), Qixiang Traffic Equipment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GuangAn Intelligent Traffic Technology Co., Ltd, & A1 Roadlines Pty Ltd.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Drone Package Delivery Market May See a Big Move | Drone Delivery Canada, Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drone Package Delivery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL, Matternet, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group, Flirtey & Airbus etc.
MARKETS
#Market Competition#Market Research#Vehicles#Bmw#Io Power Roller#Lit Motors#Piaggio Group#Vespa#Sunra#Terra Motors#Vmoto Ltd#Yadea Technology Group#Yamaha Motor Co#Ltd Zero Motorcycles#Toc#Table Figures#Htf Mi Market Breakdown#Golf Cart#Swot Analysis
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Utility Vehicles Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast By 2031 | Club Car, Polaris, Ligier Professional

Market research on most trending report Global “Electric Utility Vehicles” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Electric Utility Vehicles market state of affairs. The Electric Utility Vehicles marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Electric Utility Vehicles report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Electric Utility Vehicles Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crowdsourcing Market Statistics: Major Factors that Can Increase the Global Demand Till 2030

Crowdsourcing Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Crowdsourcing Market by Platform Type (Open Service Platform and Managed Service Platform) and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Education & Academics, Non-Profit Organization, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Business Spend Management Software Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Business Spend Management Software Market 2022-2028. A New Market Study, Titled "Business Spend Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Business Spend Management Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Venture Capital Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Carta, Ledgy, Diligent Equity, Kushim

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Venture Capital Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Venture Capital Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Transformer Market Future Prospects 2028 | ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy

The Latest Released Industrial Transformer market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Industrial Transformer market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Industrial Transformer market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy, Acme Electric, Altrafo, CELME, Crompton and Greaves, EREMU, GE, MACE, Schneider, SPX & YangZhou Power Electric.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027 | Aon plc, Aviva, AXA

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Commercial Auto Insurance Market By Distribution Channel (Brokers & Agents, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Coverage Type (Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage), and Vehicle Type (Light Goods Vehicle and Heavy Goods Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Share, Growth Projection 2021 to 2030: Trends Analysis, Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts Report

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market growth is driven by rising demand for cobalt in the automotive and tooling industry and rapid development of 3D printing. Based on application, the additive manufacturing and 3D printing segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market Share, Growth Projection 2027 | Arcelormittal, Fischer Profil, Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, Isomec

Multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market is studied on the basis of metal, foam material, application, and region. Based on foam material, the with foam segment held the highest market share in 2019, with more than four-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance status during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is also expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Mattress Market to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion between 2022- 2027 | Growth Rate: CAGR 6.20%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mattress Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027," finds that the global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular pad used for supporting the back of a reclining person. Generally placed on top of a bed base, it includes a fastened quilted cloth base comprising straw, cotton, foam rubber, or a framework of metal springs for enhanced support and comfort. It aids in minimizing factors, such as irritability, headaches and stress, that deteriorate the sleep quality of individuals.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Catalytic Converters Market is Going to Boom | Faurecia, Tenneco, Delphi, Benteler

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Catalytic Converters Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Catalytic Converters market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sales Tax Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Avalara, Vertex, SOVOS, EGov Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Sales Tax Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Predictive Analytics Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Anodot, Sisense, Radius

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Predictive Analytics Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Predictive Analytics Software market outlook.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Large Format Printer Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape | AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc., Durst Group AG

Large Format Printer Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11″ TO 24″, 24″ TO 36", 34″ TO 44″, 44″ TO 60″, 60″ TO 72″, and Above 72″), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
MARKETS

